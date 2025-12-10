Russian man arrested in Phuket with hundreds of illegal hookah products

Phuket police arrested a Russian man for possessing a large quantity of hookah products, known locally as baraku, during a raid in the Cherng Talay area yesterday, December 9.

Officers from the Region 8 Special Operations Unit conducted the operation at a rented room in Soi Hua Tiew in the Choeng Thale sub-district of Thalang district. The suspect, identified as 41 year old Russian national Maksim Shalygin, was found inside the residence at the time of the search.

During the inspection, officers discovered a total of 361 items of evidence, including 296 packets of hookah tobacco and 65 pieces of equipment. The amount of seized items indicated that Shalygin allegedly stored the illegal items for sale..

Police took the Russian man to Cherng Talay Police Station for further questioning and legal proceedings. He reportedly faces three charges under Thai law including:

Section 24 of the Tobacco Act: sale or possession of smuggled tobacco products without excise tax stamps. Offenders face a fine equal to 15 times the unpaid tax value.

Section 246 of the Customs Act: concealing, selling, transporting, or possessing smuggled goods. The penalty includes up to five years in prison, a fine worth four times the value of the goods including tax, or both.

Section 29/9 and 56/4 of the Consumer Protection Act: sales of baraku products, electric baraku, e-cigarettes, hookah substances, and refilling liquids. Violators face up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 600,000 baht, or both.

This case adds to a series of recent crackdowns on baraku and related contraband across Phuket and other provinces.

Three weeks ago, officers from the Phuket Provincial Defence Office raided a food and drink shop in the Kathu area and arrested a man for selling hookahs and alcohol to young students. Twelve hookah sets, 327 grammes of hookah tobacco, used pipes, nozzles, charcoal, foil, and a small stove were seized.

In September, customs officials in Songkhla confiscated over 4 million baht worth of smuggled items, including illegal cigarettes, vapes, and hookah equipment. Officials did not disclose the identities of those involved.

Earlier in 2024, Phuket authorities also raided an entertainment venue on Bangla Road and arrested seven people, including a foreign store manager, for selling vapes and offering hookahs to tourists.