Chinese man arrested in Pattaya knife attack that leaves 3 bar guards injured

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 29, 2025, 1:21 PM
185 1 minute read
Chinese man arrested in Pattaya knife attack that leaves 3 bar guards injured | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ สยามชล นิวส์

Key insights from the news

  • A Chinese man was arrested in Pattaya after a knife attack at 168 Garden Bar left three Thai security guards injured, with one, Bo, in critical condition due to a stab wound to the stomach.
  • The incident began when a Chinese tourist argued with a woman in the bar, leading security guards to escort him out to prevent further escalation.
  • The suspect returned with friends armed with knives, attacking the guards, which resulted in chaos and frightened customers, prompting the attackers to flee the scene.
  • Police detained one suspect found near the bar with injuries and bloodstains, and they are actively pursuing the remaining suspects for prosecution.

Police arrested one of Chinese suspects after three Thai security guards were stabbed at a bar in Pattaya late last night, December 28, leaving one victim in critical condition.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station were notified of the stabbing at around 11.36pm. The incident occurred at 168 Garden Bar on South Pattaya Road in Bang Lamung district. Rescuers from the Sawang Borriboon Dhammastan Foundation transported three injured Thai men to hospital.

The victims were identified as Bo who was stabbed in the stomach near the solar plexus, Om who suffered a stab wound to his right arm, and Chalerm who was cut on his right leg. Bo sustained the most serious injuries, with the wound affecting vital organs, and remains in critical condition.

The bar manager told police that the incident began after a Chinese tourist argued with a woman inside the venue. Security guards intervened and escorted the man out of the bar to prevent the situation from escalating and disturbing other customers.

However, the Chinese man later returned with a group of friends, allegedly armed with knives, and attacked the bar’s security guards before fleeing the scene together.

Pattaya bar security guards injured in knife attack by Chinese
Photo via Facebook/ สยามชล นิวส์

According to CCTV footage shared by the Siam Chon News Facebook page, one of the Chinese suspects approached Bo and appeared to ask him a question. Due to the loud music, Bo moved closer to hear him. At that moment, the suspect suddenly pulled out a knife and stabbed Bo in the stomach.

The attacker attempted to stab Bo further, but other security guards rushed in to intervene. The situation quickly descended into chaos, frightening customers inside the bar. Other security staff gathered to protect their colleagues, prompting the Chinese attackers to flee.

Related Articles
Thai bar guards suffer knife attack
Photo via Facebook/ สยามชล นิวส์

Police later detained one Chinese man believed to be involved in the attack. He was found near the bar with a head injury and bloodstains on his body. Officers provided initial medical assistance before taking him to hospital, where he remains under police guard.

Police said they are continuing to track down the remaining suspects and confirmed that all suspects involved will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

Chinese arrested in knife attack
Photo via Facebook/ สยามชล นิวส์

Thaiger QUIZ
Pattaya Bar Stabbing Incident Quiz
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What time did the police receive notification of the stabbing incident?
  2. 2. How many Thai security guards were stabbed at the bar?
  3. 3. Where did the stabbing incident occur?
  4. 4. Who were the victims identified as?
  5. 5. What injury did Bo sustain?
  6. 6. What sparked the initial confrontation in the bar?
  7. 7. What did the bar manager do when the situation escalated?
  8. 8. What did the Chinese man return with after being escorted out?
  9. 9. What did CCTV footage reveal about the attacker?
  10. 10. What actions did the police take after the incident?

