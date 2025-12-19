Phuket van driver strikes foreign woman with bottle over rubbish dispute

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 19, 2025, 11:26 AM
116 2 minutes read
Phuket van driver strikes foreign woman with bottle over rubbish dispute | Thaiger
Photo via MGR Online

A Thai van driver struck a foreign woman on the head with a plastic bottle outside Phuket International Airport yesterday, December 18, following a dispute over rubbish allegedly left inside his vehicle.

Footage of the incident quickly spread across Thai social media after it occurred at around 9pm last night. The confrontation took place near Entrance 2 of the passenger terminal at Phuket Airport, an area usually crowded with arriving and departing travellers.

In the video, the Thai van driver is arguing aggressively with a foreign woman. He repeatedly shouted “clean it!” while pointing toward the van. Moments later, he suddenly struck the woman on the head with an object reported to be a plastic bottle.

The foreign woman appeared shocked by the assault. Another foreign woman then stepped in to confront the driver, angrily questioning his behaviour.

Several passengers nearby were seen watching the incident. An airport security officer eventually intervened and separated both parties, preventing the situation from escalating further.

Thai van driver attacks foreign woman at Phuket airport
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Hotnews

According to a report by the Phuket Hotnews Facebook page, the argument reportedly began after the driver discovered rubbish inside his van. The driver allegedly ordered the foreign passenger to clean the vehicle and take the rubbish with her. However, the woman reportedly refused to comply.

The incident sparked heated debate among Thai netizens online. Many criticised the driver for his aggressive behaviour, saying it was unacceptable for a public transport driver to assault a passenger under any circumstances.

Related Articles
Thai man attacks foreign tourist in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Some commented that drivers should have a strong service mindset and handle disputes calmly, adding that cleaning rubbish left behind by passengers is part of the job.

Others took a different view, arguing that passengers should be responsible for their own rubbish and should not leave vehicles dirty. This group said that leaving waste behind showed poor manners.

Meanwhile, some online users said both parties were at fault, noting that while the passenger should have cleaned up after herself, the driver’s violent response was inappropriate and unprofessional.

Public transport driver
Photo by Virrage Images Inc via Canva

Officers from Sakhu Police Station told the media that they were aware of the incident. Police said they had already coordinated with Phuket Airport officials to obtain CCTV footage to identify the van driver involved.

Police added that the case would be forwarded to the Phuket Provincial Transport Office for further action. Possible penalties include the revocation of the driver’s public transport licence.

Latest Thailand News
Phuket van driver strikes foreign woman with bottle over rubbish dispute | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket van driver strikes foreign woman with bottle over rubbish dispute

19 minutes ago
139 arrested in year-end immigration sweep in Nakhon Pathom | Thaiger Thailand News

139 arrested in year-end immigration sweep in Nakhon Pathom

1 hour ago
Thai fisherman finds headless body in marshland in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai fisherman finds headless body in marshland in Bangkok

1 hour ago
New alcohol rule: vendors banned from serving intoxicated customers | Thaiger Thailand News

New alcohol rule: vendors banned from serving intoxicated customers

2 hours ago
Phuket Tourist Police help British woman in mental health crisis | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket Tourist Police help British woman in mental health crisis

18 hours ago
Thai karate coach dies in crash hours after SEA Games success | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai karate coach dies in crash hours after SEA Games success

18 hours ago
Army raids border warehouse and seizes cash and gold from Thai-Cambodia couple | Thaiger Thailand News

Army raids border warehouse and seizes cash and gold from Thai-Cambodia couple

19 hours ago
Rare big cats return to spotlight in Thai national park | Thaiger Thailand News

Rare big cats return to spotlight in Thai national park

19 hours ago
Dutch motorcyclist killed after crashing into parked pickup in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Dutch motorcyclist killed after crashing into parked pickup in Chon Buri

19 hours ago
Man turns himself in after high-speed police chase in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Man turns himself in after high-speed police chase in Samut Prakan

19 hours ago
Anwar confirms ASEAN meeting on Thai-Cambodian conflict | Thaiger Thailand News

Anwar confirms ASEAN meeting on Thai-Cambodian conflict

20 hours ago
Bridge collapses on truck and pickup in Samut Prakan, killing one | Thaiger Thailand News

Bridge collapses on truck and pickup in Samut Prakan, killing one

21 hours ago
Embassy supports Thai woman suing South Korean ex over boiling water attack | Thaiger Thailand News

Embassy supports Thai woman suing South Korean ex over boiling water attack

22 hours ago
Three Cambodian youths arrested after explosive stunt in Rayong | Thaiger Thailand News

Three Cambodian youths arrested after explosive stunt in Rayong

22 hours ago
Petrol station bathroom in Khon Kaen go viral for unique designs | Thaiger Thailand News

Petrol station bathroom in Khon Kaen go viral for unique designs

22 hours ago
Thailand’s English proficiency ranks second lowest in Asia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s English proficiency ranks second lowest in Asia

23 hours ago
French tourists allegedly fabricate bad boat trip experience in Phuket for refund | Thaiger Phuket News

French tourists allegedly fabricate bad boat trip experience in Phuket for refund

1 day ago
Thai researchers test Riceberry for hair regrowth | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai researchers test Riceberry for hair regrowth

1 day ago
Modified pickup truck clouds Pattaya in black smoke | Thaiger Thailand News

Modified pickup truck clouds Pattaya in black smoke

1 day ago
Phuket man arrested after beating wife to death with broomstick | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man arrested after beating wife to death with broomstick

1 day ago
Thai border police feed hungry dogs left behind during evacuation | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai border police feed hungry dogs left behind during evacuation

1 day ago
Kazakh fraud suspect on Interpol Red Notice arrested in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Kazakh fraud suspect on Interpol Red Notice arrested in Phuket

1 day ago
Another Thai soldier dies in Sisaket border clash, bringing death toll to 21 | Thaiger Thailand News

Another Thai soldier dies in Sisaket border clash, bringing death toll to 21

1 day ago
Phuket woman pulls gun on finance agents over missed payments | Thaiger Thailand News

Phuket woman pulls gun on finance agents over missed payments

2 days ago
Foreign student injured in Chiang Rai car crash seeks accountability | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign student injured in Chiang Rai car crash seeks accountability

2 days ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 19, 2025, 11:26 AM
116 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.