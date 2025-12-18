6 Thai masseuses arrested for prostitution during raid on spa in Taiwan

Police in Taiwan raided a spa in Tainan City and arrested six Thai masseuses for allegedly providing illegal sex services. A Taiwanese customer was also arrested after being caught engaging in sexual activity during the operation.

Officers from Shanhua Police Station carried out the raid on December 10 after receiving a tip-off that the spa was secretly operating as a brothel. Investigators said the business had been advertising sexual services through several websites and mobile applications.

The advertisements invited customers to select women at the venue based on personal preference. The spa reportedly offers a full range of sexual services, with prices ranging from NT$1,700 to NT$2,500 per session.

During the investigation, officers discovered that customers seeking sexual services were instructed to use a hidden rear entrance to enter the spa, allowing them to avoid attention and conceal the illegal activity.

At the scene, police arrested a Taiwanese man identified as Tsai, who claimed to be the owner of the spa. A Taiwanese woman named Chiang was also detained for working at the establishment.

Officers detained six Thai masseuses at the premises for their involvement in prostitution. Police said all six had entered Taiwan on tourist visas before illegally working and overstaying in the country.

In addition to the spa staff, police arrested one male customer who was caught engaging in sexual activity during the raid.

Authorities seized a large amount of evidence including accounting records, hundreds of condoms, dozens of bottles of lubricating gel, an undisclosed amount of cash, and drugs. Drugs found at the scene included amphetamine and ketamine.

The six Thai women are expected to face legal action related to illegal employment and overstaying. After completing legal procedures, they will be deported from Taiwan.

Meanwhile, the spa owner and the Taiwanese staff member are expected to face multiple charges. These include operating a prostitution business, facilitating illegal sex work, and possible drug-related offences.

The case follows a similar incident in June, when Taiwanese police officers arrested 16 Thai women in transnational prostitution crackdown.

One of the women was found to be a former university student in Taiwan with strong language skills. She reportedly progressed from working as a sex worker to becoming an interpreter and recruiter, bringing more Thai women to Taiwan to provide illegal services.