Phuket Tourist Police help British woman in mental health crisis

Published: December 18, 2025, 6:02 PM
Phuket Tourist Police help British woman in mental health crisis
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Tourist Police ตำรวจท่องเที่ยวภูเก็ต

Phuket Tourist Police officers shared their successful operation in which they helped calm and support a British woman who was suffering from stress and mental health issues at a hotel in the Patong area.

The officers shared photos of the incident on the official Phuket Tourist Police Facebook page on Tuesday, December 16. In the post, they included the message “Listen to all issues and service the public with heart.” The post highlighted the officers’ role in assisting tourists in distress.

In the photo shared online, the British woman was seen sitting on the floor inside her hotel room. She was wearing a black T-shirt and shorts. Her personal belongings were scattered across the bed and the floor nearby. A Tourist Police officer was seen standing close to her, listening attentively as she spoke.

Police did not provide specific details about what caused the woman’s distress. However, they said officers focused on taking care of her emotional state, helping to calm her, and offering advice related to her safety and wellbeing. They also coordinated closely with the British Embassy regarding the woman’s situation.

Phuket tourist police help foreign visitors
A tourist police officer helped a foreign man whose motorcycle had run out of fuel. | Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Tourist Police ตำรวจท่องเที่ยวภูเก็ต

Officers reported that the woman felt relieved and more stable after receiving support and reassurance, They added that she was eventually ready to return to her home country the following day, December 17.

At the end of the post, Tourist Police stressed that they are always prepared to assist tourists in need, regardless of the situation, and are committed to providing help with care and compassion.

Tourist police help foreigner
A Phuket Tourist Police officer provided first aid to an injured tourist. | Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Tourist Police ตำรวจท่องเที่ยวภูเก็ต

In a similar report earlier this month, a Tourist Police officer in Trat province acted as an interpreter to resolve a situation involving a Danish man who became distressed at a bus terminal.

The foreign man reportedly missed his bus and subsequently failed to catch his flight home, so he caused a disturbance at the terminal.

The officer managed to calm him down, helped arrange a new bus journey, and assisted with securing a new flight back to his country.

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin