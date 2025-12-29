Thawiphop returns to restore public trust as People’s Party faces candidate crisis

Former People’s Party MP Thawiphop Limjittrakorn has announced his decision to return to frontline politics, volunteering to stand as a parliamentary candidate in a bid to restore public trust following a major crisis involving the party’s candidate selection.

The announcement comes in the wake of a large-scale police operation targeting the “Black Mirror TKP” drug trafficking network, which authorities say used front companies to launder proceeds worth tens of billions of baht. Among those arrested was Mr. Boonrit, 47, a People’s Party candidate for Constituency 33 covering Bang Phlat and Bangkok Noi districts.

The arrest, confirmed on December 29, has dealt a significant blow to the People’s Party as it prepares for the February 8, 2026 general election. With only 48 hours remaining before the official deadline for candidate registration, the party now faces the prospect of being unable to field a candidate in the constituency.

In a public statement posted on social media, Thawiphop said he was shocked by the news of the arrest, describing it as a serious challenge not only for the party but for the trust voters place in political institutions.

He emphasized that public trust is the most valuable and fragile asset of any political party, noting that it has been the foundation of the People’s Party’s growth and electoral success. Thawiphop warned that once trust is lost, a party’s future can quickly collapse.

Having served as a Member of Parliament for seven years, Thawiphop said he understands the responsibility that comes with representing the public. Although he had previously announced his retirement from politics, he said the current situation compelled him to reconsider in order to ensure voters in Bang Phlat and Bangkok Noi are not left without a People’s Party candidate.

Thawiphop stated that the party must urgently find someone the public can trust, someone aligned with the party’s values and political principles rooted in the Future Forward movement. With time running out, he said he is willing to step forward to fill that role.

He stressed that his decision was driven by duty rather than ambition, adding that he remains committed to transparency, accountability, and serving the public interest. Thawiphop said he hopes voters will once again place their confidence in him to represent their voices in parliament.

The People’s Party has yet to formally confirm its final candidate list for Constituency 33, but Thawiphop’s return is expected to be considered as party leaders race against the clock to stabilize the situation and preserve voter confidence ahead of the election. Source Khaosod.