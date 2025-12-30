Another Chinese suspect arrested in Pattaya bar stabbing that injures 3 guards

Key insights from the news Copy A Chinese suspect was arrested in Pattaya for stabbing three security guards at 168 Garden Bar on December 28, with one guard in critical condition after multiple stab wounds.

Police arrested another Chinese suspect who stabbed three security guards at a bar in Pattaya on Sunday night, December 28.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station, along with rescuers from the Sawang Borriboon Dhammasatan Foundation, rushed to 168 Garden Bar on South Pattaya Road at around 11.36pm after receiving reports of a knife attack.

Three bar security guards were injured in the violent incident. One of them, 22 year old Thitisak, also known as Bo, was reported to be in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times in the chest and stomach. The other two guards, Om and Chalerm, suffered cuts to their arm and leg.

The attacker was a Chinese national believed to be part of a call centre scam gang operating in Pattaya. CCTV footage showed the suspect approaching Thitisak outside the bar, saying something to him, before suddenly stabbing him. Other guards rushed in to help their colleague, while the Chinese suspect fled the scene.

According to bar staff and witnesses, the assault was sparked after security guards removed a Chinese customer who was involved in an altercation with a Thai woman inside the venue.

A 20 year old bar staff, Surat, told police that a group of Chinese men had been drinking together at the bar. He said he heard that one of them was referred to as “Boss.” The man allegedly sexually assaulted the Thai woman by groping her buttocks, triggering a heated argument.

Surat said the situation escalated when the Chinese man suddenly slapped the woman in the face. Security guards then intervened and ordered the group to leave the premises.

Before leaving, the group allegedly used a translation application to threaten the guards saying…

“We are call centre scam gang. More people will come here with knives and guns.”

Although the main attacker initially managed to escape, police later arrested another Chinese national believed to be part of the same gang.

According to police, the second suspect allegedly attacked a security guard at the back of the bar. Other guards and witnesses then restrained and assaulted him, causing injuries that prevented him from fleeing the scene.

Further investigation later led police to arrest the main suspect responsible for the stabbing. He was identified as 36 year old Chinese national Chao Chen. Officers tracked him down while he was hiding in Soi Nong Krabok 5 in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province.

During questioning, Chen denied being a member of a call centre scam gang, as previously reported. He remains under interrogation, and police have yet to release further details about the case or the legal charges the Chinese suspects may face.