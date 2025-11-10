Foreigner’s cash hunting game labelled as harmful among Phuket residents

Locals question motive behind viral treasure challenge across island

Published: November 10, 2025, 4:23 PM
94 1 minute read
Photo via TikTok/ @find_the_cash_phuket

Phuket residents criticised a foreign TikToker for launching a cash hunting game on the island, fearing it could pose dangers to participants. Some also questioned the motive behind the stunt.

The treasure-hunting game in Phuket drew widespread attention after it was reported by the Phuket Times Facebook page yesterday, November 9.

The game was organised by a TikTok user under the account @find_the_cash_phuket, reportedly run by a foreign national whose identity and nationality have not yet been confirmed. In the account’s bio, the creator wrote…

“We hide real cash around the island. No gambling.”

The account was newly created and contained fewer than 20 videos. Each clip showed the foreigner taping a 1,000-baht banknote in random public locations across the island. The videos featured short snippets of the surroundings to serve as clues for cash hunters.

The TikToker also placed a hidden camera near each location to capture the moment when someone discovered the money. In several clips, winners could be seen smiling or waving at the camera upon finding the cash.

cash hunting game Phuket
Photo via TikTok/ @find_the_cash_phuket

However, many Thai netizens expressed scepticism, claiming that the people who found the money were likely accomplices.

Others questioned the intent behind the game and called on the TikToker to clarify the purpose of giving away cash, while many raised concerns about the potential risks involved.

Some commenters urged local police and relevant authorities to investigate the owner of the account, raising questions about the legality of their stay and work in Thailand, as well as the legality of the content itself.

Foreign TikToker encourages locals to hunt for cash
Photo via TikTok/ @find_the_cash_phuket

Meanwhile, another group of social media users took a more positive stance, arguing that the TikToker simply sought engagement and income from the platform. They criticised the sceptics for being overly pessimistic and suggested that the videos could even help promote tourism in Phuket.

In a similar incident reported earlier this year, a treasure-hunting game called Jagat sparked chaos after players trespassed onto private properties in search of “Jagat coins”, which could be exchanged for real money valued between 500 and 200,000 baht.

The game was criticised for encouraging risky behaviour and requiring players to share their real-time locations with others.

@find_the_cash_phuket

🎉 We have a winner! Today’s cash drop has been found — somewhere in Phuket! 💸🌴 Where should we hide the next one? 👀 Comment your area below — maybe your neighborhood will be next! 🏝️ #phuket #findthecashphuket #cashdrop #treasurehunt #winner

♬ PASSO BEM SOLTO (Slowed) – ATLXS

@find_the_cash_phuket

☀️ Today’s first drop! Tag a friend — maybe they’re right next to the hidden spot! 🏃‍♀️💨 #phuket #findthecashphuket #treasurehunt #islandlife #phuketfun

♬ suara asli – Nickname – Nickname

