Chinese man claims ignorance after 49 slot machines seized in Sattahip raid

A Chinese national has come forward to the police claiming ownership of 49 slot machines discovered during a raid on a commercial building in Sattahip, Chon Buri, on November 8. He told officers he was unaware the machines were illegal under Thai law.

The raid uncovered 49 electric slot machines wrapped in black plastic bags, along with two internet routers, one computer, and 24 boxes of electronic equipment. Officers also found the building’s windows covered with black stickers to prevent visibility and an extensive internet system installed throughout.

The discovery raised suspicions of illegal gambling operations or potential use in scam networks.

Yesterday, November 9, a 30 year old Chinese man identified as Yu Hongwei, arrived at Sattahip Police Station to claim ownership of the machines. Yu stated that he had purchased each unit for 5,000 baht in anticipation of Thailand legalising casinos.

KhaoSod reported that he said he had been preparing to open a legal gambling venue but halted the plan when reports emerged that the government had reversed its stance.

Yu added that he had asked a fellow Chinese national to help move the machines to a warehouse in Surin province for storage. He claimed he did not know that merely possessing such machines was a violation of Thai law.

Police are continuing their investigation. Officers have referred the case to the Region 2 Provincial Police Investigation Division and Chon Buri Provincial Police for further evidence gathering and legal action.

In other recent news involving Chinese nationals, two Chinese men were arrested at a condominium in Pattaya on October 28 for allegedly supplying crystal meth and e-cigarettes to foreign partygoers.

The bust followed a tip-off from a Thai teenage girl who entered a drug rehabilitation programme after being previously arrested. She informed police about drug-fuelled parties involving Chinese nationals, leading to the immigration bureau’s operation.