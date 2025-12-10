Russian man arrested in Phuket with hundreds of illegal hookah products

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 10, 2025, 6:03 PM
50 1 minute read
Russian man arrested in Phuket with hundreds of illegal hookah products | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

Phuket police arrested a Russian man for possessing a large quantity of hookah products, known locally as baraku, during a raid in the Cherng Talay area yesterday, December 9.

Officers from the Region 8 Special Operations Unit conducted the operation at a rented room in Soi Hua Tiew in the Choeng Thale sub-district of Thalang district. The suspect, identified as 41 year old Russian national Maksim Shalygin, was found inside the residence at the time of the search.

During the inspection, officers discovered a total of 361 items of evidence, including 296 packets of hookah tobacco and 65 pieces of equipment. The amount of seized items indicated that Shalygin allegedly stored the illegal items for sale..

Police took the Russian man to Cherng Talay Police Station for further questioning and legal proceedings. He reportedly faces three charges under Thai law including:

  • Section 24 of the Tobacco Act: sale or possession of smuggled tobacco products without excise tax stamps. Offenders face a fine equal to 15 times the unpaid tax value.
  • Section 246 of the Customs Act: concealing, selling, transporting, or possessing smuggled goods. The penalty includes up to five years in prison, a fine worth four times the value of the goods including tax, or both.
  • Section 29/9 and 56/4 of the Consumer Protection Act: sales of baraku products, electric baraku, e-cigarettes, hookah substances, and refilling liquids. Violators face up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 600,000 baht, or both.
Russian baraku sale Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

This case adds to a series of recent crackdowns on baraku and related contraband across Phuket and other provinces.

Three weeks ago, officers from the Phuket Provincial Defence Office raided a food and drink shop in the Kathu area and arrested a man for selling hookahs and alcohol to young students. Twelve hookah sets, 327 grammes of hookah tobacco, used pipes, nozzles, charcoal, foil, and a small stove were seized.

Foreigner hookah sale Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

In September, customs officials in Songkhla confiscated over 4 million baht worth of smuggled items, including illegal cigarettes, vapes, and hookah equipment. Officials did not disclose the identities of those involved.

Related Articles

Earlier in 2024, Phuket authorities also raided an entertainment venue on Bangla Road and arrested seven people, including a foreign store manager, for selling vapes and offering hookahs to tourists.

Latest Thailand News
Russian man arrested in Phuket with hundreds of illegal hookah products | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian man arrested in Phuket with hundreds of illegal hookah products

14 seconds ago
Trump to intervene in renewed Thailand-Cambodia conflict | Thaiger Politics News

Trump to intervene in renewed Thailand-Cambodia conflict

24 minutes ago
Indian brothers behind deadly nightclub fire in Goa reportedly hide in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Indian brothers behind deadly nightclub fire in Goa reportedly hide in Phuket

57 minutes ago
Bangkok raid uncovers illegal group sex party promoted on social media | Thaiger Crime News

Bangkok raid uncovers illegal group sex party promoted on social media

1 hour ago
Reward posted as tourist who feeds wristband to sea turtle remains at large | Thaiger Thailand News

Reward posted as tourist who feeds wristband to sea turtle remains at large

2 hours ago
Over 100 Chinese detainees riot and demand repatriation at Tak | Thaiger Crime News

Over 100 Chinese detainees riot and demand repatriation at Tak

2 hours ago
Young tiger seen near tourist spot in Nakhon Ratchasima | Thaiger Thailand News

Young tiger seen near tourist spot in Nakhon Ratchasima

4 hours ago
Thai government studies Disneyland project instead of casino complex | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai government studies Disneyland project instead of casino complex

4 hours ago
Jamaican beauty queen in critical condition after stage fall in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Jamaican beauty queen in critical condition after stage fall in Thailand

5 hours ago
‘Gigachad’ Thai taxi driver saves tourist from missing flight | Thaiger Bangkok News

‘Gigachad’ Thai taxi driver saves tourist from missing flight

6 hours ago
Cambodian rockets fall near Surin hospital, forcing evacuation | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian rockets fall near Surin hospital, forcing evacuation

7 hours ago
Thailand releases four leopard sharks in first rewilding effort | Thaiger Environment News

Thailand releases four leopard sharks in first rewilding effort

7 hours ago
Teen shot and seriously injured in Pattaya gang clash | Thaiger Pattaya News

Teen shot and seriously injured in Pattaya gang clash

7 hours ago
Tourist clarifies her story on flying into Don Mueang and being denied entry into Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourist clarifies her story on flying into Don Mueang and being denied entry into Thailand

8 hours ago
5 Thai soldiers killed amid escalating clashes with Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

5 Thai soldiers killed amid escalating clashes with Cambodia

8 hours ago
Drunk driver escapes tragedy after driving onto Pattaya railway track | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunk driver escapes tragedy after driving onto Pattaya railway track

1 day ago
Vietnamese nationals arrested in Bangkok for planned thefts | Thaiger Bangkok News

Vietnamese nationals arrested in Bangkok for planned thefts

1 day ago
Thai man raises alarm after finding blood smeared on arm during MRT ride | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man raises alarm after finding blood smeared on arm during MRT ride

1 day ago
Foreign man slammed for leaning out of moving Phuket taxi | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man slammed for leaning out of moving Phuket taxi

1 day ago
Southeast Asian Games open in Bangkok amid safety concerns | Thaiger Bangkok News

Southeast Asian Games open in Bangkok amid safety concerns

1 day ago
Thai man murders LGBTQIA+ couple, saying victims try to sexually assault him | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man murders LGBTQIA+ couple, saying victims try to sexually assault him

1 day ago
Woman scammed into shaving head in fake hair-buying scheme | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman scammed into shaving head in fake hair-buying scheme

1 day ago
Thai foreign minister says ‘nothing to negotiate’ until Cambodia ready for talks | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai foreign minister says ‘nothing to negotiate’ until Cambodia ready for talks

1 day ago
Trump urges Thailand and Cambodia to uphold ceasefire | Thaiger Thailand News

Trump urges Thailand and Cambodia to uphold ceasefire

1 day ago
Is it better to travel before or after the New Year in Thailand? | Thaiger Travel Guides

Is it better to travel before or after the New Year in Thailand?

1 day ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 10, 2025, 6:03 PM
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.