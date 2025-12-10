Indian brothers behind deadly nightclub fire in Goa reportedly hide in Phuket

Two Indian brothers reportedly fled to Phuket to evade legal consequences after a fire at their nightclub in Goa, India, killed 25 people.

BBC reported on Sunday, December 7, that the blaze erupted around midnight on Saturday, December 6, at Birch by Romeo Lane, a popular nightclub on Baga Beach in Goa. The fire spread rapidly through the venue, leaving 25 people dead, Most of them were nightclub employees.

Police confirmed that foreign tourists were also among the deceased, though their nationalities have not yet been identified. Five other victims remain in hospital.

Initial reports suggested the fire started from a gas cylinder explosion in the kitchen. However, investigators later shifted the focus, saying they believed fireworks set off inside the nightclub may have triggered the blaze.

Police arrested at least four people linked to the incident, including the club manager. The two owners, however, were missing when officers raided their home in Delhi. Local police have since coordinated with Interpol to locate the suspects.

BBC reported yesterday, December 9, that the owners, brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, had already fled India within hours of the incident. They reportedly travelled to Phuket, Thailand, to hide from legal proceedings.

Saurabh briefly posted a message of condolence on social media following the tragedy. In part of the statement, he wrote…

“In this hour of irreparable sorrow and overwhelming distress, the management stands in unwavering solidarity with the families of the deceased as well as those injured, and conveys its heartfelt condolences with utmost sincerity.”

He added that the company would support all victims and their families. However, both brothers left India shortly afterwards, raising further criticism that they avoided accountability and failed to fulfil the promises made in the public statement.

BBC noted that this tragedy was not an isolated case, as India has experienced multiple deadly fires at entertainment venues in the past, often linked to poor safety standards.