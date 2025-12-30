New Thai law tightens sex crime and bullying penalties

Oral sex now legally classified as rape under amended law

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: December 30, 2025, 11:43 AM
62 2 minutes read
New Thai law tightens sex crime and bullying penalties | Thaiger

The Royal Gazette recently published the Act Amending the Criminal Code (No. 30), B.E. 2568 (2025). This amendment significantly modernizes the definitions of sexual offenses to align with current social behaviors, covering abuse of power in professional relationships and online actions.

Here is what you need to know about the changes effective immediately:

  1. New Definition of Rape The law clarifies the scope of Rape under Section 1 (18) to eliminate previous ambiguities. It now explicitly states that rape includes:
  • Penetration of the genitals, anus, or mouth by the perpetrator’s genitals.
  • Penetration of the genitals or anus by other objects (such as fingers or foreign objects).

Key Change: The specific inclusion of the mouth means that forced oral sex now fully constitutes rape under Thai law. Previously, legal interpretations often classified this act merely as an indecent act.

  1. New Offense: Sexual Harassment Section 1 (19) introduces a broad legal definition for Sexual Harassment. An offense occurs even without physical contact if the act is sexual in nature and causes the victim annoyance, shame, or fear. The law categorizes these acts as follows:
  • Physical: Touching that does not yet reach the level of an indecent act.
  • Verbal: Catcalling, flirting, or suggestive comments.
  • Gestures: Whistling, staring at private parts, or suggestive body language.
  • Communication: Sending messages via telephone or computer systems.
  • Stalking: Watching, following, or persistent tracking.

Penalty: Offenders face imprisonment up to 1 year, a fine not exceeding 20,000 Baht, or both (Section 285/1).

  1. Power Dynamics and Abuse of Authority The amendment imposes harsher penalties for offenders who abuse a position of power. This applies to relationships such as supervisors and subordinates, employers and employees, or teachers and students.

If the harassment stems from the offender using their authority over the victim, the penalty increases to imprisonment up to 3 years, a fine not exceeding 60,000 Baht, or both (Section 285/2). This aims to protect individuals in workplaces and educational institutions.

  1. Victim Safety Measures In sexual harassment cases, the Court holds the authority to issue protective orders if it believes the defendant might repeat the offense or disrupt the victim’s life. The Court can prohibit specific actions, such as approaching or contacting the victim, for a period not exceeding 2 years, regardless of the primary verdict.
  • Violation: Breaching this court order carries a penalty of imprisonment up to 6 months.
  • Online Safety: The Court can also order the immediate removal or suspension of obscene data from computer systems.
  1. General Bullying The amendment updates Section 397 to cover general bullying, persecution, intimidation, or acts causing shame and annoyance (non-sexual in nature).
  • Penalty: A fine not exceeding 10,000 Baht.
  • Public Offense: If the act occurs in public or before an official, the court may impose imprisonment not exceeding 1 month in addition to the fine.

New Thai law tightens sex crime and bullying penalties | News by Thaiger

New Thai law tightens sex crime and bullying penalties | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

New Thai law tightens sex crime and bullying penalties | News by Thaiger

New Thai law tightens sex crime and bullying penalties | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
2 Phuket men pose as police and extort foreigners with fake donation | Thaiger Phuket News

2 Phuket men pose as police and extort foreigners with fake donation

2 seconds ago
New Thai law tightens sex crime and bullying penalties | Thaiger Thailand News

New Thai law tightens sex crime and bullying penalties

5 minutes ago
Boat taxi from Phuket Airport to Patong tested again in congestion relief plan | Thaiger Phuket News

Boat taxi from Phuket Airport to Patong tested again in congestion relief plan

42 minutes ago
Mother files police report after housekeeper spikes toddler’s milk with antiseptic | Thaiger Thailand News

Mother files police report after housekeeper spikes toddler’s milk with antiseptic

44 minutes ago
New year exodus brings heavy traffic to isan on highway 304 | Thaiger Thailand News

