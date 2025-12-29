Thai woman dies after falling 200-metre cliff in Tak

Key insights from the news Copy A 22-year-old Thai woman, Sarocha Wijitpanya, died after falling approximately 200 meters from Jorwale Mountain in Tak province on December 25, while visiting with her boyfriend and a group of tourists.

Sarocha disappeared during the visit, prompting her boyfriend and others to search for her, leading to the discovery of her mobile phone, sleeping bag, and subsequently her body at the bottom of the ravine.

Rescue efforts were hampered by the unavailability of helicopters, requiring park rangers and rescue workers to hike to the scene, where they successfully retrieved her body after a four-hour operation.

The incident has prompted warnings to tourists, especially beginner hikers, to exercise caution in high-altitude areas due to the risks posed by strong winds and challenging terrain.

A Thai woman died after falling from a mountain cliff in Tak province on Thursday, December 25, with rescuers recovering her body the following day.

Officers from Tha Song Yang Police Station received a report of the incident on Thursday evening from the victim’s boyfriend. He told police that his 22 year old girlfriend Sarocha Wijitpanya fell from a cliff estimated to be around 200 metres deep at Jorwale Mountain in Tha Song Yang district.

According to the man, he and Sarocha had travelled from the southern province of Surat Thani to visit the mountain to enjoy its scenic views. They were part of a group of tourists travelling with porters.

He explained that while the group was on the mountain, Sarocha suddenly disappeared from sight. Concerned for her safety, he and others in the group immediately began searching the area.

During the search, they spotted Sarocha’s mobile phone and sleeping bag lying below the cliff. Nearby, they discovered her lifeless body at the bottom of the ravine.

Relevant officials initially attempted to arrange a helicopter to transport the body out of the remote area. However, no aircraft were available at the time, as helicopters were deployed on other emergency missions.

As a result, park rangers and rescue workers were forced to travel on foot to reach the scene. Officials said the team arrived at the location around six to seven hours after receiving the notification.

Rescue workers then rappelled down into the deep ravine and used a pulley system with a stretcher to retrieve the body. More than 10 personnel stood by to support the operation and ensure safety throughout the process.

The recovery operation began at around 8am on Friday, December 26, and lasted until approximately 11.30am, taking more than four hours to complete.

After the body was brought up, police conducted an initial examination and found multiple injuries to the face and body, consistent with a fall and impact with rocks. Officials said a detailed autopsy would be carried out after the body was transferred to the forensic department.

At around midday, officials carried Sarocha’s body on foot to a waiting area, where it was transported by ambulance to Tha Song Yang Hospital for an autopsy to confirm the exact cause of death.

Following the incident, tourists and adventure enthusiasts issued warnings to those planning to visit high-altitude locations. Visitors, particularly beginner hikers, were urged to exercise extreme caution, as strong winds and difficult terrain can lead to serious and potentially life-threatening accidents.