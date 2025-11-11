Ex-ranger arrested after firing over 20 rounds near Rayong residential area

Yesterday, police arrested an ex-ranger after he fired more than 20 gunshots at a construction site near a residential area in the eastern province of Rayong. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Officers from Klaeng Police Station were called to deal with the violent behaviour of the former ranger from the Royal Thai Paramilitary Force, known as Thahan Phran.

The suspect, later identified as 26 year old Chokchai from Khon Kaen province, reportedly went on a rampage at a construction site along the Bypass Road in Thang Kwian sub-district, Klaeng district.

Locals said Chokchai became agitated and walked back and forth at the scene. He sometimes sat and talked to himself. He then fired the gun into the air and shot at a pile of dirt, sending dust flying.

Police arrived at the scene around 1 pm and saw Chokchai carrying a pistol, using a concrete barrier to shield himself from view.

Chokchai reportedly has a history of drug use. Officials suspected that his unstable mental state, possibly affected by his past drug use, contributed to the incident.

Officers attempted to negotiate with him and tried to calm him by offering a drink mixed with a sedative. However, after four hours, he continued to aim and fire his gun, discharging more than 22 rounds.

After approximately seven hours, Chokchai began to show signs of fatigue. The special operations team then moved in and successfully subdued him, seizing the firearm as evidence.

Further investigation revealed that Chokchai had travelled to Wang Chan District to meet a friend and look for work.

On the night of November 9, he left his friend’s house armed with a .40 calibre Glock 22 and reportedly stole a red-and-black Honda Wave motorcycle from a local resident. He then parked the motorcycle near the construction site before the violent incident occurred.

Superintendent Setpong Supapian of Klaeng Police Station said it was fortunate that officers were able to intervene before the situation escalated and that no one was injured.

Police have not confirmed whether Chokchai had drugs in his system, and details of the legal punishment he faces have not yet been released.