Thai man breaks down recounting alleged police assault in Pattaya

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 29, 2025, 5:41 PM
50 2 minutes read
Thai man breaks down recounting alleged police assault in Pattaya | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ แจ็ค โพธิ์แดง

Key insights from the news

  • A 31-year-old Thai man named Arnon alleged he was assaulted by a police officer in Pattaya during an incident at a motorcycle rental shop on December 27, which he documented with CCTV footage.
  • The confrontation began when the officer attempted to search Arnon, who refused, leading to a physical altercation where Arnon fought back, resulting in injuries to both parties.
  • Following the incident, the police officer filed a complaint against Arnon for resisting arrest, leading to Arnon's overnight detention and a 30,000 baht bail requirement.
  • Arnon claims this incident is part of a pattern of harassment by the same officer, connected to a prior dispute involving a hotel manager, and he seeks media support for justice.

A Thai man broke down in tears while speaking to journalists as he recounted what he described as an unfair incident in which a police officer in Pattaya allegedly assaulted him, but he was later detained overnight instead.

The 31 year old Thai man Arnon contacted several news agencies and urged journalists to publicise his case in the hope of receiving justice. He also handed over CCTV footage of the incident to the media, saying it clearly supports his version of events.

The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday night, December 27, at a motorcycle rental shop owned by Arnon’s friend in Pattaya.

In the CCTV footage, Arnon can be seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and long trousers. The accused police officer was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, shorts, and a black cap, and had his face partially covered with a mask.

The video shows the alleged police officer approaching Arnon, who was standing in front of the motorcycle rental shop. The officer appeared to attempt to search him, but Arnon refused. The situation then escalated, with the officer allegedly punching Arnon in the head.

Thai man attacked by Pattaya police
Photo via Facebook/ แจ็ค โพธิ์แดง

Arnon fought back, causing the police officer to fall to the ground. The two were seen struggling for a short period before the officer eventually walked away from the scene.

However, Arnon said the matter did not end there. He claimed the police officer later filed a complaint against him, accusing him of resisting and obstructing an official on duty by using force.

Related Articles

Speaking through tears, Arnon said he was detained at a police station for one night. He added that he had to borrow 30,000 baht in order to secure temporary bail.

Thai man seeks justice after assault by Pattaya police
Photo via Facebook/ แจ็ค โพธิ์แดง

Arnon said this was not the first time he had problems with the same police officer. He claimed the officer had previously helped a hotel manager, where Arnon once worked, pressure him into resigning after he refused to carry out the manager’s personal tasks. He later resigned from the job.

According to Arnon, the motorcycle rental shop is located near the hotel, leading the manager to mistakenly believe he had returned to seek revenge. He insisted this was not the case, saying he only went to the shop to help his friend take care of his elderly mother.

Thai man accused police of attacking him
Photo via Facebook/ แจ็ค โพธิ์แดง

Arnon believes the hotel manager asked the police officer to check on him. When the officer attempted to search him, he refused because he said he had done nothing wrong. The confrontation then escalated into the physical altercation seen in the CCTV footage.

Arnon added that he suffered bruises and injuries to his face, while the police officer required three stitches to a head wound.

He stressed that the video evidence clearly shows the officer initiating the assault and abusing his authority for personal reasons. Arnon called on the media to help present the facts so he can seek justice.

Thai man cries recounting assault by Pattaya police
Photo via Facebook/ แจ็ค โพธิ์แดง

Thaiger QUIZ
Thai Man's Assault Incident Quiz
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What triggered Arnon's emotional response during his interview with journalists?
  2. 2. What did Arnon provide to support his case?
  3. 3. What was Arnon doing when the police officer approached him?
  4. 4. What did the police officer accuse Arnon of after the altercation?
  5. 5. How long was Arnon detained at the police station?
  6. 6. How much money did Arnon need to borrow for his bail?
  7. 7. What previous issue did Arnon have with the same police officer?
  8. 8. What did Arnon believe was the reason the police officer approached him?
  9. 9. What injuries did Arnon sustain during the altercation?
  10. 10. What did Arnon want from the media regarding his situation?

