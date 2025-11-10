Thai PM to suspend Cambodia peace declaration after recent landmine explosion

Thailand’s Prime Minister (PM), Anutin Charnvirakul, is seeking to suspend a peace declaration with Cambodia and has delayed the return of 18 Cambodian prisoners of war, following a landmine explosion that caused another Thai soldier to lose a leg today, November 10.

The explosion occurred opposite the Prasat Phra Wihan temple, also known as Preah Vihear, in Si Saket province this afternoon. Two soldiers from the 162nd Infantry Battalion were injured in the blast.

Sergeant Major First Class Thirdsak Samapong lost his right leg in the explosion, while Private Wachira Phantana sustained injuries to his chest. Both were airlifted to Sunpasitthiprasong Hospital for treatment.

Six landmine explosions have been reported since the beginning of the border tensions between Thailand and Cambodia, with Thirdsak becoming the seventh Thai soldier to lose a limb in the incidents.

Today’s blast came shortly after the two nations signed a peace declaration in Malaysia, witnessed by United States President Donald Trump.

The agreement included commitments to clear landmines and withdraw heavy weapons from the border area. Thailand had also scheduled the repatriation of 18 Cambodian prisoners of war for November 12.

However, following the explosion, PM Anutin announced that he would seek to suspend the peace declaration. Speaking at a press conference at the Royal Thai Police headquarters, he said:

“Absolutely. I support the actions of the Ministry of Defence and the armed forces on this matter. What we are currently doing must be stopped until it becomes clear, so that the antagonism towards our security concerns, which we expected to decrease, does not escalate. Nothing is decreasing, so everything must stop.”

Anutin added that he had instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defence to file an official protest with the Interim Observer Team (IOT) to seek the suspension of the peace declaration.

He further emphasised that one of the missions to be halted following the incident would be the return of the prisoners of war.

The PM also revealed that he would travel to Si Sa Ket tomorrow, November 11, to visit the injured soldiers and assess the situation along the border.