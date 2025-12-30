Thai motorcyclist injured in Phuket road dispute, foreign suspect flees scene

Key insights from the news Copy A Thai motorcyclist was injured in Phuket during a road dispute with a foreign man who allegedly assaulted him before fleeing the scene.

A Thai man turned to the online community for help in identifying a foreign man who allegedly assaulted him during a road dispute in Phuket before fleeing the scene.

The incident was reported by local news outlet Newshawk Phuket on its Facebook page yesterday, December 29. The post included a video showing the injured Thai man wearing a white T-shirt, while the foreign motorcyclist was dressed entirely in black.

In the video, the person filming can be heard repeatedly asking the foreign rider to remain at the scene and wait for police to arrive, shouting…

“No, no, no, no, no. Don’t go! Don’t go!”

Despite the plea, the foreign man was seen pointing his finger at the person recording the video in a threatening manner before speeding away on his motorcycle. There was no registration plate on the back of his motorbike.

According to the Thai victim, the incident began while both men were riding along Kwang Road in Wichit sub-district, Phuket.

The Thai man claimed the foreign motorcyclist squeezed him while they were riding side by side, causing an accident. He alleged that after the collision, the foreigner repeatedly punched him before fleeing the scene.

He later told reporters that he had already filed a complaint with police. However, officers had not yet provided any updates on the progress of the investigation.

The victim decided to reach out to the media in the hope that the online community could help identify and locate the foreign suspect. He urged anyone with relevant information to contact him directly at 085-068-2412.

Another road rage incident was reported in Phuket on the same day. In that case, a foreign man’s sedan collided with a tuk tuk during heavy traffic.

A video shared online showed the foreign driver getting out of his car to confront the tuk tuk driver. He was seen shouting at the driver and pushing him on the shoulder.

A Thai woman who was travelling with the foreign man attempted to intervene, but she was unable to stop his aggressive behaviour.

It remains unclear who was at fault in the collision, how the Thai tuk tuk driver responded, or how the matter was eventually resolved. Thai netizens later shared their views in the comments, with many saying disputes on the road should be handled calmly and without violence.