Another Chinese suspect arrested in Pattaya bar stabbing that injures 3 guards

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 30, 2025, 9:41 AM
649 2 minutes read
Another Chinese suspect arrested in Pattaya bar stabbing that injures 3 guards | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ฉลาม นิวส์

Key insights from the news

  • A Chinese suspect was arrested in Pattaya for stabbing three security guards at 168 Garden Bar on December 28, with one guard in critical condition after multiple stab wounds.
  • The incident was triggered by security guards removing a Chinese customer who had assaulted a Thai woman, leading to a confrontation with the group.
  • Witnesses reported that the attackers, believed to be part of a call centre scam gang, threatened the guards before the stabbing occurred.
  • Police later arrested the main suspect, Chao Chen, while he was hiding, though he denied gang affiliation; further investigation is ongoing.

Police arrested another Chinese suspect who stabbed three security guards at a bar in Pattaya on Sunday night, December 28.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station, along with rescuers from the Sawang Borriboon Dhammasatan Foundation, rushed to 168 Garden Bar on South Pattaya Road at around 11.36pm after receiving reports of a knife attack.

Three bar security guards were injured in the violent incident. One of them, 22 year old Thitisak, also known as Bo, was reported to be in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times in the chest and stomach. The other two guards, Om and Chalerm, suffered cuts to their arm and leg.

The attacker was a Chinese national believed to be part of a call centre scam gang operating in Pattaya. CCTV footage showed the suspect approaching Thitisak outside the bar, saying something to him, before suddenly stabbing him. Other guards rushed in to help their colleague, while the Chinese suspect fled the scene.

According to bar staff and witnesses, the assault was sparked after security guards removed a Chinese customer who was involved in an altercation with a Thai woman inside the venue.

Chinese man arrested in Pattaya knife attack that leaves 3 bar guards injured
Photo via Facebook/ สยามชล นิวส์

A 20 year old bar staff, Surat, told police that a group of Chinese men had been drinking together at the bar. He said he heard that one of them was referred to as “Boss.” The man allegedly sexually assaulted the Thai woman by groping her buttocks, triggering a heated argument.

Surat said the situation escalated when the Chinese man suddenly slapped the woman in the face. Security guards then intervened and ordered the group to leave the premises.

Related Articles

Before leaving, the group allegedly used a translation application to threaten the guards saying…

“We are call centre scam gang. More people will come here with knives and guns.”

Although the main attacker initially managed to escape, police later arrested another Chinese national believed to be part of the same gang.

Chinese stabs Thai Pattaya bar
The first Chinese suspect who was arrested on the day of the incident. | Photo via Facebook/ อธิปบูรพา

According to police, the second suspect allegedly attacked a security guard at the back of the bar. Other guards and witnesses then restrained and assaulted him, causing injuries that prevented him from fleeing the scene.

Further investigation later led police to arrest the main suspect responsible for the stabbing. He was identified as 36 year old Chinese national Chao Chen. Officers tracked him down while he was hiding in Soi Nong Krabok 5 in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province.

During questioning, Chen denied being a member of a call centre scam gang, as previously reported. He remains under interrogation, and police have yet to release further details about the case or the legal charges the Chinese suspects may face.

Thai bar guard stabbed in Pattaya
Thitisak | Photo via Facebook/ อธิปบูรพา
Thaiger QUIZ
Pattaya Bar Stabbing Incident Quiz
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What event occurred on December 28 in Pattaya?
  2. 2. How many security guards were injured in the stabbing incident?
  3. 3. What was the condition of the guard named Thitisak after the stabbing?
  4. 4. What sparked the violent incident at the bar?
  5. 5. What did the group of Chinese men allegedly use to threaten the security guards?
  6. 6. Who was identified as the main suspect responsible for the stabbing?
  7. 7. What type of gang was the main suspect believed to be part of?
  8. 8. How did police find the main suspect after the incident?
  9. 9. What injuries did the other two guards suffer?
  10. 10. What did the second suspect allegedly do at the bar?

