2026 New Year Bank Holiday: Which Branches are Open or Closed?

Photo of Phruek Vajara Phruek VajaraPublished: December 29, 2025, 2:12 PM
2 minutes read
As the New Year 2026 festival approaches, many people are planning trips home or vacations during this long holiday. While government agencies observe an extended break, financial institutions and banks have different operating schedules, particularly distinguishing between “in-mall branches” and “general branches.”

To help you plan your financial transactions smoothly, we have compiled the bank holiday schedule for New Year 2026, based on announcements from the Bank of Thailand (BOT) and various commercial banks.

Official Holidays per the Bank of Thailand (BOT)

The BOT has designated the following as traditional holidays for financial institutions for the transition into 2026:

  • Wednesday, December 31, 2025: New Year’s Eve

  • Thursday, January 1, 2026: New Year’s Day

  • Friday, January 2, 2026: Special Substitute Holiday

Overview: How Many Days do Banks Close?

Generally, most banks will be closed from December 31, 2025, to January 1, 2026. However, schedules differ starting January 2:

  • In-Mall Branches: Most will close for 2 days (Dec 31 – Jan 1) and reopen on January 2, 2026.

  • General Branches (Stand-alone/Outside Malls): Most will close for a long period starting Dec 31 and resume operations on Monday, January 5, 2026 (due to the special holiday on Friday followed by the weekend).

Detailed Schedule by Bank

1. Kasikornbank (KBank)

  • In-Mall Branches: Closed Dec 31, 2025 – Jan 1, 2026 | Open Jan 2, 2026

  • General Branches: Closed Dec 31, 2025 – Jan 1, 2026 (plus weekend closures) | Open Jan 5, 2026

2. Siam Commercial Bank (SCB)

  • In-Mall Branches: Closed Dec 31, 2025 – Jan 1, 2026 | Open Jan 2, 2026

  • General Branches: Closed Dec 31, 2025 – Jan 4, 2026 | Open Jan 5, 2026

3. Krungthai Bank (KTB)

  • In-Mall / 7-Day Branches: Closed Dec 31, 2025 – Jan 1, 2026 | Open Jan 2, 2026

  • General Branches: Closed Dec 31, 2025 – Jan 4, 2026 | Open Jan 5, 2026

4. TMBThanachart (ttb)

  • In-Mall Branches: Closed Dec 31, 2025 – Jan 1, 2026 | Open Jan 2, 2026

  • General Branches: Closed Dec 31, 2025 – Jan 1, 2026 | Open Jan 5, 2026

5. Government Savings Bank (GSB)

  • In-Mall / 7-Day Branches: Closed Dec 31, 2025 – Jan 1, 2026 | Open Jan 2, 2026

  • General Branches (Mon-Fri): Closed Dec 31, 2025 – Jan 2, 2026 | Open Jan 5, 2026

6. Government Housing Bank (GH Bank)

  • In-Mall Branches: Closed Dec 31, 2025 – Jan 1, 2026 | Open Jan 2, 2026

  • General Branches: Closed Dec 31, 2025 – Jan 2, 2026 | Open Jan 5, 2026

7. Land and Houses Bank (LH Bank)

  • In-Mall Branches: Closed Dec 31, 2025 – Jan 1, 2026 | Open Jan 2, 2026

  • General Branches: Closed Dec 31, 2025 – Jan 4, 2026 | Open Jan 5, 2026

8. Thai Credit Bank

  • In-Mall Branches: Closed Dec 31, 2025 – Jan 1, 2026 | Open Jan 2, 2026

  • General Branches / Micro / Nano Credit: Closed Dec 31, 2025 – Jan 2, 2026 | Open Jan 3, 2026

9. UOB

  • In-Mall Branches: Closed Dec 31, 2025 – Jan 1, 2026

  • General Branches: Closed Dec 31, 2025 – Jan 2, 2026

Recommendation for Customers: Although physical branches may be closed during the holidays, customers can still conduct financial transactions 24/7 via electronic channels such as Mobile Banking applications, ATMs, and Internet Banking.

Please plan your finances accordingly to enjoy a happy and hassle-free New Year 2026!

Finance
2 minutes read

Photo of Phruek Vajara

Phruek Vajara