Mother files police report after housekeeper spikes toddler’s milk with antiseptic

A 35 year old university professor has filed a formal police complaint against a newly hired housekeeper who allegedly mixed antiseptic liquid (Dettol) into a milk bottle intended for her two year old son.

Metropolitan Police are currently gathering evidence to apprehend the suspect.

Today, on December 30, Pol. Lt. Gen. Siam Boonsom, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, alongside Pol. Maj. Gen. Witthawat Chinkham, Commander of Metropolitan Police Division 5, ordered an expedited investigation into the case.

Pol. Col. Somsit Santasanachok, Superintendent of Bang Phong Phang Police Station, received the report from the victim, identified as Ms. Renuka (surname withheld), a lecturer at a well-known private university.

The incident occurred on Friday, December 26. Ms. Renuka stated that she had previously posted a request for a daily housekeeper in a Facebook group.

A user identified as Ms. Usanee (surname withheld) responded to the post, claiming to be 57 years old.

The two parties communicated via Line application around 11am regarding the job details. They agreed on a daily wage of 500 baht, plus motorcycle taxi fare for the commute. Ms. Usanee accepted the terms and began work on the same day, with a schedule from 7am to 6pm.

Around 12.25pm on the first day of work, Ms. Penporn, the victim’s mother who resides on the third floor with the toddler, detected a strong chemical odor resembling Dettol coming from the child’s milk bottle. She immediately alerted Ms. Renuka, who was on the second floor caring for her younger daughter.

Ms. Renuka rushed upstairs to check on her son, ‘Boy A’ (pseudonym), aged 2 years and 4 months. Fortunately, the child appeared asleep and showed no immediate severe symptoms. The mother immediately took him to a nearby hospital.

Physicians treated the child and discharged him, advising the family to monitor his condition closely at home.

Upon returning home, Ms. Renuka reviewed the internal security camera footage. The video clearly showed Ms. Usanee pouring Dettol antiseptic into the milk bottle intended for the child. Following the act, the suspect fled the house around 1pm.

Ms. Renuka filed a report at Bang Phong Phang Police Station, affirming she will prosecute the suspect to the fullest extent of the law. Investigators are currently compiling witness statements and forensic evidence to track down Ms. Usanee and bring her to justice, according to KhaoSod.