Latest Thailand News
From 20 baht keychains to viral success, couple’s cat business wins hearts online | Thaiger Pattaya News

From 20 baht keychains to viral success, couple’s cat business wins hearts online

38 minutes ago
2 Phuket men pose as police and extort foreigners with fake donation | Thaiger Phuket News

2 Phuket men pose as police and extort foreigners with fake donation

2 hours ago
New Thai law tightens sex crime and bullying penalties | Thaiger Thailand News

New Thai law tightens sex crime and bullying penalties

2 hours ago
Boat taxi from Phuket Airport to Patong tested again in congestion relief plan | Thaiger Phuket News

Boat taxi from Phuket Airport to Patong tested again in congestion relief plan

3 hours ago
Mother files police report after housekeeper spikes toddler’s milk with antiseptic | Thaiger Thailand News

Mother files police report after housekeeper spikes toddler’s milk with antiseptic

3 hours ago
New year exodus brings heavy traffic to isan on highway 304 | Thaiger Thailand News

New year exodus brings heavy traffic to isan on highway 304

3 hours ago
Thai motorcyclist injured in Phuket road dispute, foreign suspect flees scene | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai motorcyclist injured in Phuket road dispute, foreign suspect flees scene

3 hours ago
5 Recommended places for countdown celebrations in the world | Thaiger Travel

5 Recommended places for countdown celebrations in the world

4 hours ago
Another Chinese suspect arrested in Pattaya bar stabbing that injures 3 guards | Thaiger Pattaya News

Another Chinese suspect arrested in Pattaya bar stabbing that injures 3 guards

4 hours ago
Thai man breaks down recounting alleged police assault in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man breaks down recounting alleged police assault in Pattaya

20 hours ago
Pattaya lifeguards save Dutch woman from drowning at Jomtien Beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya lifeguards save Dutch woman from drowning at Jomtien Beach

21 hours ago
CCTV exposes Thai housemaid pouring disinfectant into baby’s bottle | Thaiger Bangkok News

CCTV exposes Thai housemaid pouring disinfectant into baby’s bottle

22 hours ago
Thai woman dies after falling 200-metre cliff in Tak | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman dies after falling 200-metre cliff in Tak

23 hours ago
Thawiphop returns to restore public trust as People’s Party faces candidate crisis | Thaiger Thailand News

Thawiphop returns to restore public trust as People’s Party faces candidate crisis

23 hours ago
2026 New Year Bank Holiday: Which Branches are Open or Closed? | Thaiger Finance

2026 New Year Bank Holiday: Which Branches are Open or Closed?

23 hours ago
Indian man attacked by Pattaya transwomen allegedly over unpaid sex service | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian man attacked by Pattaya transwomen allegedly over unpaid sex service

24 hours ago
Chinese man arrested in Pattaya knife attack that leaves 3 bar guards injured | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man arrested in Pattaya knife attack that leaves 3 bar guards injured

1 day ago
Man arrested for manslaughter after fatal dispute over 2,000 baht debt | Thaiger Thailand News

Man arrested for manslaughter after fatal dispute over 2,000 baht debt

1 day ago
People’s Party MP candidate arrested in drug money laundering probe, denies involvement | Thaiger Thailand News

People’s Party MP candidate arrested in drug money laundering probe, denies involvement

1 day ago
Fire Destroys Two Homes in Sai Mai, Police Detain Suspect for Questioning | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire Destroys Two Homes in Sai Mai, Police Detain Suspect for Questioning

1 day ago
Thai man blames fireworks shock after stabbing Indian man at birthday party | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man blames fireworks shock after stabbing Indian man at birthday party

1 day ago
Narcotics Police Dismantle Major Drug Network, Parliamentary Candidate Implicated | Thaiger Thailand News

Narcotics Police Dismantle Major Drug Network, Parliamentary Candidate Implicated

1 day ago
Pattaya woman survives 25th-floor fall after argument with foreign husband | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya woman survives 25th-floor fall after argument with foreign husband

1 day ago
Cement mixer truck brings downs power lines, topples eight utility poles | Thaiger Thailand News

Cement mixer truck brings downs power lines, topples eight utility poles

1 day ago
Former soldier assaulted by transport mafia on Pattaya Walking Street | Thaiger Thailand News

Former soldier assaulted by transport mafia on Pattaya Walking Street

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 30, 2025, 9:41 AM
649 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.