Thailand video news | PM weighs suspension of Cambodia peace pact after landmine blast, Phuket tightens net around illegal taxi drivers

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: November 11, 2025, 11:49 AM
68 3 minutes read
Thailand video news | PM weighs suspension of Cambodia peace pact after landmine blast, Phuket tightens net around illegal taxi drivers | Thaiger

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex and Jay bring you key stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. We begin with renewed tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border, followed by Phuket’s intensified crackdown on illegal taxi drivers. Later, we look at how a foreign influencer’s cash-hunting game in Phuket has sparked public backlash.

PM Weighs Suspension of Cambodia Peace Pact After Landmine Blast

A deadly landmine explosion along the Thai-Cambodian border has prompted the prime minister to consider suspending the peace declaration between the countries. The incident reignited concerns about unresolved border tensions and unexploded munitions in disputed zones. As a result, security agencies have launched a full reassessment of border protocols to prevent further casualties. Thailand insists Cambodia must demonstrate a stronger commitment to landmine clearance and responsible management of sensitive areas. Meanwhile, diplomats continue discussions as both sides search for a constructive solution.

Phuket Tightens Net Around Illegal Taxi Drivers

Authorities in Phuket are intensifying operations against unlicensed taxi drivers who undercut legitimate operators and worsen traffic congestion. Officials have increased checkpoints and sting operations to restore order to the island’s transport network. Many offenders now face fines, and repeat violators risk criminal charges and vehicle impoundment. Local taxi groups welcome the move, saying illegal services threaten livelihoods and passenger safety. Ultimately, the crackdown aims to ensure fair competition and a reliable transport experience for both tourists and residents.

Boat Disaster Near Thai-Malaysia Border Carried Around 70 Migrants

A migrant boat carrying roughly 70 people capsized near the Thai-Malaysia border as passengers attempted to enter Malaysia. Rescue teams recovered several bodies and brought dozens of survivors to safety, although efforts continue due to poor weather conditions. Authorities believe the vessel sank because of overcrowding and rough seas. Moreover, they warn that many migrants continue to take dangerous routes despite repeated safety alerts. Investigators are now working to identify victims and determine whether trafficking networks coordinated the journey.

Typhoon Fungwong Forces Evacuations in the Philippines and Approaches Taiwan

Typhoon Fungwong forced mass evacuations in northern Philippines as powerful winds, torrential rain, and flooding struck coastal communities. The storm also caused landslides and widespread power outages before moving toward Taiwan. Emergency teams rushed to relocate residents from high-risk zones and distribute food and supplies. Meteorologists warn the storm could intensify, increasing risks for areas along its path. In preparation, Taiwan has begun reinforcing infrastructure and opening shelters ahead of potential landfall.

Chinese Man Claims ‘No Idea’ After 49 Gambling Machines Seized in Sattahip

Police raided a property in Sattahip and confiscated 49 illegal slot machines believed to support an underground gambling network. A Chinese man on the premises claimed he had no knowledge of the devices, but officers suspect a well-structured operation rather than simple storage. Authorities are now questioning several individuals to identify the organisers. Furthermore, investigators plan to explore potential cross-border criminal links as the probe continues.

Related Articles

Phuket Locals Slam Foreigner Cash-Hunt Game as Harmful

A viral “cash-hunt” challenge by foreign tourists in Phuket has triggered backlash from locals, who say the activity encourages unsafe and disruptive behaviour. Participants reportedly scramble through public areas searching for cash hidden by online creators. Residents argue the game disrupts businesses, creates litter, and causes chaotic traffic. Consequently, officials are reviewing whether the activity violates local rules and may intervene if necessary. Community leaders urge tourists to avoid entertainment that inconveniences others.

Traffic Lanes to Close on Charansanitwong Road for Orange Line Work

Bangkok commuters will face fresh traffic delays as authorities prepare to close multiple lanes on Charansanitwong Road for Orange Line construction. The shutdown affects both directions and will continue for several months. Therefore, officials advise motorists to plan alternate routes to avoid significant congestion. Despite the inconvenience, the project aims to improve long-term transport efficiency across the capital. To help drivers, the city promises clear signage and traffic police along the affected stretch.

