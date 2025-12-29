Chinese man arrested in Pattaya knife attack that leaves 3 bar guards injured

Key insights from the news Copy A Chinese man was arrested in Pattaya after a knife attack at 168 Garden Bar left three Thai security guards injured, with one, Bo, in critical condition due to a stab wound to the stomach.

Police arrested one of Chinese suspects after three Thai security guards were stabbed at a bar in Pattaya late last night, December 28, leaving one victim in critical condition.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station were notified of the stabbing at around 11.36pm. The incident occurred at 168 Garden Bar on South Pattaya Road in Bang Lamung district. Rescuers from the Sawang Borriboon Dhammastan Foundation transported three injured Thai men to hospital.

The victims were identified as Bo who was stabbed in the stomach near the solar plexus, Om who suffered a stab wound to his right arm, and Chalerm who was cut on his right leg. Bo sustained the most serious injuries, with the wound affecting vital organs, and remains in critical condition.

The bar manager told police that the incident began after a Chinese tourist argued with a woman inside the venue. Security guards intervened and escorted the man out of the bar to prevent the situation from escalating and disturbing other customers.

However, the Chinese man later returned with a group of friends, allegedly armed with knives, and attacked the bar’s security guards before fleeing the scene together.

According to CCTV footage shared by the Siam Chon News Facebook page, one of the Chinese suspects approached Bo and appeared to ask him a question. Due to the loud music, Bo moved closer to hear him. At that moment, the suspect suddenly pulled out a knife and stabbed Bo in the stomach.

The attacker attempted to stab Bo further, but other security guards rushed in to intervene. The situation quickly descended into chaos, frightening customers inside the bar. Other security staff gathered to protect their colleagues, prompting the Chinese attackers to flee.

Police later detained one Chinese man believed to be involved in the attack. He was found near the bar with a head injury and bloodstains on his body. Officers provided initial medical assistance before taking him to hospital, where he remains under police guard.

Police said they are continuing to track down the remaining suspects and confirmed that all suspects involved will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.