Orange Line construction to close Charan Sanitwong Road lanes from Nov 20

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) will begin partial lane closures on Charan Sanitwong Road from November 20 to support the construction of the Orange Line’s Bang Khun Non station, with work scheduled to run around the clock for one month.

The closure will affect both inbound and outbound lanes near the future Bang Khun Non underground station (OR02), located at the intersection of Charan Sanitwong Road, Taling Chan Railway Road, and Sutthawat Road.

The construction will involve utility relocation and retaining wall installation. Lane closures will be enforced 24 hours a day from 10pm on November 20 until midnight on December 20.

The traffic closures will be implemented in two phases:

Outbound to Fai Chai intersection (November 20 to December 10): Two outbound lanes will be closed, leaving two lanes open. The inbound side to Bang Khun Non intersection will remain open with three lanes. Inbound to Bang Khun Non intersection (December 11 to 20): Three inbound lanes will be closed, reducing traffic to two lanes. Outbound lanes to Fai Chai will remain fully open.

The MRTA has instructed contractors and consultants to coordinate with local traffic police, especially during rush hours, to minimise disruption. Any changes in traffic flow will be announced in advance.

Contractors have also been ordered to maintain safe, orderly construction zones and ensure barriers are secure and in line with safety regulations.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and avoid the area if possible during the construction period. For traffic updates or further information, the public can follow the Orange Line Project’s official Facebook page (การรถไฟฟ้าขนส่งมวลชนแห่งประเทศไทย).

In other Bangkok skytrain news, the Central Administrative Court has ordered the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and its investment arm, Krung Thep Thanakom Co Ltd, to pay 11 billion baht in unpaid operation and maintenance fees to Bangkok Mass Transit System Public Company Limited.