Energy Minister Fast-Tracks Hydrogen and Nuclear Development Roadmap

Thailand’s energy minister announced an accelerated push for hydrogen and nuclear development to secure long-term energy stability. The government views emerging technologies as essential for reducing carbon emissions and expanding the national energy mix. As part of this strategy, teams are conducting feasibility studies and drafting regulatory frameworks for future deployment. Additionally, the ministry plans to forge investment partnerships to address cost and safety considerations. Overall, the roadmap highlights Thailand’s ambition to lead the region in clean-energy innovation.

Latest Thailand News
Myanmar man found dead after booze binge in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Myanmar man found dead after booze binge in Samut Prakan

2 minutes ago
Ex-ranger arrested after firing over 20 rounds near Rayong residential area | Thaiger Thailand News

Ex-ranger arrested after firing over 20 rounds near Rayong residential area

16 minutes ago
Security guard kills laundromat owner in Bangkok over past dispute | Thaiger Bangkok News

Security guard kills laundromat owner in Bangkok over past dispute

24 minutes ago
Lamphun shaken by small quake as tremors stir northern Thailand | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Lamphun shaken by small quake as tremors stir northern Thailand

41 minutes ago
Bangkok public bus crashes and kills woman while crossing road | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok public bus crashes and kills woman while crossing road

50 minutes ago
Bangkok launches campaign to battle toxic dust threat | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok launches campaign to battle toxic dust threat

1 hour ago
Thai man arrested for killing and robbing Phuket tour guide | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai man arrested for killing and robbing Phuket tour guide

2 hours ago
Fake QR code conman tricks teen cashier in Chon Buri shop | Thaiger Pattaya News

Fake QR code conman tricks teen cashier in Chon Buri shop

2 hours ago
Bangkok braces for floods after sudden dam discharge | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok braces for floods after sudden dam discharge

2 hours ago
Indian man arrested for allegedly killing 8 year old stepson in Phetchaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Indian man arrested for allegedly killing 8 year old stepson in Phetchaburi

2 hours ago
Aussie duped by Pattaya gang peddling ‘miracle cure’ | Thaiger Pattaya News

Aussie duped by Pattaya gang peddling ‘miracle cure’

2 hours ago
Thailand sees cool mornings and stormy seas in weather shake-up | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand sees cool mornings and stormy seas in weather shake-up

3 hours ago
PM halts special stay order for Cambodian migrants over security concerns | Thaiger Thailand News

PM halts special stay order for Cambodian migrants over security concerns

18 hours ago
Pattaya woman fatally stabs herself after dispute with boyfriend over revealing clothes | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya woman fatally stabs herself after dispute with boyfriend over revealing clothes

18 hours ago
Thai couple hospitalised after taking brain supplements from private clinic | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai couple hospitalised after taking brain supplements from private clinic

19 hours ago
Chinese man claims ignorance after 49 slot machines seized in Sattahip raid | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese man claims ignorance after 49 slot machines seized in Sattahip raid

19 hours ago
Orange Line construction to close Charan Sanitwong Road lanes from Nov 20 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Orange Line construction to close Charan Sanitwong Road lanes from Nov 20

19 hours ago
Monk arrested for fleeing rape charges involving 14 year old | Thaiger Thailand News

Monk arrested for fleeing rape charges involving 14 year old

19 hours ago
Foreigner’s cash hunting game labelled as harmful among Phuket residents | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreigner’s cash hunting game labelled as harmful among Phuket residents

20 hours ago
Crackdown intensifies on illegal taxi operators in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Crackdown intensifies on illegal taxi operators in Phuket

20 hours ago
Foreign woman caught offering illegal travel packages in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign woman caught offering illegal travel packages in Phuket

20 hours ago
Energy minister pushes ahead with hydrogen and nuclear strategy | Thaiger Thailand News

Energy minister pushes ahead with hydrogen and nuclear strategy

21 hours ago
Thai PM to suspend Cambodia peace declaration after recent landmine explosion | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai PM to suspend Cambodia peace declaration after recent landmine explosion

21 hours ago
Narathiwat&#8217;s &#8216;100-Year Stadium&#8217; under scrutiny after 13-year delay | Thaiger Thailand News

Narathiwat’s ‘100-Year Stadium’ under scrutiny after 13-year delay

22 hours ago
Thai man arrested after paying party entertainer with counterfeit banknotes | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man arrested after paying party entertainer with counterfeit banknotes

22 hours ago
Thailand NewsThailand video news
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: November 11, 2025, 11:49 AM
68 3 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger Video

Thaiger Video