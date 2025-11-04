Thai man arrested for murder of neighbour and toddler on Koh Lanta

Police arrested a Thai man for murdering his male neighbour and the victim’s one year old daughter at a house on Koh Lanta, an island in the southern province of Krabi, following a dispute over the alleged theft of a pet bird.

The suspect, 45 year old Wiwat, also known as Bang En, fled Koh Lanta after the fatal shooting at a house on the island on the afternoon of July 1. The victims were identified as 37 year old Apiwat, his wife 28 year old Sudarat, and their one year old daughter Nicharin.

Apiwat and his young daughter were pronounced dead at the scene, while Sudarat sustained serious injuries. The suspect allegedly fired several shots into the house before escaping on his motorcycle.

Officers from Provincial Police Region 8 obtained an arrest warrant for Wiwat from the Krabi Provincial Court. He was charged with intentional murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, and carrying a weapon in public without permission.

Investigators later discovered that Wiwat had escaped from the island to the Krabi mainland and was hiding in a friend’s palm plantation in Khao Kram District.

Police raided the plantation on November 3 and found Wiwat sleeping in a cradle inside a hut. Officers arrested him and seized a .22 rifle, a shotgun, and ammunition.

Wiwat reportedly confessed to the crime, claiming the motive was a conflict over his pet hill myna, a valuable talking bird. He alleged that Apiwat, who lived next door to his wife’s house, had stolen the bird and sold it. When confronted, an argument broke out, escalating into the shooting.

The suspect claimed he had not intended to harm the young victim and expressed remorse for killing her. After the incident, he rode a friend’s motorcycle to a ferry and fled to the Krabi mainland.

According to Channel 7, Wiwat had previously served a prison sentence for drug possession and fatally stabbing a man in Phang Nga province in 2014. He was released a year ago and had been living at his wife’s house on Koh Lanta prior to the murder.

Police have now taken him into custody and handed him over to investigators at Ao Nang Police Station to face charges relating to a previous illegal firearm possession case, while investigators at Koh Lanta Police Station will detain him further for prosecution in the murder case.