Thailand video news | PM weighs suspension of Cambodia peace pact after landmine blast, Phuket tightens net around illegal taxi drivers

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex and Jay bring you key stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. We begin with renewed tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border, followed by Phuket’s intensified crackdown on illegal taxi drivers. Later, we look at how a foreign influencer’s cash-hunting game in Phuket has sparked public backlash.

A deadly landmine explosion along the Thai-Cambodian border has prompted the prime minister to consider suspending the peace declaration between the countries. The incident reignited concerns about unresolved border tensions and unexploded munitions in disputed zones. As a result, security agencies have launched a full reassessment of border protocols to prevent further casualties. Thailand insists Cambodia must demonstrate a stronger commitment to landmine clearance and responsible management of sensitive areas. Meanwhile, diplomats continue discussions as both sides search for a constructive solution.

Authorities in Phuket are intensifying operations against unlicensed taxi drivers who undercut legitimate operators and worsen traffic congestion. Officials have increased checkpoints and sting operations to restore order to the island’s transport network. Many offenders now face fines, and repeat violators risk criminal charges and vehicle impoundment. Local taxi groups welcome the move, saying illegal services threaten livelihoods and passenger safety. Ultimately, the crackdown aims to ensure fair competition and a reliable transport experience for both tourists and residents.

A migrant boat carrying roughly 70 people capsized near the Thai-Malaysia border as passengers attempted to enter Malaysia. Rescue teams recovered several bodies and brought dozens of survivors to safety, although efforts continue due to poor weather conditions. Authorities believe the vessel sank because of overcrowding and rough seas. Moreover, they warn that many migrants continue to take dangerous routes despite repeated safety alerts. Investigators are now working to identify victims and determine whether trafficking networks coordinated the journey.

Typhoon Fungwong forced mass evacuations in northern Philippines as powerful winds, torrential rain, and flooding struck coastal communities. The storm also caused landslides and widespread power outages before moving toward Taiwan. Emergency teams rushed to relocate residents from high-risk zones and distribute food and supplies. Meteorologists warn the storm could intensify, increasing risks for areas along its path. In preparation, Taiwan has begun reinforcing infrastructure and opening shelters ahead of potential landfall.

Police raided a property in Sattahip and confiscated 49 illegal slot machines believed to support an underground gambling network. A Chinese man on the premises claimed he had no knowledge of the devices, but officers suspect a well-structured operation rather than simple storage. Authorities are now questioning several individuals to identify the organisers. Furthermore, investigators plan to explore potential cross-border criminal links as the probe continues.

A viral “cash-hunt” challenge by foreign tourists in Phuket has triggered backlash from locals, who say the activity encourages unsafe and disruptive behaviour. Participants reportedly scramble through public areas searching for cash hidden by online creators. Residents argue the game disrupts businesses, creates litter, and causes chaotic traffic. Consequently, officials are reviewing whether the activity violates local rules and may intervene if necessary. Community leaders urge tourists to avoid entertainment that inconveniences others.

Bangkok commuters will face fresh traffic delays as authorities prepare to close multiple lanes on Charansanitwong Road for Orange Line construction. The shutdown affects both directions and will continue for several months. Therefore, officials advise motorists to plan alternate routes to avoid significant congestion. Despite the inconvenience, the project aims to improve long-term transport efficiency across the capital. To help drivers, the city promises clear signage and traffic police along the affected stretch.

Thailand’s energy minister announced an accelerated push for hydrogen and nuclear development to secure long-term energy stability. The government views emerging technologies as essential for reducing carbon emissions and expanding the national energy mix. As part of this strategy, teams are conducting feasibility studies and drafting regulatory frameworks for future deployment. Additionally, the ministry plans to forge investment partnerships to address cost and safety considerations. Overall, the roadmap highlights Thailand’s ambition to lead the region in clean-energy innovation.