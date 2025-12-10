Thai government studies Disneyland project instead of casino complex

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn revealed a new plan to bring Disneyland to Thailand, replacing the previously proposed entertainment complex.

The earlier proposal introduced by the Pheu Thai Party aimed to create a large entertainment complex to boost tourism and the national economy. The project was expected to include theme parks, water parks, sports stadiums, concert venues, and even a legal casino.

Following shifts in political direction, Phiphat provided an update yesterday, December 9, confirming that the plan has now changed. Instead of the original entertainment complex, the ministry is exploring the possibility of bringing Disneyland to Thailand.

Phiphat stated that he has instructed the Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EEC Office) to prepare land for an international stadium with 80,000 seats and to study the feasibility of hosting Disneyland in the country.

He explained that he had ordered the EEC Office to accelerate discussions with relevant agencies to identify suitable areas across the four EEC provinces, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, and Chanthaburi, for both the stadium and a world-class theme park.

According to Phiphat, many countries are competing to attract major global investments, and Thailand must also seek similar opportunities, particularly in sports and theme park ventures ranging from small to large scale.

He noted that Thailand should begin preparing land in advance, not exceeding 4.8 million square metres, to support these potential developments.

The deputy prime minister added that large infrastructure projects, including the upcoming high-speed rail development and additional airports in the eastern region, would greatly support the possibility of bringing Disneyland and the international stadium to Thailand.

Phiphat also announced that the government will soon invite private concessionaires of the high-speed rail project linking the three airports, U-Tapao, Don Mueang, and Suvarnabhumi, to discuss their views and input regarding the proposals.

He stated that even if the projects cannot be completed during the current government’s term, the groundwork laid now would help create substantial investment opportunities within the EEC in years to come.

At present, Asia hosts three Disney resorts, each with its own unique identity. Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan features Tokyo Disneyland, the first Disney park outside the United States, and Tokyo DisneySea, the only ocean-themed Disney park in the world.

Hong Kong Disneyland offers exclusive attractions such as the World of Frozen, the first complete Frozen-themed land. Shanghai Disney Resort is known for its modern design and boasts the world’s largest Enchanted Storybook Castle.