Indian man attacked by Pattaya transwomen allegedly over unpaid sex service

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 29, 2025, 1:58 PM
97 2 minutes read
Indian man attacked by Pattaya transwomen allegedly over unpaid sex service | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ เรารักพัทยา

Key insights from the news

  • An Indian man, Raj Jasuja, was attacked by a group of Thai transwomen in Pattaya over an alleged unpaid sex service fee on December 27.
  • Witnesses reported that the confrontation began with an argument between Jasuja and a transgender sex worker, escalating into a physical altercation involving multiple attackers.
  • Rescue workers found Jasuja injured and provided first aid before transferring him to Pattamakun Hospital; police plan to investigate further once he files a formal complaint.
  • This incident follows a pattern of similar attacks on Indian tourists by transgender sex workers in Pattaya, highlighting ongoing disputes over payment for services.

A group of Thai transwomen attacked an Indian man on Pattaya Walking Street early Saturday morning, December 27, allegedly over an unpaid sex service fee.

Rescue workers from the Sawang Borriboon Dhammastan Foundation received a report at around 5.30am that a foreign tourist had been assaulted near the entrance to Walking Street. After receiving the alert, rescuers rushed to the scene to provide assistance.

At the location, the team found the injured tourist, later identified as 52 year old Indian national Raj Jasuja. He had visible injuries to his face and the back of his head. Rescue workers provided first aid before transferring him to Pattamakun Hospital for further treatment.

A Thai witness, 19 year old Phongphon, told rescue workers that he saw the Indian man arguing with a transgender sex worker near the entrance to the walking street. The two were seen chasing and hitting each other before the situation escalated.

According to the witness, the transgender woman called several friends, who allegedly joined in and gang attacked the Indian tourist.

Indian attacked in Pattaya over unpaid sex service
Photo via Facebook/ เรารักพัทยา

Phongphon said the confrontation reportedly stemmed from a dispute over payment, claiming the Indian man failed to pay the full amount agreed for sex services.

Police later told the We Love Pattaya Facebook page that officers would ask the injured Indian man to file a formal complaint once he fully recovers. Further investigation will then proceed in accordance with the law.

Related Articles

Similar incidents involving Indian tourists and transgender sex workers were previously reported in Pattaya. In September, an Indian man was attacked by a transgender sex worker after he allegedly touched her private parts without consent.

Indian attacked by transwomen
Photo via Facebook/ เรารักพัทยา

The transgender woman stated that the man asked to verify her gender after they agreed on sex services costing 4,000 baht. She said he touched her private parts without permission, prompting her to strike him with her high-heeled shoe.

In another case in October, three Thai transwomen attacked two Indian nationals at a hotel in Pattaya and fled the scene with valuables worth around 24,000 baht.

That incident reportedly began after the Indian men argued with the transwomen over the sex service fee. The foreign nationals claimed they agreed to pay 500 baht, while the transwomen demanded more money and allegedly called their friends to attack them when they refused.

Thaiger QUIZ
Pattaya Incident Quiz
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What triggered the attack on the Indian man in Pattaya?
  2. 2. What time did the attack on the Indian man occur?
  3. 3. Who assisted the injured Indian man after the attack?
  4. 4. What injuries did Raj Jasuja sustain during the attack?
  5. 5. Which establishment was the location of the incident?
  6. 6. How did the altercation escalate according to the witness?
  7. 7. What was the age of the witness who reported the incident?
  8. 8. What will the police do after the Indian man recovers?
  9. 9. What happened in a previous incident reported in September?
  10. 10. In another incident in October, what did the Thai transwomen steal from the Indian men?

