Boat taxi from Phuket Airport to Patong tested again in congestion relief plan

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 30, 2025, 11:06 AM
134 1 minute read
Boat taxi from Phuket Airport to Patong tested again in congestion relief plan | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ภูเก็ตล่ำซำ

Key insights from the news

  • Phuket has initiated a trial run of a boat taxi service connecting Phuket International Airport to Patong Beach to alleviate traffic congestion, which can take 1.5 to 3 hours by road.
  • The boat taxi aims to reduce travel time to approximately 40 minutes by sea and has long-term plans to expand to 14 additional tourist locations along the coast.
  • The trial, led by Phuket Deputy Governor Theerapong Chuaychu, assessed the convenience and practicality of the service, including travel time and safety standards.
  • If successful, the project could decrease road traffic, shorten travel times, and create new opportunities for local taxi operators in the boat taxi sector.

Phuket launched another trial run of a boat taxi service linking Phuket International Airport and Patong Beach yesterday, December 29, as part of efforts to ease traffic congestion across the province.

The boat taxi project has been discussed by Phuket officials for years. Officials believe the service could significantly reduce travel time between the airport and Patong Beach, cutting journeys that can take between 1.5 and three hours during heavy traffic to around 40 minutes by sea.

In addition to the airport-Patong route, officials have long-term plans to expand the service to cover 14 locations at popular tourist destinations along the coast. These include Bang Tao, Kamala, Karon, Kata, and Nai Harn beaches.

At present, the boat taxi project remains in the trial phase. Yesterday’s test was led by Phuket Deputy Governor Theerapong Chuaychu, along with representatives from several relevant government agencies.

The deputy governor travelled the full route from Phuket Airport to Patong Beach to assess whether the water-based transport system would be convenient and practical for tourists.

Phuket boat taxi
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

The trial began with an inspection of the check-in point at Phuket International Airport. The group then travelled to the pier located within Sirinat National Park, where they boarded a boat to survey the marine route leading to Patong Beach pier.

After arriving at Patong Beach, the officials continued their assessment by bus, reviewing public transport services connecting the pier to nearby hotels. The aim was to evaluate the overall readiness and connectivity of the transport system for visitors.

Related Articles
Boat taxi Phuket airport to Patong beach
Photo via Facebook/ ภูเก็ตล่ำซำ

Theerapong said the trial was designed to test Phuket’s water transport system in all aspects, including travel time, passenger and luggage capacity, safety standards, and any potential impacts arising from the boat taxi service.

He added that the results of the trial would be evaluated and summarised to guide future implementation. If the project proves viable, it could help shorten travel times, reduce the number of vehicles on major roads, and create new opportunities for local taxi operators to participate in providing boat taxi services for tourists.

Thaiger QUIZ
Phuket Boat Taxi Service Quiz
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What is the purpose of the boat taxi service launched in Phuket?
  2. 2. How long can journeys take by road between Phuket International Airport and Patong Beach during heavy traffic?
  3. 3. What is the expected travel time by boat from the airport to Patong Beach?
  4. 4. Which government official led the test of the boat taxi service?
  5. 5. What locations are planned for future expansion of the boat taxi service?
  6. 6. What aspect of the boat taxi service is being assessed during the trial?
  7. 7. Where did the inspection for the trial begin?
  8. 8. What will happen if the boat taxi project proves viable?
  9. 9. What method of transport was used to survey the marine route?
  10. 10. What was the aim of assessing public transport services at Patong Beach?

