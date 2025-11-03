Thai woman defends herself from rock-throwing attacker in Oakland

An attacker remains at large after throwing rocks at a Thai woman and attempting to punch her in a market in Oakland, San Francisco, California, on Halloween.

NBC Bay Area reported the physical assault on the Thai woman, Sasi Oda, along with CCTV footage of the incident on October 31. The assault occurred in a market in Little Saigon at around 9am.

According to the report, Sasi travelled to the market alone. She parked her car and was on her way to a store within the market when the incident occurred.

In the video, the attacker threw rocks at Sasi, prompting her to grab a cardboard box from outside the store to protect herself. The man also threw several punches at her, which Sasi blocked with the box.

A female witness came to Sasi’s aid. She was seen approaching the attacker with a supermarket cart in her hand and chased him away. The man did not leave the scene immediately. He further attempted to provoke and assault Sasi before finally walking away as more onlookers arrived.

Sasi revealed in an interview that she was aware of attacks on Asians in the Chinatown and Little Saigon areas of Oakland, and she always remained alert. On the day of the incident, she said she sensed that something bad might happen.

“I felt like something bad was going to happen, so I grabbed the box right away. It protected me when he threw a huge rock at me twice, and after that, he tried to punch me many times, but I held the box against him to push him away.”

Sasi’s husband, Michael Oda, told the media that he was grateful his wife remained aware of potential dangers and was able to protect herself.

The couple reportedly filed a complaint with the Oakland Police Department, but officers have not yet provided further updates on the investigation. NBC Bay Area added that officers had not responded to their attempts to follow up on the case.

The news report was reposted by several Thai news agencies and shared widely on social media platforms. Thai residents in the area issued warnings to one another, saying they had witnessed similar incidents.

The Facebook page Landed America reported that another Thai victim, Kulchaya “Candy” Tansiri, known as a winner from the reality show The Face Thailand Season 5, had been attacked a week earlier.

The incident occurred on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles when the model walked past the attacker after finishing her nails at a salon. The man swung a plastic bag containing shoes and other objects at her face, causing multiple injuries.