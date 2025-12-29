Thawiphop returns to restore public trust as People’s Party faces candidate crisis

Former MP offers to re-enter politics to represent Bang Phlat Bangkok Noi after arrest of party candidate shakes confidence ahead of election deadline

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: December 29, 2025, 2:51 PM
77 2 minutes read
Thawiphop returns to restore public trust as People’s Party faces candidate crisis | Thaiger

Former People’s Party MP Thawiphop Limjittrakorn has announced his decision to return to frontline politics, volunteering to stand as a parliamentary candidate in a bid to restore public trust following a major crisis involving the party’s candidate selection.

The announcement comes in the wake of a large-scale police operation targeting the “Black Mirror TKP” drug trafficking network, which authorities say used front companies to launder proceeds worth tens of billions of baht. Among those arrested was Mr. Boonrit, 47, a People’s Party candidate for Constituency 33 covering Bang Phlat and Bangkok Noi districts.

The arrest, confirmed on December 29, has dealt a significant blow to the People’s Party as it prepares for the February 8, 2026 general election. With only 48 hours remaining before the official deadline for candidate registration, the party now faces the prospect of being unable to field a candidate in the constituency.

In a public statement posted on social media, Thawiphop said he was shocked by the news of the arrest, describing it as a serious challenge not only for the party but for the trust voters place in political institutions.

He emphasized that public trust is the most valuable and fragile asset of any political party, noting that it has been the foundation of the People’s Party’s growth and electoral success. Thawiphop warned that once trust is lost, a party’s future can quickly collapse.

Having served as a Member of Parliament for seven years, Thawiphop said he understands the responsibility that comes with representing the public. Although he had previously announced his retirement from politics, he said the current situation compelled him to reconsider in order to ensure voters in Bang Phlat and Bangkok Noi are not left without a People’s Party candidate.

Thawiphop stated that the party must urgently find someone the public can trust, someone aligned with the party’s values and political principles rooted in the Future Forward movement. With time running out, he said he is willing to step forward to fill that role.

Related Articles

He stressed that his decision was driven by duty rather than ambition, adding that he remains committed to transparency, accountability, and serving the public interest. Thawiphop said he hopes voters will once again place their confidence in him to represent their voices in parliament.

The People’s Party has yet to formally confirm its final candidate list for Constituency 33, but Thawiphop’s return is expected to be considered as party leaders race against the clock to stabilize the situation and preserve voter confidence ahead of the election. Source Khaosod.

Latest Thailand News
Thai woman dies after falling 200-metre cliff in Tak | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman dies after falling 200-metre cliff in Tak

2 seconds ago
Thawiphop returns to restore public trust as People’s Party faces candidate crisis | Thaiger Thailand News

Thawiphop returns to restore public trust as People’s Party faces candidate crisis

21 minutes ago
2026 New Year Bank Holiday: Which Branches are Open or Closed? | Thaiger Finance

2026 New Year Bank Holiday: Which Branches are Open or Closed?

59 minutes ago
Indian man attacked by Pattaya transwomen allegedly over unpaid sex service | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian man attacked by Pattaya transwomen allegedly over unpaid sex service

1 hour ago
Chinese man arrested in Pattaya knife attack that leaves 3 bar guards injured | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man arrested in Pattaya knife attack that leaves 3 bar guards injured

2 hours ago
Man arrested for manslaughter after fatal dispute over 2,000 baht debt | Thaiger Thailand News

Man arrested for manslaughter after fatal dispute over 2,000 baht debt

3 hours ago
People’s Party MP candidate arrested in drug money laundering probe, denies involvement | Thaiger Thailand News

People’s Party MP candidate arrested in drug money laundering probe, denies involvement

3 hours ago
Fire Destroys Two Homes in Sai Mai, Police Detain Suspect for Questioning | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire Destroys Two Homes in Sai Mai, Police Detain Suspect for Questioning

4 hours ago
Thai man blames fireworks shock after stabbing Indian man at birthday party | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man blames fireworks shock after stabbing Indian man at birthday party

4 hours ago
Narcotics Police Dismantle Major Drug Network, Parliamentary Candidate Implicated | Thaiger Thailand News

Narcotics Police Dismantle Major Drug Network, Parliamentary Candidate Implicated

4 hours ago
Pattaya woman survives 25th-floor fall after argument with foreign husband | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya woman survives 25th-floor fall after argument with foreign husband

4 hours ago
Cement mixer truck brings downs power lines, topples eight utility poles | Thaiger Thailand News

Cement mixer truck brings downs power lines, topples eight utility poles

4 hours ago
Former soldier assaulted by transport mafia on Pattaya Walking Street | Thaiger Thailand News

Former soldier assaulted by transport mafia on Pattaya Walking Street

5 hours ago
5,000 Eggs Offered to Luang Pho Ham Jon as Villagers Seek Luck and Prosperity for the New Year | Thaiger Thailand News

5,000 Eggs Offered to Luang Pho Ham Jon as Villagers Seek Luck and Prosperity for the New Year

5 hours ago
Thai Air Force urges calm after Belarus cargo plane lands in Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Air Force urges calm after Belarus cargo plane lands in Cambodia

5 hours ago
Thailand Clarifies with Q&#038;A about 72-Hour Ceasefire With Cambodia as Border Tensions Ease | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand Clarifies with Q&A about 72-Hour Ceasefire With Cambodia as Border Tensions Ease

6 hours ago
52 political parties register party-list and prime ministerial candidates ahead of 2026 election | Thaiger Thailand News

52 political parties register party-list and prime ministerial candidates ahead of 2026 election

21 hours ago
Staff shortage paralyze delivery network as thousands of parcels pile up | Thaiger Thailand News

Staff shortage paralyze delivery network as thousands of parcels pile up

22 hours ago
Phuket workshop boosts efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 9.6% | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket workshop boosts efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 9.6%

23 hours ago
King grants General rank to Lt Gen Boonsin, awards royal decorations to 15 special guards | Thaiger Thailand News

King grants General rank to Lt Gen Boonsin, awards royal decorations to 15 special guards

23 hours ago
Tunisian duo arrested for theft of 150,000 baht gold necklace | Thaiger Thailand News

Tunisian duo arrested for theft of 150,000 baht gold necklace

24 hours ago
Thai court sentences Prasit Jeawkok to 1,210 years in loan scam case | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai court sentences Prasit Jeawkok to 1,210 years in loan scam case

24 hours ago
Cambodian man arrested in Bangkok with gun and explosives after planning revenge attack | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian man arrested in Bangkok with gun and explosives after planning revenge attack

1 day ago
Deadly hit-and-run in Pathum Thani as police hunt driver | Thaiger Thailand News

Deadly hit-and-run in Pathum Thani as police hunt driver

1 day ago
Border villagers return home, but remain cautious over ceasefire | Thaiger Thailand News

Border villagers return home, but remain cautious over ceasefire

1 day ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: December 29, 2025, 2:51 PM
77 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes is a New Orleans-born, Bangkok-based comedian, writer, and oil painter. With over eight years of performing comedy across Asia, including venues like The Laughing Skull in Atlanta and Spicy Comedy in Shanghai, Daniel's act blends cultural commentary and personal stories. As an oil painter with over eleven years of experience, his work has been exhibited in the U.S. and China. He also writes darkly satirical essays and comedic columns on expat life and modern absurdities.