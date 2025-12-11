Wild macaque captured after fatal attack in Yala

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 11, 2025, 11:30 AM
76 1 minute read
The male macaque caught in a trap | Photo via Channel 7HD News

After three days, park officials in Yala have captured a wild macaque that attacked and killed a man inside his home in a remote fruit orchard.

The male macaque was caught yesterday, December 10, in a trap set by Bang Lang National Park officials in Betong district, near a fruit orchard close to the home where the attack occurred. The victim, identified as 67 year old Chaiyaphum Sae-Ung, was found dead inside his home four days earlier.

Patcharin Prathummek, president of the Betong animal lovers club, said that once they were aware of the incident, local animal welfare groups and wildlife officials immediately took action.

The response included cooperation between the Betong animal lovers club, officers from the Protected Area Regional Office 6 (Pattani branch), and Bang Lang National Park in Yala.

Officials believe the macaque returned to the area to find a female macaque that had been kept as a pet by the victim. Channel 7HD reported that efforts to capture the monkey included setting traps, using tranquiliser guns, and removing the female macaque from the area.

Officers had to proceed with caution during the relocation process due to its aggressive behaviour. Officers said that dealing with wild animals takes time and care, and they asked the public to understand the delays.

Wildlife officers carefully relocating captured macaque in Yala
Officials relocate the macaque | Photo via Channel 7HD News

In another monkey business incident, hundreds of monkeys broke free from a shelter in Lopburi. Police officers stationed nearby were forced to fend off the unruly animals after some of them made their way onto the premises.

Officers resorted to slingshots to drive the monkeys back toward the nursery. The escape prompted Lopburi Municipality to urgently coordinate with the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP).

Municipal staff were dispatched to recapture the animals and herd them back into their cages. Firecrackers were used to scare groups of monkeys back into the nursery grounds.

