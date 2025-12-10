Cambodia withdraws from SEA Games over safety concerns amid border clashes

Cambodia announced its withdrawal from the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand today, December 10, citing safety concerns from parents and guardians of athletes following the escalating clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border.

A small group of Cambodian athletes attended the opening ceremony at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok yesterday, December 9. Cambodia had earlier confirmed it would send athletes to compete in 12 sports despite the ongoing border tensions.

However, the Cambodian delegation informed organisers today that they would be withdrawing from the competition. The athletes are scheduled to return to Cambodia tomorrow, December 11. The decision was linked directly to the intensifying confrontation between the two countries.

The head of the Thai athletes, Thana Chaiprasit, told Post Today that the border conflict had a clear influence on Cambodia’s decision. According to Thana, he held a meeting with the Cambodian team leader and learned that officials from the Cambodian government and the Cambodian Olympic Committee faced growing pressure from parents.

He said parents made repeated phone calls throughout the day, urging officials to bring their children home as they feared for their safety following the intense clashes along the border.

Their concerns reportedly stemmed from earlier information that Cambodian soldiers were taken under control in Thailand. This raised fears that Cambodian athletes could face similar risks.

The President of the Taekwondo Association of Thailand and Chair of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand, Pimol Srivikorn, confirmed Thana’s account. He said the concerns among Cambodian parents increased as the situation worsened shortly after the athletes arrived in Thailand.

The Minister of Tourism and Sports, Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn, said Cambodia’s withdrawal from the 33rd SEA Games would not affect the competition schedule. He stressed that Thailand had not objected to the decision, as the withdrawal was based on personal reasons.

Atthakorn insisted that since the Cambodian delegation’s arrival, Thailand had provided full support, convenience, and the highest possible safety arrangements as the host nation.

In a related story, Cambodian athletes sparked controversy among Thai netizens after they were seen wearing jackets featuring an advertisement for an online gambling website. The logo appeared directly beneath the Cambodian national flag on their shirts.

Many Thai social media users called on officials to take action, noting that the situation was similar to the Miss Universe Thailand pre-pageant incident in which some contestants were criticised for promoting gambling platforms.

However, officials have not yet responded to the matter, and the issue remains unresolved following Cambodia’s full withdrawal from the games.