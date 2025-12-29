Pattaya lifeguards save Dutch woman from drowning at Jomtien Beach

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 29, 2025, 4:50 PM
75 1 minute read
Pattaya lifeguards save Dutch woman from drowning at Jomtien Beach | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ BTV News

Key insights from the news

  • Thai lifeguards at Jomtien Beach rescued a 60-year-old Dutch woman from drowning after she suffered muscle cramps while swimming, leading to her unconsciousness and lack of pulse.
  • Rescue workers from the Sawang Borriboon Dhammasatan Foundation were alerted around 1pm on December 28, and lifeguard Thongchai Tiengjaruen performed CPR until her pulse returned.
  • The woman was pulled from the water by beachgoers before lifeguards arrived, and she was subsequently transferred to a hospital for further treatment.
  • This incident follows previous drowning rescues in Thailand, highlighting ongoing concerns about water safety for both locals and tourists.

Thai lifeguards at Jomtien Beach in Pattaya successfully saved a Dutch woman from drowning after performing CPR until her pulse returned.

At around 1pm yesterday, December 28, rescue workers from the Sawang Borriboon Dhammasatan Foundation were notified that a foreign tourist was drowning in the sea off Jomtien Beach. The incident occurred near the Dongtan Police Post in Bang Lamung district.

When rescue teams arrived at the scene, they found a large crowd of Thai and foreign onlookers gathered around the victim. She was later identified as an around 60 year old Dutch woman. The tourist was unconscious, unresponsive, and showed no detectable pulse.

Lifeguards stationed along the beach rushed to help. One of them, Thongchai Tiengjaruen, immediately began performing CPR in front of the anxious crowd. After several tense minutes, the woman’s pulse returned. She was then urgently transferred to hospital for further treatment.

Thai lifeguards save foreign woman from drowning
Thongchai Tiengjaruen | Photo via Facebook/ BTV News

Thongchai said the tourist had entered the sea before suddenly suffering muscle cramps, causing her to drown. Fortunately, nearby beachgoers managed to pull her from the water before it was too late.

“When she was brought ashore, I checked and found no pulse. I immediately began CPR and called for an Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulance from Pattaya City Hospital to assist at the scene,” Thongchai said.

Similar rescue incidents have previously been reported in Thailand. In August, a Thai man saved a Thai woman from drowning in Pattaya. He said the woman was drinking alcohol with a group of friends before continuing to drink alone after they left. She later entered the sea and disappeared in the darkness.

Related Articles
Dutch woman saved from drowning in Pattaya sea
Photo via Facebook/ BTV News

The man said he rushed into the water to rescue her before seeking help from rescue workers, who transported her to hospital. The rescue team did not publicly reveal the motive behind her actions.

Another successful rescue was reported in November in Bangkok during Loy Krathong celebrations. In that case, a Thai man and his friend saved a five year old girl from drowning while she was attempting to collect money from krathongs floating in a canal.

Beyond rescuing her from the water, the two men later helped protect the girl and her sister from repeated abuse by their guardians after learning more about the children’s background.

Thaiger QUIZ
Jomtien Beach Rescue Quiz
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What was the nationality of the woman who was rescued at Jomtien Beach?
  2. 2. What time did the drowning incident occur on December 28?
  3. 3. What immediate action did Thongchai Tiengjaruen take when he arrived at the scene?
  4. 4. What caused the Dutch woman to drown according to Thongchai?
  5. 5. Who assisted Thongchai by calling for an ambulance?
  6. 6. What did the lifeguards find when they reached the victim?
  7. 7. Where was the incident located?
  8. 8. What did nearby beachgoers do to help before the lifeguards arrived?
  9. 9. What was done for the woman after her pulse returned?
  10. 10. What other rescue incident was mentioned in the article?

