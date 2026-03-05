Thailand News | Bangkok–London flights spike as Middle East disruptions squeeze seats, Chickenpox cluster triggers online classes at Thammasat Rangsit and a public-health probe

Today we’ll be talking about a spike in flights to and from Europe in the midst of the Middle Eastern conflict, petrol stations around Thailand seeing long queues as panic buying takes effect, and a little later GTA 6 drops early in Pattaya where a naked man has been linked to a speedboat theft attempt.

Airfares from Thailand to Europe have jumped sharply after Middle East airspace closures and flight suspensions reduced available seats. Officials say the sudden drop in capacity has collided with strong travel demand, pushing prices up fast. One-way economy tickets on some Bangkok–London services were reported at over 70,000 baht, compared with roughly 30,000 baht in normal periods. Regulators noted they can manage safety and airport slots, but they do not have the power to cap international ticket prices. With fuel costs also a worry, airlines may seek approval for higher surcharges if disruptions drag on.

Motorists in Phuket rushed to fill up after rumours of higher fuel prices spread amid overseas uncertainty. Long lines formed at a Bangchak station in Kathu, with taxis and vans on routes like Kathu–Patong joining the rush. Many people filled full tanks rather than their usual small top-ups, leaving some stations running low. Authorities said Thailand has sufficient reserves and refining capacity, and urged the public not to panic-buy. Officials also warned businesses against using the situation as an excuse to raise prices for goods and services.

Rescue workers in Pattaya responded after a man reportedly set himself alight outside a dormitory following repeated rejection of his romantic advances. The man, identified as 44-year-old Boonlert, suffered burns covering roughly 30–40% of his body. First aid was provided before he was taken to Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital for treatment. A neighbour said he worked as a driver for disabled lottery vendors and had been visibly distressed earlier. Police later investigated and described the incident as self-harm linked to emotional stress.

A pickup truck slammed into a group of eight people at a restaurant in Buriram, injuring seven, including the driver’s ex-wife. Witnesses said the driver appeared to circle or watch the group before accelerating into them, fuelling suspicions of jealousy. Police named the driver as 62-year-old Samorn, who fled the scene and later denied intent. He claimed he dropped his phone and looked down to retrieve it, losing sight of the road and not realising his ex-wife was among those hit. He was initially charged with reckless driving causing serious injury, with two victims reported in critical condition.

A major rescue operation is underway after an Iranian military ship sank in waters off Sri Lanka’s coast. Sri Lankan authorities said bodies were recovered and dozens of sailors were rescued, while many others remained unaccounted for as searches continued. The vessel reportedly sent a distress call in the early morning before going down around 40 nautical miles off Galle. Officials said the ship had roughly 180 crew members on board. The incident has intensified regional attention because it is being discussed in the wider context of escalating Israel–Iran tensions.

Thailand is preparing evacuation plans for Thai nationals in Iran as conflict risks spread across multiple parts of the region. Officials urged people who want to return to register promptly so routes and tickets can be arranged. Options being reviewed include transit through the UAE if airspace reopens, and contingency arrangements for nearby countries such as Bahrain. The initial plan discussed includes moving evacuees into Turkey to assess onward flight options, or using a charter flight from Egypt if needed. Authorities also emphasised moving people away from high-risk areas, particularly locations near foreign military bases.

Police in South Pattaya detained a foreign man after reports he ran along a road partially clothed and then fully naked, alarming residents. Witnesses said he appeared bruised and swollen, and officers took him to hospital for assessment and treatment. Authorities did not publicly identify his name or nationality. The incident was later linked to a reported attempt to take a speedboat, where the owner said the vessel had been properly moored before the suspect approached it. Bystanders reportedly restrained him before handing him over to police.

Health authorities launched an urgent investigation after a chickenpox outbreak was detected at Thammasat University’s Rangsit campus. As a precaution, classes were moved online from March 3–6 while officials assessed exposure risks. The cluster was linked to a mid-February student camp held February 13–16 with 66 participants from multiple provinces. Reports said 13 university students and 10 school pupils developed symptoms and received medical care. Officials reminded the public that chickenpox spreads easily through droplets and contact, and urged hygiene, isolation when symptomatic, and vaccination where appropriate.