Thailand video news | Thailand’s THB 3.45 trillion property waste, Thai woman defends herself from rock-throwing attacker in Oakland

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex and Jay bring you key stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. The lineup includes a growing property crisis, new pollution controls, a violent reaction to traffic enforcement, a heated social scandal, an overseas attack, road-safety progress in Phuket, a cultural tribute in Kalasin, and Bangkok’s global hotel success.

Thailand now faces a major housing surplus, with around 1.64 million residential units sitting empty and valued at about THB 3.45 trillion. Most of the vacant units are condominiums in Bangkok, where speculative buying has fuelled oversupply. As a result, experts warn that the unused stock could push down property prices and slow economic growth. Authorities are currently discussing a tax on unoccupied homes to encourage sales and reduce waste. This issue also reflects deeper structural problems in urban planning and investment behaviour.

From 1 November 2025, Bangkok will tighten its diesel exhaust opacity limit from 30% to 20%. Drivers who exceed the new threshold will face fines of up to THB 4,000 and may receive a 30-day vehicle suspension. Moreover, the policy forms part of the city’s broader effort to tackle PM2.5 pollution and improve air quality. Officials are urging vehicle owners to maintain engines properly so they comply with the updated rules, which aim to support cleaner, more sustainable urban transport.

A man in Nonthaburi attacked a police officer after the officer clamped his car for parking illegally. The confrontation escalated quickly, leading authorities to file five criminal charges against the driver. The incident sparked debate about rising tensions between motorists and enforcement officers in congested urban areas. Additionally, officials stressed that anyone assaulting officers on duty will face serious consequences.

A woman in Ratchaburi has accused a local beauty queen of having an affair with her husband and pressuring her to sign divorce papers. The claims rapidly gained attention on Thai social media, prompting widespread calls for legal action. The accused has not responded publicly, leaving room for speculation. Legal analysts note that the dispute could lead to either defamation charges or family-law proceedings, depending on the evidence. This case also highlights how personal scandals often intersect with public image in Thailand.

A Thai woman in Oakland’s Little Saigon defended herself on Halloween morning when a man threw rocks at her and attempted to punch her. She used a cardboard box as a shield while bystanders recorded the incident. The suspect escaped before police arrived and remains at large. Consequently, the attack has reignited concerns about public safety and hate-related violence in the area. Community leaders are calling for stronger protection for Asian residents abroad.

Phuket officials are celebrating a road-safety initiative that reduced accidents at dangerous U-turns to zero. Previously, more than 100 accidents—including 10 fatalities—occurred in just five months, many involving students. After installing barriers to block risky turns and improve traffic flow, the high-risk sites saw immediate improvements. Authorities now plan to expand the project to additional accident-prone zones as a model for nationwide road-safety reforms.

Bangkok has strengthened its global hospitality reputation by earning three positions in the top ten of the World’s 50 Best Hotels 2025 list. The recognition underscores the capital’s excellence in luxury, service, and design. Tourism analysts say the ranking reinforces Bangkok’s status as a premier travel destination and will boost momentum ahead of the high season. Hotel operators also view the achievement as a strong endorsement of Thailand’s hospitality industry.