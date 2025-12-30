New year exodus brings heavy traffic to isan on highway 304

The annual journey home for the New Year festival has commenced, resulting in heavy traffic volume on routes heading to the Northeast.

Highway Police issued an urgent warning regarding Highway 348 at Khao Chong Tako, advising travelers to avoid the route due to safety concerns near the Thai-Cambodian border.

Reporters observed heavy traffic congestion on Suwinthawong Road (Highway 304) towards the Northeast.The route stretches from Si Maha Phot District entering Kabin Buri and Na Di Districts, aiming for Nakhon Ratchasima Province. Many vehicles, particularly pickup trucks loaded with belongings, filled the road as people returned to their hometowns.

Mr. Songsak, a Sakon Nakhon resident, stated that he departed from Chon Buri with his wife. They reached Kabin Buri District at 4 PM. He noted that traffic flow remained manageable, slowing down only at traffic lights in certain areas.

He took the opportunity to send his best wishes and moral support to the soldiers currently on duty along the border.

Pol. Maj. Kamolpop Hanwet, Inspector of Highway Police Station 5, Sub-division 3, Highway Police Division, addressed the situation regarding the alternative route. He cited two warning announcements from Sa Kaeo Province requesting cooperation from the public to bypass the area due to ongoing combat situations nearby.

Consequently, the Burapha Force declared Martial Law, imposing a curfew in Ta Phraya, Khok Sung, and Khlong Hat districts that prohibits movement outside premises from 7 PM to 05.05am.

Authorities clarified that the Khao Chong Tako pass remains open to traffic; they have not closed the road. However, officials strongly urged travelers to avoid the area because it lies close to the Thai-Cambodian border where clashes occurred in Ta Phraya District, Sa Kaeo. The situation poses a high risk.

Officials fear that if traffic becomes heavily congested on the ascent to Khao Chong Tako as in previous years, stationary vehicles could become targets for hostile forces. Drivers should consider alternative routes to ensure their safety.

Traffic congestion on Highway 359 (Phanomsarakham – Sa Kaeo) and Highway 304 (Suwinthawong) increased significantly as well. Officials expect traffic density to rise further after 8pm, according to KhaoSod.