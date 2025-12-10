Over 100 Chinese detainees riot and demand repatriation at Tak

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 10, 2025, 4:10 PM
71
Photo via Khaosod

Chaos erupted at a detention facility in Tak province as more than 100 Chinese detainees rioted and spiralled out of control in the early hours of today, December 10, demanding to be sent back to China. Officials had to use forceful measures to regain control.

The riot broke out at a detention facility operated by Tak Immigration, located in Tha Sai Luat subdistrict, near the Thai-Myanmar border. The detainees, all believed to be part of scam networks operating in Myanmar, had illegally crossed into Thailand after escaping crackdowns in Myawaddy, Myanmar.

According to Thai authorities, the detainees damaged government property, including CCTV cameras, and attempted to break out of the facility. The riot began around midnight, causing security forces in Mae Sot district to call in reinforcements, including riot control units and two fire trucks.

Authorities surrounded the building and communicated with the group in Mandarin, telling them to return to their holding areas and remain calm. Despite these efforts, the group continued to shout demands to be returned to China, causing the situation to escalate in the following hours.

Eventually, officials deployed high-pressure water from fire trucks to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control. Two detainees were injured during the chaos, reportedly from fighting amongst the group, and were treated by medical staff.

Officers noted that this situation reflects the growing challenges from an increasing number of foreign nationals fleeing across the Thai-Myanmar border. Three heavily guarded detention centres have now been established in Mae Sot to manage the rising number of arrivals.

On top of that, officials recently arrested another 53 Chinese nationals in Mahawan subdistrict, Mae Sot district, after they illegally crossed the Moei River from Myanmar. The group was also reportedly fleeing from intensified crackdown operations in towns across the border.

Authorities emphasised that all detainees are being treated in accordance with Thai law and international human rights standards. Legal proceedings are underway, and diplomatic procedures are being used to coordinate repatriation with the detainees’ countries of origin.

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.