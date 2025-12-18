Army raids border warehouse and seizes cash and gold from Thai-Cambodia couple

Officials from the 2nd Army Area and local police officers seized cash and gold worth a total of around 14 million baht from a Thai-Cambodian couple during a raid on a warehouse in Sisaket province today, December 18. The assets are suspected to be linked to transnational crime, but the couple denied the accusation.

The operation was carried out at around 10am by officers from the 2nd Army Area and Phu Sing Police Station. The warehouse is located in Prai Phattana sub-district, Phu Sing district, Sisaket province, directly opposite a casino in Cambodia.

Authorities said the raid followed reports of unusual behaviour by a Thai-Cambodian couple who refused to evacuate the area despite an official announcement warning of legal penalties for those who failed to comply with the order.

Moreover, local security personnel also detected drone activity in the area, raising further suspicions and prompting the joint inspection of the warehouse.

During the search, officers discovered approximately 11 million baht in cash and around 3 million baht worth of gold jewellery. The cash was packed into several separate suitcases, while the gold accessories were found stored in multiple bags.

Officials said the assets are suspected to be connected to transnational criminal activities. They also expressed concern that the funds could potentially be used to support the establishment of military bases, the purchase of weapons or ammunition, and the use of drone technology.

The Thai-Cambodian couple claimed ownership of the seized assets but insisted on their innocence. They told officers they were tenants and did not own the warehouse itself. The couple stated that the money and gold were obtained legally through a trading business run by the Cambodian woman.

The woman told officers that they preferred using cash rather than banking services. She also claimed she was unable to open a bank account in Thailand due to her nationality. She did not want to deposit the money under her husband’s name, fearing potential financial disputes if their relationship were to end.

Authorities confirmed that the pair are legally married in Thailand and have conducted business together for many years.

Nevertheless, officers seized the cash and gold for further examination and verification of their origin. The couple was released pending further investigation, while authorities continue to examine the source of the funds.