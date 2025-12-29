CCTV exposes Thai housemaid pouring disinfectant into baby’s bottle

Photo via Facebook/ Yokey R.

Key insights from the news

  • A Thai mother warned parents on social media after a housemaid allegedly poured disinfectant into her son's milk bottle, leading to a hospital visit for the child.
  • The mother hired a temporary maid, Usanee Palang-usa, to cover for the regular housekeeper, instructing her only to clean the house, not care for her son Kirin.
  • Kirin's grandmother detected a strong chemical smell in the milk, prompting immediate action that revealed the maid's suspicious behavior and eventual disappearance.
  • Security footage showed Usanee pouring Dettol into the milk bottle and not cleaning, leading the mother to seek legal action after confirming the contamination with lab tests.

A Thai mother took to social media on Friday, December 26, to warn other parents after a housemaid allegedly poured disinfectant into the milk bottle of her young son.

The woman shared the disturbing incident on her Facebook account, Yokey R. She explained that her household normally employs two housemaids: one responsible for general housework and another assigned to care for her son, Kirin.

However, when the regular housekeeper took a day off, the family decided to hire a temporary maid to work for just one day.

The mother said she found the daily housekeeper through a Facebook group and met a woman who introduced herself as Usanee Palang-usa. The mother stressed that Usanee was instructed to focus only on cleaning the house, as another maid was already taking care of Kirin.

Later that afternoon, Kirin drank milk from his nursing bottle. His grandmother then noticed a strong chemical smell coming from the milk. Alarmed, she immediately took the bottle away and tasted it herself, discovering that it smelled strongly of Dettol and had a very bitter taste.

Thai maid escape after adding disinfectant to milk bottle of employer's child
Photo via Facebook/ Yokey R.

After being informed of the situation, the woman rushed home and took her son to hospital. At the same time, her father questioned the newly hired maid who was appeared suspicious.

Usanee initially claimed she could not remember doing anything to the baby’s bottle. She later said she had only wiped the bottle with a cloth that had been used for cleaning the house. Shortly afterwards, the maid allegedly took the opportunity to flee the house and disappeared.

The mother later confirmed that Kirin was in stable condition. However, doctors advised that he remain in hospital overnight so medical staff could closely monitor any possible effects from ingesting a toxic substance.

CCTV exposes Thai housemaid pouring disinfectant into baby’s bottle | News by Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Yokey R.

The family then reviewed footage from their home security cameras and said they were shocked by what they saw. The video allegedly showed Usanee carrying Kirin’s milk bottle from the third floor of the house down to the ground floor. She was then seen pouring Dettol into the bottle before returning it to its original place.

The footage also revealed that Usanee did not clean the house at all. Instead, she was seen walking around the property, taking photographs of various belongings and locations inside the home.

Maid puta Dettol into child milk bottle
Photo via Facebook/ Yokey R.

After the mother shared her story online, another woman came forward claiming Usanee had targeted her family as well. The second victim said Usanee attempted to rob her house after all family members had left to go to hospital.

The mother said she has sent the contaminated milk to a laboratory for further testing in order to obtain evidence and pursue legal action against Usanee.

