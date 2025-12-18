Bridge collapses on truck and pickup in Samut Prakan, killing one

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 18, 2025, 2:47 PM
124 1 minute read
Bridge collapses on truck and pickup in Samut Prakan, killing one | Thaiger
Photo via Thairath

A pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a truck and a pickup in Samut Prakan’s Bang Bo district this morning, December 18, leaving one person dead and another seriously injured.

The incident occurred at 9.25am on Bang Na–Trat Road at kilometre marker 34, inbound towards Bangkok, in the Bang Phli Noi area. Emergency services rushed to the scene after reports that a section of the overhead bridge had come crashing down onto the road, crushing vehicles beneath and halting traffic in all major lanes.

At the scene, responders found the remains of the pedestrian bridge collapsed across the entire width of the road. A large trailer had been struck directly, its cab severely damaged, with the driver trapped and critically injured. Rescue workers managed to free the driver, who was pinned inside.

Pickup truck loaded with eggs crushed by fallen pedestrian bridge in Bang Bo, Samut Prakan
Photo via Thairath

Khaosod reported that a second vehicle, a pickup truck loaded with eggs, was also caught beneath the debris. The driver of the pickup was killed instantly and pronounced dead at the scene.

Eyewitnesses told officials that the trailer appeared to have been driving normally until, without warning, its dump bed lifted as it approached the bridge. Motorists behind the vehicle reportedly sounded their horns to alert the driver, but he failed to notice in time. The raised bed struck the bridge as the trailer passed underneath, causing the structure to collapse.

Authorities are continuing rescue and recovery operations and are expected to launch an investigation into the cause of the malfunction that led to the dump bed rising unexpectedly.

Similarly, motorists on a busy highway had a terrifying near-miss after a massive pedestrian bridge crashed down onto traffic in Chanthaburi. A crane and trailer truck parked underneath the bridge were crushed under the weight of the falling structure, causing severe property damage but no reported injuries.

Related Articles

Latest Thailand News
Bridge collapses on truck and pickup in Samut Prakan, killing one | Thaiger Thailand News

Bridge collapses on truck and pickup in Samut Prakan, killing one

22 minutes ago
Embassy supports Thai woman suing South Korean ex over boiling water attack | Thaiger Thailand News

Embassy supports Thai woman suing South Korean ex over boiling water attack

54 minutes ago
Three Cambodian youths arrested after explosive stunt in Rayong | Thaiger Thailand News

Three Cambodian youths arrested after explosive stunt in Rayong

1 hour ago
Petrol station bathroom in Khon Kaen go viral for unique designs | Thaiger Thailand News

Petrol station bathroom in Khon Kaen go viral for unique designs

2 hours ago
Thailand’s English proficiency ranks second lowest in Asia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s English proficiency ranks second lowest in Asia

2 hours ago
French tourists allegedly fabricate bad boat trip experience in Phuket for refund | Thaiger Phuket News

French tourists allegedly fabricate bad boat trip experience in Phuket for refund

3 hours ago
Thai researchers test Riceberry for hair regrowth | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai researchers test Riceberry for hair regrowth

4 hours ago
Modified pickup truck clouds Pattaya in black smoke | Thaiger Thailand News

Modified pickup truck clouds Pattaya in black smoke

4 hours ago
Phuket man arrested after beating wife to death with broomstick | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man arrested after beating wife to death with broomstick

4 hours ago
Thai border police feed hungry dogs left behind during evacuation | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai border police feed hungry dogs left behind during evacuation

4 hours ago
Kazakh fraud suspect on Interpol Red Notice arrested in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Kazakh fraud suspect on Interpol Red Notice arrested in Phuket

5 hours ago
Another Thai soldier dies in Sisaket border clash, bringing death toll to 21 | Thaiger Thailand News

Another Thai soldier dies in Sisaket border clash, bringing death toll to 21

5 hours ago
Phuket woman pulls gun on finance agents over missed payments | Thaiger Thailand News

Phuket woman pulls gun on finance agents over missed payments

21 hours ago
Foreign student injured in Chiang Rai car crash seeks accountability | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign student injured in Chiang Rai car crash seeks accountability

22 hours ago
Thailand hits 10 million long-haul tourist milestone with UK on top | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand hits 10 million long-haul tourist milestone with UK on top

22 hours ago
3 Vietnamese men arrested in illegal cannabis farm raid in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

3 Vietnamese men arrested in illegal cannabis farm raid in Bangkok

22 hours ago
Phitsanulok woman who woke up at her funeral passes away | Thaiger Thailand News

Phitsanulok woman who woke up at her funeral passes away

23 hours ago
Chinese scam suspect with Interpol red notice arrested in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese scam suspect with Interpol red notice arrested in Bangkok

24 hours ago
Making a splash: Garner by IHG arrives in Southeast Asia | Thaiger Thailand Hotels

Making a splash: Garner by IHG arrives in Southeast Asia

1 day ago
Chiang Mai set for UNESCO World Heritage nomination approval | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Mai set for UNESCO World Heritage nomination approval

1 day ago
Rayong woman arrested in acid attack on husband on his birthday | Thaiger Thailand News

Rayong woman arrested in acid attack on husband on his birthday

1 day ago
Thailand confirms Cambodia hired US lobbying firm | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand confirms Cambodia hired US lobbying firm

1 day ago
3 foreign motorcyclists abandon injured friend and woman after crash in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

3 foreign motorcyclists abandon injured friend and woman after crash in Phuket

1 day ago
Motorcycle taxi driver found dead in police outpost bathroom | Thaiger Thailand News

Motorcycle taxi driver found dead in police outpost bathroom

1 day ago
Daughter pleads for help after mother goes missing in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Daughter pleads for help after mother goes missing in Chon Buri

1 day ago
Hot NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 18, 2025, 2:47 PM
124 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.