New year exodus brings heavy traffic to isan on highway 304

1 hour ago
Thai motorcyclist injured in Phuket road dispute, foreign suspect flees scene | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai motorcyclist injured in Phuket road dispute, foreign suspect flees scene

1 hour ago
5 Recommended places for countdown celebrations in the world | Thaiger Travel

5 Recommended places for countdown celebrations in the world

2 hours ago
Another Chinese suspect arrested in Pattaya bar stabbing that injures 3 guards | Thaiger Pattaya News

Another Chinese suspect arrested in Pattaya bar stabbing that injures 3 guards

2 hours ago
Thai man breaks down recounting alleged police assault in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man breaks down recounting alleged police assault in Pattaya

18 hours ago
Pattaya lifeguards save Dutch woman from drowning at Jomtien Beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya lifeguards save Dutch woman from drowning at Jomtien Beach

19 hours ago
CCTV exposes Thai housemaid pouring disinfectant into baby’s bottle | Thaiger Bangkok News

CCTV exposes Thai housemaid pouring disinfectant into baby’s bottle

20 hours ago
Thai woman dies after falling 200-metre cliff in Tak | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman dies after falling 200-metre cliff in Tak

21 hours ago
Thawiphop returns to restore public trust as People’s Party faces candidate crisis | Thaiger Thailand News

Thawiphop returns to restore public trust as People’s Party faces candidate crisis

21 hours ago
2026 New Year Bank Holiday: Which Branches are Open or Closed? | Thaiger Finance

2026 New Year Bank Holiday: Which Branches are Open or Closed?

22 hours ago
Indian man attacked by Pattaya transwomen allegedly over unpaid sex service | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian man attacked by Pattaya transwomen allegedly over unpaid sex service

22 hours ago
Chinese man arrested in Pattaya knife attack that leaves 3 bar guards injured | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man arrested in Pattaya knife attack that leaves 3 bar guards injured

22 hours ago
Man arrested for manslaughter after fatal dispute over 2,000 baht debt | Thaiger Thailand News

Man arrested for manslaughter after fatal dispute over 2,000 baht debt

23 hours ago
People’s Party MP candidate arrested in drug money laundering probe, denies involvement | Thaiger Thailand News

People’s Party MP candidate arrested in drug money laundering probe, denies involvement

23 hours ago
Fire Destroys Two Homes in Sai Mai, Police Detain Suspect for Questioning | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire Destroys Two Homes in Sai Mai, Police Detain Suspect for Questioning

1 day ago
Thai man blames fireworks shock after stabbing Indian man at birthday party | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man blames fireworks shock after stabbing Indian man at birthday party

1 day ago
Narcotics Police Dismantle Major Drug Network, Parliamentary Candidate Implicated | Thaiger Thailand News

Narcotics Police Dismantle Major Drug Network, Parliamentary Candidate Implicated

1 day ago
Pattaya woman survives 25th-floor fall after argument with foreign husband | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya woman survives 25th-floor fall after argument with foreign husband

1 day ago
Cement mixer truck brings downs power lines, topples eight utility poles | Thaiger Thailand News

Cement mixer truck brings downs power lines, topples eight utility poles

1 day ago
Former soldier assaulted by transport mafia on Pattaya Walking Street | Thaiger Thailand News

Former soldier assaulted by transport mafia on Pattaya Walking Street

1 day ago
5,000 Eggs Offered to Luang Pho Ham Jon as Villagers Seek Luck and Prosperity for the New Year | Thaiger Thailand News

5,000 Eggs Offered to Luang Pho Ham Jon as Villagers Seek Luck and Prosperity for the New Year

1 day ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: December 30, 2025, 11:43 AM
62 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) is an SEO content writer at The Thaiger, where she writes engaging articles on business, lifestyle, and travel and she combines her global perspective with a passion for storytelling. Beyond writing, she thrives in project management, branding, and digital media. Mia believes in the power of words to connect and inspire, aiming to create content that resonates with readers worldwide.