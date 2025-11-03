Phuket governor hails success of U-turn safety project

Saransak says no serious accidents reported since new U-turn barriers installed

Ryan Turner
Published: November 3, 2025, 5:02 PM
114 1 minute read
Photo via Thalang Traffic Police/Phuket News

Phuket Governor Saransak Srikruanetra says no serious accidents have occurred at locations where the new U-turn barriers were installed, marking a significant improvement on what was previously one of the island’s most dangerous road sections.

Speaking during the October provincial committee meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall, Governor Saransak said the U-turns had significantly reduced traffic accidents and fatalities. The meeting reviewed major public safety and infrastructure initiatives across the province.

The project, originally launched through a collaboration between Rotary District 3330, Patong Rotary Club, and the UK-based Safer Roads Foundation (SRF), introduced uniquely designed U-turn barriers aimed at reducing speed and alerting motorists in high-risk zones.

Saransak stated that the installation dramatically reduced road accident fatalities across the province.

“Before the installations, there were more than 100 reported accidents [at these U-turn locations] in just five months, including over 50 student injuries and 10 fatalities… Since the barriers were installed, there have been no serious accidents or student deaths.”

Photo via Thalang Traffic Police/Phuket News

Initial community concerns about traffic disruption and inconvenience were addressed during the early stages of the project. Post-installation assessments have since shown both safety and traffic flow improvements, according to the Governor.

Motorists have reported smoother travel and shorter journey times through areas that were previously prone to congestion.

The Khong Hua To U-turn project follows other community-led road safety efforts in Phuket, including the Safe & Seamless U-Turn initiative on Thepkrasattri Road, also supported by Rotary District 3330 and SRF.

That project was handed over to the province in September, following trial results showing reduced fatalities and travel time improvements of up to 10 minutes, as reported by Phuket News.

Governor Saransak said the success of these projects reflects Phuket’s progress as a model for road safety innovation in Thailand and confirmed the province will continue working with local organisations, government bodies, and international partners to enhance road safety.

