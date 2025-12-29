Pattaya lifeguards save Dutch woman from drowning at Jomtien Beach

Key insights from the news Copy Thai lifeguards at Jomtien Beach rescued a 60-year-old Dutch woman from drowning after she suffered muscle cramps while swimming, leading to her unconsciousness and lack of pulse.

Thai lifeguards at Jomtien Beach in Pattaya successfully saved a Dutch woman from drowning after performing CPR until her pulse returned.

At around 1pm yesterday, December 28, rescue workers from the Sawang Borriboon Dhammasatan Foundation were notified that a foreign tourist was drowning in the sea off Jomtien Beach. The incident occurred near the Dongtan Police Post in Bang Lamung district.

When rescue teams arrived at the scene, they found a large crowd of Thai and foreign onlookers gathered around the victim. She was later identified as an around 60 year old Dutch woman. The tourist was unconscious, unresponsive, and showed no detectable pulse.

Lifeguards stationed along the beach rushed to help. One of them, Thongchai Tiengjaruen, immediately began performing CPR in front of the anxious crowd. After several tense minutes, the woman’s pulse returned. She was then urgently transferred to hospital for further treatment.

Thongchai said the tourist had entered the sea before suddenly suffering muscle cramps, causing her to drown. Fortunately, nearby beachgoers managed to pull her from the water before it was too late.

“When she was brought ashore, I checked and found no pulse. I immediately began CPR and called for an Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulance from Pattaya City Hospital to assist at the scene,” Thongchai said.

Similar rescue incidents have previously been reported in Thailand. In August, a Thai man saved a Thai woman from drowning in Pattaya. He said the woman was drinking alcohol with a group of friends before continuing to drink alone after they left. She later entered the sea and disappeared in the darkness.

The man said he rushed into the water to rescue her before seeking help from rescue workers, who transported her to hospital. The rescue team did not publicly reveal the motive behind her actions.

Another successful rescue was reported in November in Bangkok during Loy Krathong celebrations. In that case, a Thai man and his friend saved a five year old girl from drowning while she was attempting to collect money from krathongs floating in a canal.

Beyond rescuing her from the water, the two men later helped protect the girl and her sister from repeated abuse by their guardians after learning more about the children’s background.