Latest Thailand News
Thai man breaks down recounting alleged police assault in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man breaks down recounting alleged police assault in Pattaya

15 seconds ago
Pattaya lifeguards save Dutch woman from drowning at Jomtien Beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya lifeguards save Dutch woman from drowning at Jomtien Beach

52 minutes ago
CCTV exposes Thai housemaid pouring disinfectant into baby’s bottle | Thaiger Bangkok News

CCTV exposes Thai housemaid pouring disinfectant into baby’s bottle

2 hours ago
Thai woman dies after falling 200-metre cliff in Tak | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman dies after falling 200-metre cliff in Tak

2 hours ago
Thawiphop returns to restore public trust as People’s Party faces candidate crisis | Thaiger Thailand News

Thawiphop returns to restore public trust as People’s Party faces candidate crisis

3 hours ago
2026 New Year Bank Holiday: Which Branches are Open or Closed? | Thaiger Finance

2026 New Year Bank Holiday: Which Branches are Open or Closed?

3 hours ago
Indian man attacked by Pattaya transwomen allegedly over unpaid sex service | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian man attacked by Pattaya transwomen allegedly over unpaid sex service

4 hours ago
Chinese man arrested in Pattaya knife attack that leaves 3 bar guards injured | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man arrested in Pattaya knife attack that leaves 3 bar guards injured

4 hours ago
Man arrested for manslaughter after fatal dispute over 2,000 baht debt | Thaiger Thailand News

Man arrested for manslaughter after fatal dispute over 2,000 baht debt

5 hours ago
People’s Party MP candidate arrested in drug money laundering probe, denies involvement | Thaiger Thailand News

People’s Party MP candidate arrested in drug money laundering probe, denies involvement

5 hours ago
Fire Destroys Two Homes in Sai Mai, Police Detain Suspect for Questioning | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire Destroys Two Homes in Sai Mai, Police Detain Suspect for Questioning

6 hours ago
Thai man blames fireworks shock after stabbing Indian man at birthday party | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man blames fireworks shock after stabbing Indian man at birthday party

6 hours ago
Narcotics Police Dismantle Major Drug Network, Parliamentary Candidate Implicated | Thaiger Thailand News

Narcotics Police Dismantle Major Drug Network, Parliamentary Candidate Implicated

6 hours ago
Pattaya woman survives 25th-floor fall after argument with foreign husband | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya woman survives 25th-floor fall after argument with foreign husband

7 hours ago
Cement mixer truck brings downs power lines, topples eight utility poles | Thaiger Thailand News

Cement mixer truck brings downs power lines, topples eight utility poles

7 hours ago
Former soldier assaulted by transport mafia on Pattaya Walking Street | Thaiger Thailand News

Former soldier assaulted by transport mafia on Pattaya Walking Street

7 hours ago
5,000 Eggs Offered to Luang Pho Ham Jon as Villagers Seek Luck and Prosperity for the New Year | Thaiger Thailand News

5,000 Eggs Offered to Luang Pho Ham Jon as Villagers Seek Luck and Prosperity for the New Year

8 hours ago
Thai Air Force urges calm after Belarus cargo plane lands in Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Air Force urges calm after Belarus cargo plane lands in Cambodia

8 hours ago
Thailand Clarifies with Q&#038;A about 72-Hour Ceasefire With Cambodia as Border Tensions Ease | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand Clarifies with Q&A about 72-Hour Ceasefire With Cambodia as Border Tensions Ease

8 hours ago
52 political parties register party-list and prime ministerial candidates ahead of 2026 election | Thaiger Thailand News

52 political parties register party-list and prime ministerial candidates ahead of 2026 election

24 hours ago
Staff shortage paralyze delivery network as thousands of parcels pile up | Thaiger Thailand News

Staff shortage paralyze delivery network as thousands of parcels pile up

1 day ago
Phuket workshop boosts efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 9.6% | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket workshop boosts efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 9.6%

1 day ago
King grants General rank to Lt Gen Boonsin, awards royal decorations to 15 special guards | Thaiger Thailand News

King grants General rank to Lt Gen Boonsin, awards royal decorations to 15 special guards

1 day ago
Tunisian duo arrested for theft of 150,000 baht gold necklace | Thaiger Thailand News

Tunisian duo arrested for theft of 150,000 baht gold necklace

1 day ago
Thai court sentences Prasit Jeawkok to 1,210 years in loan scam case | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai court sentences Prasit Jeawkok to 1,210 years in loan scam case

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 29, 2025, 5:41 PM
50 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.