Latest Thailand News
2026 New Year Bank Holiday: Which Branches are Open or Closed? | Thaiger Finance

2026 New Year Bank Holiday: Which Branches are Open or Closed?

24 seconds ago
Indian man attacked by Pattaya transwomen allegedly over unpaid sex service | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian man attacked by Pattaya transwomen allegedly over unpaid sex service

15 minutes ago
Chinese man arrested in Pattaya knife attack that leaves 3 bar guards injured | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man arrested in Pattaya knife attack that leaves 3 bar guards injured

51 minutes ago
Man arrested for manslaughter after fatal dispute over 2,000 baht debt | Thaiger Thailand News

Man arrested for manslaughter after fatal dispute over 2,000 baht debt

2 hours ago
People’s Party MP candidate arrested in drug money laundering probe, denies involvement | Thaiger Thailand News

People’s Party MP candidate arrested in drug money laundering probe, denies involvement

2 hours ago
Fire Destroys Two Homes in Sai Mai, Police Detain Suspect for Questioning | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire Destroys Two Homes in Sai Mai, Police Detain Suspect for Questioning

3 hours ago
Thai man blames fireworks shock after stabbing Indian man at birthday party | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man blames fireworks shock after stabbing Indian man at birthday party

3 hours ago
Narcotics Police Dismantle Major Drug Network, Parliamentary Candidate Implicated | Thaiger Thailand News

Narcotics Police Dismantle Major Drug Network, Parliamentary Candidate Implicated

3 hours ago
Pattaya woman survives 25th-floor fall after argument with foreign husband | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya woman survives 25th-floor fall after argument with foreign husband

3 hours ago
Cement mixer truck brings downs power lines, topples eight utility poles | Thaiger Thailand News

Cement mixer truck brings downs power lines, topples eight utility poles

3 hours ago
Former soldier assaulted by transport mafia on Pattaya Walking Street | Thaiger Thailand News

Former soldier assaulted by transport mafia on Pattaya Walking Street

4 hours ago
5,000 Eggs Offered to Luang Pho Ham Jon as Villagers Seek Luck and Prosperity for the New Year | Thaiger Thailand News

5,000 Eggs Offered to Luang Pho Ham Jon as Villagers Seek Luck and Prosperity for the New Year

4 hours ago
Thai Air Force urges calm after Belarus cargo plane lands in Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Air Force urges calm after Belarus cargo plane lands in Cambodia

4 hours ago
Thailand Clarifies with Q&#038;A about 72-Hour Ceasefire With Cambodia as Border Tensions Ease | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand Clarifies with Q&A about 72-Hour Ceasefire With Cambodia as Border Tensions Ease

5 hours ago
52 political parties register party-list and prime ministerial candidates ahead of 2026 election | Thaiger Thailand News

52 political parties register party-list and prime ministerial candidates ahead of 2026 election

20 hours ago
Staff shortage paralyze delivery network as thousands of parcels pile up | Thaiger Thailand News

Staff shortage paralyze delivery network as thousands of parcels pile up

21 hours ago
Phuket workshop boosts efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 9.6% | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket workshop boosts efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 9.6%

22 hours ago
King grants General rank to Lt Gen Boonsin, awards royal decorations to 15 special guards | Thaiger Thailand News

King grants General rank to Lt Gen Boonsin, awards royal decorations to 15 special guards

23 hours ago
Tunisian duo arrested for theft of 150,000 baht gold necklace | Thaiger Thailand News

Tunisian duo arrested for theft of 150,000 baht gold necklace

23 hours ago
Thai court sentences Prasit Jeawkok to 1,210 years in loan scam case | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai court sentences Prasit Jeawkok to 1,210 years in loan scam case

23 hours ago
Cambodian man arrested in Bangkok with gun and explosives after planning revenge attack | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian man arrested in Bangkok with gun and explosives after planning revenge attack

24 hours ago
Deadly hit-and-run in Pathum Thani as police hunt driver | Thaiger Thailand News

Deadly hit-and-run in Pathum Thani as police hunt driver

1 day ago
Border villagers return home, but remain cautious over ceasefire | Thaiger Thailand News

Border villagers return home, but remain cautious over ceasefire

1 day ago
Pickup truck and van collision in Kanchanaburi kills driver, injures 13 | Thaiger Thailand News

Pickup truck and van collision in Kanchanaburi kills driver, injures 13

1 day ago
Patong sidewalk upgrades on track, says Mayor Lalita | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong sidewalk upgrades on track, says Mayor Lalita

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 29, 2025, 1:58 PM
97 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.