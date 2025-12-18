Rare big cats return to spotlight in Thai national park

In a nod to Thailand’s biodiversity, Office of Conservation Area Management 12 has reintroduced footage of a pair of elusive wild cats, a leopard and a black panther, captured roaming together in the forested terrain of Khlong Lan National Park in Kamphaeng Phet.

The footage was first recorded in June 2020 by camera traps set up by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), confirming the presence of both species within the same territory in the Khlong Lan forest.

The discovery has since sparked a long-term collaboration between Khlong Lan National Park and WWF Thailand to monitor and study the behaviour of the animals.

Both cats belong to the same species, Panthera pardus delacourii, commonly known as the Indochinese leopard. The black panther is not a separate species, but rather a leopard exhibiting melanism, a genetic trait that results in an excess of dark pigmentation. While these panthers appear completely black at first glance, closer inspection reveals faint patterns typical of leopards, though often difficult to notice due to the dark coat.

The chances of melanistic offspring occurring in a single litter are extremely rare, making the simultaneous sighting of a leopard and a black panther in the wild particularly extraordinary.

To celebrate the sighting, park officials and WWF Thailand named the black panther “Chao Kuay” (herbal jelly) and the leopard “Kluay Khai” (Lady finger banana), both of which are iconic to Kamphaeng Phet province. The duo has since become mascots of Khlong Lan National Park, drawing attention from people across the country.

In addition to their ecological significance, the park has embraced the popularity of Chao Kuay and Kluay Khai by featuring them in souvenirs available at the park’s shop for visitors.

The presence of these animals reflects the thriving condition of the park’s ecosystem, highlighting the success of conservation efforts and the importance of protected habitats in Thailand’s remaining forests.

In a similar sighting, A young male tiger made a surprise appearance near a popular viewpoint in Nakhon Ratchasima.