Latest Thailand News
Indian man attacked by Pattaya transwomen allegedly over unpaid sex service | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian man attacked by Pattaya transwomen allegedly over unpaid sex service

2 minutes ago
Chinese man arrested in Pattaya knife attack that leaves 3 bar guards injured | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man arrested in Pattaya knife attack that leaves 3 bar guards injured

38 minutes ago
Man arrested for manslaughter after fatal dispute over 2,000 baht debt | Thaiger Thailand News

Man arrested for manslaughter after fatal dispute over 2,000 baht debt

1 hour ago
People’s Party MP candidate arrested in drug money laundering probe, denies involvement | Thaiger Thailand News

People’s Party MP candidate arrested in drug money laundering probe, denies involvement

2 hours ago
Fire Destroys Two Homes in Sai Mai, Police Detain Suspect for Questioning | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire Destroys Two Homes in Sai Mai, Police Detain Suspect for Questioning

2 hours ago
Thai man blames fireworks shock after stabbing Indian man at birthday party | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man blames fireworks shock after stabbing Indian man at birthday party

2 hours ago
Narcotics Police Dismantle Major Drug Network, Parliamentary Candidate Implicated | Thaiger Thailand News

Narcotics Police Dismantle Major Drug Network, Parliamentary Candidate Implicated

3 hours ago
Pattaya woman survives 25th-floor fall after argument with foreign husband | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya woman survives 25th-floor fall after argument with foreign husband

3 hours ago
Cement mixer truck brings downs power lines, topples eight utility poles | Thaiger Thailand News

Cement mixer truck brings downs power lines, topples eight utility poles

3 hours ago
Former soldier assaulted by transport mafia on Pattaya Walking Street | Thaiger Thailand News

Former soldier assaulted by transport mafia on Pattaya Walking Street

3 hours ago
5,000 Eggs Offered to Luang Pho Ham Jon as Villagers Seek Luck and Prosperity for the New Year | Thaiger Thailand News

5,000 Eggs Offered to Luang Pho Ham Jon as Villagers Seek Luck and Prosperity for the New Year

4 hours ago
Thai Air Force urges calm after Belarus cargo plane lands in Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Air Force urges calm after Belarus cargo plane lands in Cambodia

4 hours ago
Thailand Clarifies with Q&#038;A about 72-Hour Ceasefire With Cambodia as Border Tensions Ease | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand Clarifies with Q&A about 72-Hour Ceasefire With Cambodia as Border Tensions Ease

4 hours ago
52 political parties register party-list and prime ministerial candidates ahead of 2026 election | Thaiger Thailand News

52 political parties register party-list and prime ministerial candidates ahead of 2026 election

20 hours ago
Staff shortage paralyze delivery network as thousands of parcels pile up | Thaiger Thailand News

Staff shortage paralyze delivery network as thousands of parcels pile up

21 hours ago
Phuket workshop boosts efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 9.6% | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket workshop boosts efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 9.6%

22 hours ago
King grants General rank to Lt Gen Boonsin, awards royal decorations to 15 special guards | Thaiger Thailand News

King grants General rank to Lt Gen Boonsin, awards royal decorations to 15 special guards

22 hours ago
Tunisian duo arrested for theft of 150,000 baht gold necklace | Thaiger Thailand News

Tunisian duo arrested for theft of 150,000 baht gold necklace

22 hours ago
Thai court sentences Prasit Jeawkok to 1,210 years in loan scam case | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai court sentences Prasit Jeawkok to 1,210 years in loan scam case

23 hours ago
Cambodian man arrested in Bangkok with gun and explosives after planning revenge attack | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian man arrested in Bangkok with gun and explosives after planning revenge attack

23 hours ago
Deadly hit-and-run in Pathum Thani as police hunt driver | Thaiger Thailand News

Deadly hit-and-run in Pathum Thani as police hunt driver

24 hours ago
Border villagers return home, but remain cautious over ceasefire | Thaiger Thailand News

Border villagers return home, but remain cautious over ceasefire

1 day ago
Pickup truck and van collision in Kanchanaburi kills driver, injures 13 | Thaiger Thailand News

Pickup truck and van collision in Kanchanaburi kills driver, injures 13

1 day ago
Patong sidewalk upgrades on track, says Mayor Lalita | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong sidewalk upgrades on track, says Mayor Lalita

1 day ago
Indian tourist assaulted in South Pattaya over alleged escort payment dispute | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourist assaulted in South Pattaya over alleged escort payment dispute

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 29, 2025, 1:21 PM
185 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.