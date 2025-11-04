Pregnant Brit drug mule freed after Thailand trip ends in jail

Teen released after plea deal over arrest at Georgian airport

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 4, 2025, 11:43 AM
463 2 minutes read
Pregnant Brit drug mule freed after Thailand trip ends in jail | Thaiger
Photo of Bella Culley (centre left) courtesy of BBC News

A British teenager who vanished during a solo trip to Thailand has walked free from a Georgian prison after spending nearly six months behind bars on drug trafficking charges.

Bella Culley, 19 years old and eight months pregnant, was released from custody this week after prosecutors in Georgia revised a plea deal, citing her age and condition. She had been detained since May 10, when she was arrested at Tbilisi International Airport with 12 kilogrammes of marijuana and 2kg of hashish hidden in her luggage.

“I’m happy and relieved,” Culley told reporters as she emerged from court arm-in-arm with her mother, Lyanne Kennedy. Smiling and teary-eyed, the two embraced after the judge confirmed the teen’s release.

“I didn’t expect to be freed today.”

Cameras captured the emotional moment, with Culley joking, “Oh my God, I look awful,” as photographers swarmed the scene.

On a phone call to her father, she said, “I’m not in jail anymore, Dad.”

Pregnant Brit drug mule freed after Thailand trip ends in jail | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of BBC News
Pregnant Brit drug mule freed after Thailand trip ends in jail | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Gazette Live

Culley had previously faced a possible 20-year sentence after admitting to smuggling drugs into Georgia. Her family reportedly paid £137,000 (approximately 6.1 million Thai baht) to reduce her sentence to two years, but a last-minute change to the plea deal saw her freed after five months and 24 days in detention.

Related Articles

Her lawyer, Malkhaz Salakaia, said: “Given her age and her pregnancy, the court agreed to modify the agreement. We now intend to seek a full presidential pardon.”

The teenager’s ordeal began earlier this year when she left the UK for a solo trip to Southeast Asia. After visiting the Philippines, she arrived in Thailand on May 3, but disappeared shortly after. Her family reported her missing on May 13, believing she was still in Thailand.

Pregnant Brit drug mule freed after Thailand trip ends in jail | News by Thaiger

In reality, Culley had boarded a flight from Thailand to Georgia via Sharjah in the UAE. She later claimed she was forced to carry the drugs by a trafficking gang that had tortured her using a hot iron, according to the BBC.

Georgian police are now investigating those allegations separately.

She was first held in Rustavi Prison Number Five before being moved to a specialised mother-and-baby unit during her pregnancy.

The teenager’s family is now working to retrieve her passport so she can return to the UK. Her legal team said further details of the plea deal would be made public soon.

Latest Thailand News
Thai MP and police accused of involvement in 2.5 billion baht online gambling network | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai MP and police accused of involvement in 2.5 billion baht online gambling network

7 minutes ago
Tuk tuk driver killed in Patong knife fight over passengers | Thaiger Phuket News

Tuk tuk driver killed in Patong knife fight over passengers

15 minutes ago
Thailand braces for Typhoon Kalmaegi after storm leaves 1 dead in Philippines | Thaiger News

Thailand braces for Typhoon Kalmaegi after storm leaves 1 dead in Philippines

2 hours ago
Thai man arrested for murder of neighbour and toddler on Koh Lanta | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man arrested for murder of neighbour and toddler on Koh Lanta

2 hours ago
Knife-wielding tourist arrested after Pattaya Beach scare | Thaiger Pattaya News

Knife-wielding tourist arrested after Pattaya Beach scare

2 hours ago
Bangkok battered by floods as cars stall on submerged roads | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok battered by floods as cars stall on submerged roads

3 hours ago
Miss Universe organising team caught illegally promoting gambling site | Thaiger Bangkok News

Miss Universe organising team caught illegally promoting gambling site

3 hours ago
Tour bus slams truck in Khon Kaen, 2 dead and 30 injured | Thaiger Road deaths

Tour bus slams truck in Khon Kaen, 2 dead and 30 injured

3 hours ago
Search continues for missing Russian tourist swept away at Phuket beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Search continues for missing Russian tourist swept away at Phuket beach

3 hours ago
Gun Jompalang probed over lottery quota and shady links | Thaiger Crime News

Gun Jompalang probed over lottery quota and shady links

3 hours ago
No escape: Thai police catch foreign fugitive fleeing Koh Samui | Thaiger Koh Samui News

No escape: Thai police catch foreign fugitive fleeing Koh Samui

4 hours ago
Gold Price in Thailand Drops 100 THB; Ornaments Sell at 62,200 | Thaiger Economy News

Gold Price in Thailand Drops 100 THB; Ornaments Sell at 62,200

4 hours ago
Monsoon rains and cold snap to rattle parts of Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Monsoon rains and cold snap to rattle parts of Thailand

4 hours ago
Thai driver punches police for clamping his car in no-parking area | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai driver punches police for clamping his car in no-parking area

20 hours ago
Thai woman accuses beauty queen of having affair with her husband | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman accuses beauty queen of having affair with her husband

20 hours ago
Phuket governor hails success of U-turn safety project | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket governor hails success of U-turn safety project

21 hours ago
Krabi man arrested months after murder of father and daughter | Thaiger Thailand News

Krabi man arrested months after murder of father and daughter

21 hours ago
Thai cosplay model sexually harassed on BTS train by repeat offender | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai cosplay model sexually harassed on BTS train by repeat offender

22 hours ago
Lotus’s and Makro now accept government co-payment scheme | Thaiger Thailand News

Lotus’s and Makro now accept government co-payment scheme

22 hours ago
Austrian man joins monkhood in Kalasin to honour Queen Mother | Thaiger Thailand News

Austrian man joins monkhood in Kalasin to honour Queen Mother

23 hours ago
Two drown at Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, despite red flag warnings | Thaiger Phuket News

Two drown at Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, despite red flag warnings

23 hours ago
Tak teacher caught stealing groceries and posing cooking photos online | Thaiger Thailand News

Tak teacher caught stealing groceries and posing cooking photos online

1 day ago
Toddler rescued after being locked inside car in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Toddler rescued after being locked inside car in Pattaya

1 day ago
Thai woman loses 17,000 baht after thief finds spare key hidden in shoes | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman loses 17,000 baht after thief finds spare key hidden in shoes

1 day ago
Debt drives Thai man to smash bank door seeking imprisonment | Thaiger Thailand News

Debt drives Thai man to smash bank door seeking imprisonment

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand NewsWorld News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 4, 2025, 11:43 AM
463 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.