Latest Thailand News
New Thai law tightens sex crime and bullying penalties | Thaiger Thailand News

New Thai law tightens sex crime and bullying penalties

3 minutes ago
Boat taxi from Phuket Airport to Patong tested again in congestion relief plan | Thaiger Phuket News

Boat taxi from Phuket Airport to Patong tested again in congestion relief plan

39 minutes ago
Mother files police report after housekeeper spikes toddler’s milk with antiseptic | Thaiger Thailand News

Mother files police report after housekeeper spikes toddler’s milk with antiseptic

42 minutes ago
New year exodus brings heavy traffic to isan on highway 304 | Thaiger Thailand News

New year exodus brings heavy traffic to isan on highway 304

1 hour ago
Thai motorcyclist injured in Phuket road dispute, foreign suspect flees scene | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai motorcyclist injured in Phuket road dispute, foreign suspect flees scene

1 hour ago
5 Recommended places for countdown celebrations in the world | Thaiger Travel

5 Recommended places for countdown celebrations in the world

2 hours ago
Another Chinese suspect arrested in Pattaya bar stabbing that injures 3 guards | Thaiger Pattaya News

Another Chinese suspect arrested in Pattaya bar stabbing that injures 3 guards

2 hours ago
Thai man breaks down recounting alleged police assault in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man breaks down recounting alleged police assault in Pattaya

18 hours ago
Pattaya lifeguards save Dutch woman from drowning at Jomtien Beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya lifeguards save Dutch woman from drowning at Jomtien Beach

19 hours ago
CCTV exposes Thai housemaid pouring disinfectant into baby’s bottle | Thaiger Bangkok News

CCTV exposes Thai housemaid pouring disinfectant into baby’s bottle

20 hours ago
Thai woman dies after falling 200-metre cliff in Tak | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman dies after falling 200-metre cliff in Tak

21 hours ago
Thawiphop returns to restore public trust as People’s Party faces candidate crisis | Thaiger Thailand News

Thawiphop returns to restore public trust as People’s Party faces candidate crisis

21 hours ago
2026 New Year Bank Holiday: Which Branches are Open or Closed? | Thaiger Finance

2026 New Year Bank Holiday: Which Branches are Open or Closed?

22 hours ago
Indian man attacked by Pattaya transwomen allegedly over unpaid sex service | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian man attacked by Pattaya transwomen allegedly over unpaid sex service

22 hours ago
Chinese man arrested in Pattaya knife attack that leaves 3 bar guards injured | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man arrested in Pattaya knife attack that leaves 3 bar guards injured

22 hours ago
Man arrested for manslaughter after fatal dispute over 2,000 baht debt | Thaiger Thailand News

Man arrested for manslaughter after fatal dispute over 2,000 baht debt

23 hours ago
People’s Party MP candidate arrested in drug money laundering probe, denies involvement | Thaiger Thailand News

People’s Party MP candidate arrested in drug money laundering probe, denies involvement

23 hours ago
Fire Destroys Two Homes in Sai Mai, Police Detain Suspect for Questioning | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire Destroys Two Homes in Sai Mai, Police Detain Suspect for Questioning

1 day ago
Thai man blames fireworks shock after stabbing Indian man at birthday party | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man blames fireworks shock after stabbing Indian man at birthday party

1 day ago
Narcotics Police Dismantle Major Drug Network, Parliamentary Candidate Implicated | Thaiger Thailand News

Narcotics Police Dismantle Major Drug Network, Parliamentary Candidate Implicated

1 day ago
Pattaya woman survives 25th-floor fall after argument with foreign husband | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya woman survives 25th-floor fall after argument with foreign husband

1 day ago
Cement mixer truck brings downs power lines, topples eight utility poles | Thaiger Thailand News

Cement mixer truck brings downs power lines, topples eight utility poles

1 day ago
Former soldier assaulted by transport mafia on Pattaya Walking Street | Thaiger Thailand News

Former soldier assaulted by transport mafia on Pattaya Walking Street

1 day ago
5,000 Eggs Offered to Luang Pho Ham Jon as Villagers Seek Luck and Prosperity for the New Year | Thaiger Thailand News

5,000 Eggs Offered to Luang Pho Ham Jon as Villagers Seek Luck and Prosperity for the New Year

1 day ago
Thai Air Force urges calm after Belarus cargo plane lands in Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Air Force urges calm after Belarus cargo plane lands in Cambodia

1 day ago
Phuket NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 30, 2025, 11:06 AM
134 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.