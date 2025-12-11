Thai man killed by falling rock after entering stone mill zone for video content

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 11, 2025, 11:11 AM
96 1 minute read
Photo via Matichon

A falling rock from a stone mill operation killed a Thai man who had climbed a mountain in Phatthalung with a friend to film social media content on Tuesday, December 9.

The victim, 29 year old Ritthikiat, suffered a severe head injury after rocks rained down during a routine explosion at the Run Mountain stone mill site in the Khuan Khanun district.

His friend, 25 year old Nantawat, sought help from officers at Nakhayat Police Station and rescue teams, but Ritthikiat had already died before officers arrived.

Nantawat told officers that Ritthikiat invited him to explore the mountain after heavy rain, saying he wanted to enjoy the forest atmosphere and record content for his social media. The pair parked their motorcycles at the foot of the mountain and walked about 30 metres into the forest.

Nantawat said he was searching for minerals while Ritthikiat filmed. Moments later, a loud explosion shook the area, followed by tremors and a cascade of falling rocks. Nantawat managed to avoid the rocks, but Ritthikiat was struck directly on the head.

Thai man killed after entering stone mill zone
Photo via Matichon

After the rockfall stopped, Nantawat carried Ritthikiat back down the mountain and tried to revive him, but the victim had already succumbed to heavy blood loss.

According to Workpoint News, locals are familiar with the daily blasting schedule at the stone mill and avoid entering the area during those times. Warning signs are typically placed around the site, and alarms are sounded three times for 30 seconds each, followed by a long siren before the blast.

Related Articles

However, Nantawat insisted he neither heard warnings nor saw any signs before entering the area.

Thai man killed by falling rock in Phatthalung
Photo via Facebook/ ตะลอน ทั่วกรุง

The mill supervisor, 53 year old Boonnam, told police that the correct procedures were followed. He said the warning signals were sounded three times before the explosion, and he had checked the area beforehand but did not see anyone. He suspected the pair’s motorcycles may have been hidden by bushes.

Police and rescue teams inspected the scene and will continue their investigation. Officers have not yet clarified what legal action, if any, will be taken.

Thai man killed by falling rock after entering stone mill zone for video content

Crime NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Published: December 11, 2025, 11:11 AM
96 1 minute read

