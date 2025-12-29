2026 New Year Bank Holiday: Which Branches are Open or Closed?
As the New Year 2026 festival approaches, many people are planning trips home or vacations during this long holiday. While government agencies observe an extended break, financial institutions and banks have different operating schedules, particularly distinguishing between “in-mall branches” and “general branches.”
To help you plan your financial transactions smoothly, we have compiled the bank holiday schedule for New Year 2026, based on announcements from the Bank of Thailand (BOT) and various commercial banks.
Official Holidays per the Bank of Thailand (BOT)
The BOT has designated the following as traditional holidays for financial institutions for the transition into 2026:
-
Wednesday, December 31, 2025: New Year’s Eve
-
Thursday, January 1, 2026: New Year’s Day
-
Friday, January 2, 2026: Special Substitute Holiday
Overview: How Many Days do Banks Close?
Generally, most banks will be closed from December 31, 2025, to January 1, 2026. However, schedules differ starting January 2:
-
In-Mall Branches: Most will close for 2 days (Dec 31 – Jan 1) and reopen on January 2, 2026.
-
General Branches (Stand-alone/Outside Malls): Most will close for a long period starting Dec 31 and resume operations on Monday, January 5, 2026 (due to the special holiday on Friday followed by the weekend).
Detailed Schedule by Bank
1. Kasikornbank (KBank)
-
In-Mall Branches: Closed Dec 31, 2025 – Jan 1, 2026 | Open Jan 2, 2026
-
General Branches: Closed Dec 31, 2025 – Jan 1, 2026 (plus weekend closures) | Open Jan 5, 2026
2. Siam Commercial Bank (SCB)
-
In-Mall Branches: Closed Dec 31, 2025 – Jan 1, 2026 | Open Jan 2, 2026
-
General Branches: Closed Dec 31, 2025 – Jan 4, 2026 | Open Jan 5, 2026
3. Krungthai Bank (KTB)
-
In-Mall / 7-Day Branches: Closed Dec 31, 2025 – Jan 1, 2026 | Open Jan 2, 2026
-
General Branches: Closed Dec 31, 2025 – Jan 4, 2026 | Open Jan 5, 2026
4. TMBThanachart (ttb)
-
In-Mall Branches: Closed Dec 31, 2025 – Jan 1, 2026 | Open Jan 2, 2026
-
General Branches: Closed Dec 31, 2025 – Jan 1, 2026 | Open Jan 5, 2026
5. Government Savings Bank (GSB)
-
In-Mall / 7-Day Branches: Closed Dec 31, 2025 – Jan 1, 2026 | Open Jan 2, 2026
-
General Branches (Mon-Fri): Closed Dec 31, 2025 – Jan 2, 2026 | Open Jan 5, 2026
6. Government Housing Bank (GH Bank)
-
In-Mall Branches: Closed Dec 31, 2025 – Jan 1, 2026 | Open Jan 2, 2026
-
General Branches: Closed Dec 31, 2025 – Jan 2, 2026 | Open Jan 5, 2026
7. Land and Houses Bank (LH Bank)
-
In-Mall Branches: Closed Dec 31, 2025 – Jan 1, 2026 | Open Jan 2, 2026
-
General Branches: Closed Dec 31, 2025 – Jan 4, 2026 | Open Jan 5, 2026
8. Thai Credit Bank
-
In-Mall Branches: Closed Dec 31, 2025 – Jan 1, 2026 | Open Jan 2, 2026
-
General Branches / Micro / Nano Credit: Closed Dec 31, 2025 – Jan 2, 2026 | Open Jan 3, 2026
9. UOB
-
In-Mall Branches: Closed Dec 31, 2025 – Jan 1, 2026
-
General Branches: Closed Dec 31, 2025 – Jan 2, 2026
Recommendation for Customers: Although physical branches may be closed during the holidays, customers can still conduct financial transactions 24/7 via electronic channels such as Mobile Banking applications, ATMs, and Internet Banking.
Please plan your finances accordingly to enjoy a happy and hassle-free New Year 2026!
Latest Thailand News
Thawiphop returns to restore public trust as People’s Party faces candidate crisis
Indian man attacked by Pattaya transwomen allegedly over unpaid sex service
Chinese man arrested in Pattaya knife attack that leaves 3 bar guards injured
People’s Party MP candidate arrested in drug money laundering probe, denies involvement
Thai man blames fireworks shock after stabbing Indian man at birthday party
Narcotics Police Dismantle Major Drug Network, Parliamentary Candidate Implicated
5,000 Eggs Offered to Luang Pho Ham Jon as Villagers Seek Luck and Prosperity for the New Year
Thailand Clarifies with Q&A about 72-Hour Ceasefire With Cambodia as Border Tensions Ease
52 political parties register party-list and prime ministerial candidates ahead of 2026 election
King grants General rank to Lt Gen Boonsin, awards royal decorations to 15 special guards
Cambodian man arrested in Bangkok with gun and explosives after planning revenge attack
Follow The Thaiger on Google News: