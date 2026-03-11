Crew awaits rescue after Thai cargo ship attacked near Hormuz Strait

March 11, 2026, 5:13 PM
Photo via Matichon

The crew members from a cargo ship are reported to be floating at sea while awaiting rescue after their vessel was attacked near the Strait of Hormuz in Iran today, March 11.

The incident was reported to have happened at about 11.30am as the Thai cargo ship Mayuree Naree was travelling from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Kandla, India.

The vessel was attacked in the Arabian Sea shortly after passing the Strait of Hormuz, with the weapons and source of the attack remain unidentified.

The attack reportedly caused a fire and serious damage to the engine room. The ship’s control system was said to have failed completely, leading 23 crew members, including the captain, to abandon ship for safety. As of now, there have been no confirmed reports of injuries or deaths.

Prachatai reported a different account, saying 20 crew members evacuated the ship while three remained onboard to try to control the situation.

Thai cargo ship attacked near Iran
Photo via Matichon

MGR Online reported that the Royal Thai Navy has been informed and is coordinating with relevant agencies while monitoring the situation to assist the crew members, said to be stranded at sea.

The Strait of Hormuz is a key shipping lane for international trade and is widely regarded as one of the world’s most strategic maritime routes. It has been under close watch amid the escalating conflict involving the joint military of the US, Israel, and Iran.

Crew wait for rescue after Thai cargo attacked in Arabian Sea
Photo via Matichon

Prachatai also reported that two other ships were attacked west of the UAE. The first cargo ship was said to have been damaged by an unidentified weapon about 25 nautical miles northwest of Ras Al Khaymah. The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reportedly said all crew members were safe.

Another ship was reported to have been attacked about 50 nautical miles northwest of Dubai. UKMTO was also reported as confirming the crew was safe and that there was no environmental impact.

The attack on the three ships occurred after approximately 72 hours without reported attacks on vessels in the area since the US-Israeli-Iran conflict began on February 28.

Thai cargo attacked near Strait of Hormuz
Photo via Matichon

