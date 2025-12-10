Reward posted as tourist who feeds wristband to sea turtle remains at large

Photo via Facebook/ กรมทรัพยากรทางทะเลและชายฝั่ง

Marine officials expect a sea turtle that swallowed a tourist’s wristband to pass the object naturally within 30 to 40 days, while the suspect responsible remains at large.

A video showing an unidentified tourist feeding a yellow wristband to a sea turtle went viral last month. The incident reportedly took place during a diving trip in Mu Ko Similan National Park in Phang Nga. The tourist was seen holding out the wristband to the turtle, which immediately swallowed it.

The woman who shared the video, Supawinee Tangphithak, said she only realised what had happened after reviewing the footage at home, making it impossible for her to identify the suspect.

Officials later located the turtle and transported it to the Phuket Marine Biological Centre for examination and treatment.

Turtle eats wristband
Photo via Facebook/ Supawinee Tangphithak Decroix

The Director-General of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, Pinsak Suraswadi, provided an update on the turtle’s condition yesterday, December 9. Veterinarians used an endoscope, X-rays, and a barium swallow technique to locate the wristband inside the animal’s digestive system.

The object was found in the middle section of the digestive tract, where it could disrupt normal digestion. However, the veterinary team believes the turtle can pass the wristband naturally within 30 to 40 days.

Officials are closely monitoring the animal throughout the treatment. A full health check, including physical and blood tests, showed the turtle is in good condition. It has no external injuries, responds normally, and its blood values are within the normal range.

Related Articles
Sea turtle at good condition after swallowing wristband
Photo via Facebook/ กรมทรัพยากรทางทะเลและชายฝั่ง

The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources urged all tourists to avoid feeding marine animals or touching them, stressing that foreign objects can cause injuries, internal blockages, infections, or even death.

Meanwhile, the suspect has still not been identified. The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation is asking anyone with information to contact its hotline on 1362. A reward has been prepared for information leading to the arrest of the tourist.

Tourist at large after feeding turtle with wristband
Photo via Facebook/ กรมทรัพยากรทางทะเลและชายฝั่ง

