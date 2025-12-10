Bangkok raid uncovers illegal group sex party promoted on social media

A late-night police raid uncovered a group sex party at a hotel in Bangkok’s Ratchada area and led to an arrest. Officers discovered the event was being filmed and shared on social media.

Last night, on December 9, Bangkok officers raided a hotel room in the Ratchada area, arresting a 36 year old man, referred to as A. Police seized three mobile phones, 65 bottles of poppers (a pain-relieving inhalant), 13 condoms, three packs of Viagra, six tubes of lubricant, and 11 metal rings used for sexual purposes.

The operation followed a tip-off from an informant who revealed that A was running a pornographic content group on social media platform X, and investigators found that access to the group required a membership fee of 449 baht. Promotional posts also advertised group sex parties in Bangkok, charging 289 baht per person for entry. One recent meeting point was at the Lat Phrao MRT station.

Upon confirming that the event was taking place, police moved in and found seven men naked and engaged in sexual activity. A admitted to organising the party, filming the acts, and sharing the clips online to promote future events. Police transferred A to Phahonyothin Police Station for legal proceedings.

According to Khaosod, he faces multiple charges, including:

Organising obscene acts for commercial gain, even with participant consent

Producing and distributing pornographic media

Publishing or uploading sexually explicit content onto computer systems accessible to the public, violating Thailand’s Computer Crime Act

The Police urge the public to report similar incidents as part of efforts to contain the spread of illegal and explicit online content.

In a similar arrest, a British tourist was arrested on Koh Pha Ngan for allegedly running sex-themed yoga classes at a local restaurant, charging attendees a 400 baht fee. A search of the premises uncovered incriminating evidence, including class tickets, flyers advertising Tantra massage for couples, a notebook on “Tantra Yoga Sacred Sex,” and a billboard with the tourist’s photo and QR code.