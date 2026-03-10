Thailand video news | Thailand sticks to its balancing act on Russia and Ukraine, Thailand reconsiders booze rules for weddings and cultural gatherings

In Thailand video news, Alex and Jay cover news stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. The stories include a British tourist starting a brawl with police in a 7-Eleven, a Japanese man found allegedly stabbed by ladyboys in Pattaya, and a little later, the Thai government is reconsidering alcohol bans for certain cultural events.

Thailand has reaffirmed its neutral position on the Russia-Ukraine war during talks between Russian ambassador Evgeny Tomikhin and Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. The discussion also touched on broader geopolitical issues and ongoing cooperation between Thailand and Russian institutions. Moscow welcomed Bangkok’s steady approach, pointing to the long diplomatic relationship between the two countries dating back to 1897. Tomikhin used the occasion to criticise Western support for Ukraine and describe the conflict as a wider hybrid struggle. The meeting came as the war passed its fourth year, with Thailand continuing to avoid taking a sharply partisan line.

Rescue teams in Indonesia are searching for five missing people after a garbage mound collapsed at the country’s largest landfill, killing at least four. The disaster struck the Bantargebang landfill in Bekasi, just outside Jakarta, over the weekend. Officials said heavy rain likely destabilised the towering waste pile before it gave way. Excavators and emergency personnel have been deployed as the search continues. The tragedy has again drawn attention to the dangers surrounding overburdened waste sites in densely populated areas.

A British tourist has drawn outrage after a video surfaced showing him attacking a Thai police officer inside a 7-Eleven. The clip shows the man forcing the officer to the ground and throwing punches while staff and another foreigner try to stop the fight. A store employee is then seen restraining the tourist before the officer manages to regain control. No official explanation has yet been issued about what sparked the confrontation or what happened immediately afterwards. Reports say the man could face serious charges under Thai law for assaulting an officer and causing injury.

A 61-year-old Japanese man was found with a deep cut to his wrist after a violent encounter in a Pattaya hotel early on March 9. Police found two transgender individuals in the lobby while the injured man, identified as Yuzuki, was discovered upstairs and later taken to the hospital. One of the women claimed she was invited to his room and stabbed him with scissors in self-defence after he allegedly tried to assault her. She said a friend came to help after her cries went unanswered. Yuzuki, however, accused the pair of attacking him and stealing 5,000 baht, leaving police to sort through two sharply different versions of events.

Police on Koh Phangan have arrested a Russian DJ accused of selling drugs through a highly organised Telegram-based system. Officers said Anton Petukhov was stopped near Hua Thian Pier while appearing intoxicated and later admitted to using cocaine. Investigators say he used automated chat responses, card payments and GPS drop points to supply customers with hidden stashes. Authorities seized cocaine, ketamine, MDMA and colourful 2CB pills allegedly aimed at the island’s party crowd. He is now facing multiple narcotics charges as police warn about the risks tied to the growing trade in mixed party drugs.

Police in Pattaya say they have broken up a drug and vape network involving Thai and Chinese suspects during a March 9 operation. Three people were arrested after surveillance and an undercover buy led officers to move in. Seized items included crystal meth, meth pills, ecstasy, Happy Water, etomidate powder and large amounts of vape liquid mixed with etomidate, commonly referred to as “Pod K.” Officers also found hundreds of ready-to-sell cartridges, thousands of empty vape sets and packaging equipment believed to be used in production and distribution. Investigators say the arrests are part of a broader push to curb the spread of drug-laced vaping products in Pattaya.

Thai health officials are reviewing whether alcohol restrictions should be relaxed for certain traditional and ceremonial events. The proposal focuses on occasions such as wedding banquets and diplomatic functions held at venues where alcohol is normally banned. Authorities are gathering public feedback on a draft regulation linked to amendments to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act. The revised framework would help define what qualifies as a traditional banquet where alcohol may historically form part of the event. Public consultation on the proposal is open from March 2 to March 16.

Lisa delighted fans during a recent Japan trip by meeting Punch-kun, a baby snow monkey that has become a social media favourite. The visit took place at Ichikawa City Zoo in Chiba, where the Blackpink star spent time with the seven-month-old macaque. She later posted photos and videos from the encounter to her Instagram, sparking a wave of attention online. Lisa was in Japan in connection with her role as a global ambassador for Shiseido. The cheerful meeting blended two internet sensations into one moment that fans quickly embraced.