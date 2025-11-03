Thai driver punches police for clamping his car in no-parking area

A Thai sedan driver faces five charges after parking in a prohibited area and punching a police officer who tried to clamp his car in Nonthaburi province on October 31.

The Facebook page Phra Chan Lai Kratai V5 (พระจันทร์ ลายกระต่าย V5) condemned the driver of a grey sedan for illegal parking and physically assaulting a police officer on duty. The page posted a picture of the car parked in a restricted area with a caption that read…

“Parked in a no-parking area. When the traffic officer came to clamp the wheel, the driver got angry and punched the officer. Police later took him to the station to calm down.

Someone, reportedly powerful, then called the police to ask for leniency, urging officers to fine him only for breaking traffic rules. What about the assault on the officer?”

Channel 3 reported that the incident occurred at around 4.30pm on October 31, in front of a rice and curry shop in the Bang Khun Non area of Nonthaburi. The area is marked with red-and-white lines indicating no parking, and the car was also blocking a zebra crossing.

The injured officer, Police Senior Sergeant Major Chansak Chukaew from Bang Khun Non Police Station, noticed the traffic law violation and attempted to clamp the sedan’s wheel for further legal proceedings.

The driver reportedly became angry, shouted at the officer, and refused to allow him to clamp the car. He then allegedly assaulted Chansak by repeatedly punching him.

More officers were called to the scene to control the situation before escorting the suspect to the police station. Later, at around 10pm, the suspect’s relatives and lawyer arrived and bailed him out for 60,000 baht.

The Superintendent of Bang Khun Non Police Station, Police Colonel Uthen Tangphitaksem, confirmed that officers followed proper legal procedures. They recorded the arrest and filed all relevant charges, denying claims that anyone had called to request leniency or to have the case treated as a minor traffic matter.

According to Uthen, the driver faces five charges, including resisting an officer, assaulting an officer, and causing damage to property, along with two traffic violations: parking in a restricted area and parking against traffic.

Uthen added that the case carries criminal penalties of more than three years and would be forwarded to Taling Chan District Court.

A friend of the suspect defended him during questioning, saying he had been under stress due to financial problems, as his house was about to be repossessed. He was reportedly on his way to the Legal Execution Department that day but had stopped for food before the incident occurred.

In a similar case reported in July, a drunk driver repeatedly punched a police officer in the detention room of Bang Khen Police Station in Bangkok. The incident ended on a positive note when the attacker apologised to the injured officer, although he still faced punishment for assaulting a police officer on duty.