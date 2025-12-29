Indian man attacked by Pattaya transwomen allegedly over unpaid sex service

Key insights from the news Copy An Indian man, Raj Jasuja, was attacked by a group of Thai transwomen in Pattaya over an alleged unpaid sex service fee on December 27.

A group of Thai transwomen attacked an Indian man on Pattaya Walking Street early Saturday morning, December 27, allegedly over an unpaid sex service fee.

Rescue workers from the Sawang Borriboon Dhammastan Foundation received a report at around 5.30am that a foreign tourist had been assaulted near the entrance to Walking Street. After receiving the alert, rescuers rushed to the scene to provide assistance.

At the location, the team found the injured tourist, later identified as 52 year old Indian national Raj Jasuja. He had visible injuries to his face and the back of his head. Rescue workers provided first aid before transferring him to Pattamakun Hospital for further treatment.

A Thai witness, 19 year old Phongphon, told rescue workers that he saw the Indian man arguing with a transgender sex worker near the entrance to the walking street. The two were seen chasing and hitting each other before the situation escalated.

According to the witness, the transgender woman called several friends, who allegedly joined in and gang attacked the Indian tourist.

Phongphon said the confrontation reportedly stemmed from a dispute over payment, claiming the Indian man failed to pay the full amount agreed for sex services.

Police later told the We Love Pattaya Facebook page that officers would ask the injured Indian man to file a formal complaint once he fully recovers. Further investigation will then proceed in accordance with the law.

Similar incidents involving Indian tourists and transgender sex workers were previously reported in Pattaya. In September, an Indian man was attacked by a transgender sex worker after he allegedly touched her private parts without consent.

The transgender woman stated that the man asked to verify her gender after they agreed on sex services costing 4,000 baht. She said he touched her private parts without permission, prompting her to strike him with her high-heeled shoe.

In another case in October, three Thai transwomen attacked two Indian nationals at a hotel in Pattaya and fled the scene with valuables worth around 24,000 baht.

That incident reportedly began after the Indian men argued with the transwomen over the sex service fee. The foreign nationals claimed they agreed to pay 500 baht, while the transwomen demanded more money and allegedly called their friends to attack them when they refused.