New year exodus brings heavy traffic to isan on highway 304

Police advise drivers to avoid highway 348 amid border tensions

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: December 30, 2025, 10:44 AM
88 1 minute read
New year exodus brings heavy traffic to isan on highway 304 | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The annual journey home for the New Year festival has commenced, resulting in heavy traffic volume on routes heading to the Northeast.

Highway Police issued an urgent warning regarding Highway 348 at Khao Chong Tako, advising travelers to avoid the route due to safety concerns near the Thai-Cambodian border.

Reporters observed heavy traffic congestion on Suwinthawong Road (Highway 304) towards the Northeast.The route stretches from Si Maha Phot District entering Kabin Buri and Na Di Districts, aiming for Nakhon Ratchasima Province.

Many vehicles, particularly pickup trucks loaded with belongings, filled the road as people returned to their hometowns.

Mr. Songsak, a Sakon Nakhon resident, stated that he departed from Chon Buri with his wife. They reached Kabin Buri District at 4 PM. He noted that traffic flow remained manageable, slowing down only at traffic lights in certain areas.

New year exodus brings heavy traffic to isan on highway 304 | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

He took the opportunity to send his best wishes and moral support to the soldiers currently on duty along the border.

Pol. Maj. Kamolpop Hanwet, Inspector of Highway Police Station 5, Sub-division 3, Highway Police Division, addressed the situation regarding the alternative route. He cited two warning announcements from Sa Kaeo Province requesting cooperation from the public to bypass the area due to ongoing combat situations nearby.

Related Articles

Consequently, the Burapha Force declared Martial Law, imposing a curfew in Ta Phraya, Khok Sung, and Khlong Hat districts that prohibits movement outside premises from 7 PM to 05.05am.

Authorities clarified that the Khao Chong Tako pass remains open to traffic; they have not closed the road. However, officials strongly urged travelers to avoid the area because it lies close to the Thai-Cambodian border where clashes occurred in Ta Phraya District, Sa Kaeo. The situation poses a high risk.

New year exodus brings heavy traffic to isan on highway 304 | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Officials fear that if traffic becomes heavily congested on the ascent to Khao Chong Tako as in previous years, stationary vehicles could become targets for hostile forces. Drivers should consider alternative routes to ensure their safety.

Traffic congestion on Highway 359 (Phanomsarakham – Sa Kaeo) and Highway 304 (Suwinthawong) increased significantly as well. Officials expect traffic density to rise further after 8pm, according to KhaoSod.

Latest Thailand News
Mother files police report after housekeeper spikes toddler’s milk with antiseptic | Thaiger Thailand News

Mother files police report after housekeeper spikes toddler’s milk with antiseptic

7 seconds ago
New year exodus brings heavy traffic to isan on highway 304 | Thaiger Thailand News

New year exodus brings heavy traffic to isan on highway 304

20 minutes ago
Thai motorcyclist injured in Phuket road dispute, foreign suspect flees scene | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai motorcyclist injured in Phuket road dispute, foreign suspect flees scene

41 minutes ago
5 Recommended places for countdown celebrations in the world | Thaiger Travel

5 Recommended places for countdown celebrations in the world

59 minutes ago
Another Chinese suspect arrested in Pattaya bar stabbing that injures 3 guards | Thaiger Pattaya News

Another Chinese suspect arrested in Pattaya bar stabbing that injures 3 guards

1 hour ago
Thai man breaks down recounting alleged police assault in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man breaks down recounting alleged police assault in Pattaya

17 hours ago
Pattaya lifeguards save Dutch woman from drowning at Jomtien Beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya lifeguards save Dutch woman from drowning at Jomtien Beach

18 hours ago
CCTV exposes Thai housemaid pouring disinfectant into baby’s bottle | Thaiger Bangkok News

CCTV exposes Thai housemaid pouring disinfectant into baby’s bottle

19 hours ago
Thai woman dies after falling 200-metre cliff in Tak | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman dies after falling 200-metre cliff in Tak

20 hours ago
Thawiphop returns to restore public trust as People’s Party faces candidate crisis | Thaiger Thailand News

Thawiphop returns to restore public trust as People’s Party faces candidate crisis

20 hours ago
2026 New Year Bank Holiday: Which Branches are Open or Closed? | Thaiger Finance

2026 New Year Bank Holiday: Which Branches are Open or Closed?

21 hours ago
Indian man attacked by Pattaya transwomen allegedly over unpaid sex service | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian man attacked by Pattaya transwomen allegedly over unpaid sex service

21 hours ago
Chinese man arrested in Pattaya knife attack that leaves 3 bar guards injured | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man arrested in Pattaya knife attack that leaves 3 bar guards injured

22 hours ago
Man arrested for manslaughter after fatal dispute over 2,000 baht debt | Thaiger Thailand News

Man arrested for manslaughter after fatal dispute over 2,000 baht debt

22 hours ago
People’s Party MP candidate arrested in drug money laundering probe, denies involvement | Thaiger Thailand News

People’s Party MP candidate arrested in drug money laundering probe, denies involvement

23 hours ago
Fire Destroys Two Homes in Sai Mai, Police Detain Suspect for Questioning | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire Destroys Two Homes in Sai Mai, Police Detain Suspect for Questioning

23 hours ago
Thai man blames fireworks shock after stabbing Indian man at birthday party | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man blames fireworks shock after stabbing Indian man at birthday party

23 hours ago
Narcotics Police Dismantle Major Drug Network, Parliamentary Candidate Implicated | Thaiger Thailand News

Narcotics Police Dismantle Major Drug Network, Parliamentary Candidate Implicated

24 hours ago
Pattaya woman survives 25th-floor fall after argument with foreign husband | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya woman survives 25th-floor fall after argument with foreign husband

1 day ago
Cement mixer truck brings downs power lines, topples eight utility poles | Thaiger Thailand News

Cement mixer truck brings downs power lines, topples eight utility poles

1 day ago
Former soldier assaulted by transport mafia on Pattaya Walking Street | Thaiger Thailand News

Former soldier assaulted by transport mafia on Pattaya Walking Street

1 day ago
5,000 Eggs Offered to Luang Pho Ham Jon as Villagers Seek Luck and Prosperity for the New Year | Thaiger Thailand News

5,000 Eggs Offered to Luang Pho Ham Jon as Villagers Seek Luck and Prosperity for the New Year

1 day ago
Thai Air Force urges calm after Belarus cargo plane lands in Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Air Force urges calm after Belarus cargo plane lands in Cambodia

1 day ago
Thailand Clarifies with Q&#038;A about 72-Hour Ceasefire With Cambodia as Border Tensions Ease | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand Clarifies with Q&A about 72-Hour Ceasefire With Cambodia as Border Tensions Ease

1 day ago
52 political parties register party-list and prime ministerial candidates ahead of 2026 election | Thaiger Thailand News

52 political parties register party-list and prime ministerial candidates ahead of 2026 election

2 days ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: December 30, 2025, 10:44 AM
88 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) is an SEO content writer at The Thaiger, where she writes engaging articles on business, lifestyle, and travel and she combines her global perspective with a passion for storytelling. Beyond writing, she thrives in project management, branding, and digital media. Mia believes in the power of words to connect and inspire, aiming to create content that resonates with readers worldwide.