Latest Thailand News
Pattaya lifeguards save Dutch woman from drowning at Jomtien Beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya lifeguards save Dutch woman from drowning at Jomtien Beach

9 minutes ago
CCTV exposes Thai housemaid pouring disinfectant into baby’s bottle | Thaiger Bangkok News

CCTV exposes Thai housemaid pouring disinfectant into baby’s bottle

1 hour ago
Thai woman dies after falling 200-metre cliff in Tak | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman dies after falling 200-metre cliff in Tak

2 hours ago
Thawiphop returns to restore public trust as People’s Party faces candidate crisis | Thaiger Thailand News

Thawiphop returns to restore public trust as People’s Party faces candidate crisis

2 hours ago
2026 New Year Bank Holiday: Which Branches are Open or Closed? | Thaiger Finance

2026 New Year Bank Holiday: Which Branches are Open or Closed?

3 hours ago
Indian man attacked by Pattaya transwomen allegedly over unpaid sex service | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian man attacked by Pattaya transwomen allegedly over unpaid sex service

3 hours ago
Chinese man arrested in Pattaya knife attack that leaves 3 bar guards injured | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man arrested in Pattaya knife attack that leaves 3 bar guards injured

4 hours ago
Man arrested for manslaughter after fatal dispute over 2,000 baht debt | Thaiger Thailand News

Man arrested for manslaughter after fatal dispute over 2,000 baht debt

4 hours ago
People’s Party MP candidate arrested in drug money laundering probe, denies involvement | Thaiger Thailand News

People’s Party MP candidate arrested in drug money laundering probe, denies involvement

5 hours ago
Fire Destroys Two Homes in Sai Mai, Police Detain Suspect for Questioning | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire Destroys Two Homes in Sai Mai, Police Detain Suspect for Questioning

5 hours ago
Thai man blames fireworks shock after stabbing Indian man at birthday party | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man blames fireworks shock after stabbing Indian man at birthday party

5 hours ago
Narcotics Police Dismantle Major Drug Network, Parliamentary Candidate Implicated | Thaiger Thailand News

Narcotics Police Dismantle Major Drug Network, Parliamentary Candidate Implicated

6 hours ago
Pattaya woman survives 25th-floor fall after argument with foreign husband | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya woman survives 25th-floor fall after argument with foreign husband

6 hours ago
Cement mixer truck brings downs power lines, topples eight utility poles | Thaiger Thailand News

Cement mixer truck brings downs power lines, topples eight utility poles

6 hours ago
Former soldier assaulted by transport mafia on Pattaya Walking Street | Thaiger Thailand News

Former soldier assaulted by transport mafia on Pattaya Walking Street

6 hours ago
5,000 Eggs Offered to Luang Pho Ham Jon as Villagers Seek Luck and Prosperity for the New Year | Thaiger Thailand News

5,000 Eggs Offered to Luang Pho Ham Jon as Villagers Seek Luck and Prosperity for the New Year

7 hours ago
Thai Air Force urges calm after Belarus cargo plane lands in Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Air Force urges calm after Belarus cargo plane lands in Cambodia

7 hours ago
Thailand Clarifies with Q&#038;A about 72-Hour Ceasefire With Cambodia as Border Tensions Ease | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand Clarifies with Q&A about 72-Hour Ceasefire With Cambodia as Border Tensions Ease

7 hours ago
52 political parties register party-list and prime ministerial candidates ahead of 2026 election | Thaiger Thailand News

52 political parties register party-list and prime ministerial candidates ahead of 2026 election

23 hours ago
Staff shortage paralyze delivery network as thousands of parcels pile up | Thaiger Thailand News

Staff shortage paralyze delivery network as thousands of parcels pile up

24 hours ago
Phuket workshop boosts efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 9.6% | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket workshop boosts efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 9.6%

1 day ago
King grants General rank to Lt Gen Boonsin, awards royal decorations to 15 special guards | Thaiger Thailand News

King grants General rank to Lt Gen Boonsin, awards royal decorations to 15 special guards

1 day ago
Tunisian duo arrested for theft of 150,000 baht gold necklace | Thaiger Thailand News

Tunisian duo arrested for theft of 150,000 baht gold necklace

1 day ago
Thai court sentences Prasit Jeawkok to 1,210 years in loan scam case | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai court sentences Prasit Jeawkok to 1,210 years in loan scam case

1 day ago
Cambodian man arrested in Bangkok with gun and explosives after planning revenge attack | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian man arrested in Bangkok with gun and explosives after planning revenge attack

1 day ago
Pattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 29, 2025, 4:50 PM
75 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.