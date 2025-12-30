Boat taxi from Phuket Airport to Patong tested again in congestion relief plan

Key insights from the news Copy Phuket has initiated a trial run of a boat taxi service connecting Phuket International Airport to Patong Beach to alleviate traffic congestion, which can take 1.5 to 3 hours by road.

The boat taxi aims to reduce travel time to approximately 40 minutes by sea and has long-term plans to expand to 14 additional tourist locations along the coast.

The trial, led by Phuket Deputy Governor Theerapong Chuaychu, assessed the convenience and practicality of the service, including travel time and safety standards.

If successful, the project could decrease road traffic, shorten travel times, and create new opportunities for local taxi operators in the boat taxi sector.

Phuket launched another trial run of a boat taxi service linking Phuket International Airport and Patong Beach yesterday, December 29, as part of efforts to ease traffic congestion across the province.

The boat taxi project has been discussed by Phuket officials for years. Officials believe the service could significantly reduce travel time between the airport and Patong Beach, cutting journeys that can take between 1.5 and three hours during heavy traffic to around 40 minutes by sea.

In addition to the airport-Patong route, officials have long-term plans to expand the service to cover 14 locations at popular tourist destinations along the coast. These include Bang Tao, Kamala, Karon, Kata, and Nai Harn beaches.

At present, the boat taxi project remains in the trial phase. Yesterday’s test was led by Phuket Deputy Governor Theerapong Chuaychu, along with representatives from several relevant government agencies.

The deputy governor travelled the full route from Phuket Airport to Patong Beach to assess whether the water-based transport system would be convenient and practical for tourists.

The trial began with an inspection of the check-in point at Phuket International Airport. The group then travelled to the pier located within Sirinat National Park, where they boarded a boat to survey the marine route leading to Patong Beach pier.

After arriving at Patong Beach, the officials continued their assessment by bus, reviewing public transport services connecting the pier to nearby hotels. The aim was to evaluate the overall readiness and connectivity of the transport system for visitors.

Theerapong said the trial was designed to test Phuket’s water transport system in all aspects, including travel time, passenger and luggage capacity, safety standards, and any potential impacts arising from the boat taxi service.

He added that the results of the trial would be evaluated and summarised to guide future implementation. If the project proves viable, it could help shorten travel times, reduce the number of vehicles on major roads, and create new opportunities for local taxi operators to participate in providing boat taxi services for tourists.