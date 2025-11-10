Crackdown intensifies on illegal taxi operators in Phuket

Phuket authorities are stepping up enforcement against illegal taxis, known locally as “black-plate taxis,” in response to growing complaints and safety concerns.

Phuket Governor Saransak Srikruanetra chaired a meeting on Friday, November 7, to address the issue. He was joined by Vice Governor Samawit Suphanpai, Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commander Pol. Col. Phasakon Sonthikul, and Phuket Provincial Transport Office (PLTO) Chief Adcha Buachan.

Governor Saransak stressed the need to hear directly from licensed operators, particularly regarding concerns over public driver’s licences and the use of fake IDs to register with ride-hailing apps. These false registrations have led to incorrect data being entered into official systems.

Authorities have been instructed to accelerate data collection to support legal action, with results to be made public once investigations are complete, according to an official report.

Pol. Col. Phasakon said CCTV surveillance under the ‘Phuket Eyes’ project continues to help identify offenders by recording travel routes and behaviours. Some local businesses have offered to join the system, provided internet connectivity is sufficient.

PLTO Chief Adcha confirmed that more than 100 checkpoints have been established across the island since October 2. Several vehicles using unregistered ride-hailing apps have already been seized, though no figures were released on how many illegal drivers were apprehended.

Phuket News reported that officials have agreed to strengthen inter-agency coordination, with immediate attention focused on Phuket International Airport and the Kamala area.

In a similar development, Phuket authorities are also pushing for stricter cannabis regulations following a rise in incidents involving foreign tourists displaying erratic behaviour, which officials say is harming the island’s tourism image.

Sarayut Mallum, vice-president of the Phuket Tourism Association, said many cases have been linked to excessive cannabis consumption. He added that the private sector supports restricting cannabis use to medical purposes only.