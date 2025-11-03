Bangkok dominates World’s 50 Best Hotels 2025 with three hotels in top 10

The World's 50 Best Hotels 2025 list is out! See why Thailand is celebrating with three Bangkok hotels dominating the rankings

226 4 minutes read
Overview of Capella Bangkok; Third place on the list of the World's 50 Best Hotels | Photo taken from the Hospitality.net website

The results are in for The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2025, revealing a massive victory for Thailand’s luxury hospitality scene. While Rosewood Hong Kong secured the coveted No. 1 position, Bangkok established itself as a global powerhouse, landing three hotels in the top 10.

This year, The Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River claimed the No. 2 spot, earning praise for feeling “closer to a resort than a city hotel” despite its urban location.

Capella Bangkok ranked No. 3. The light-filled rooms overlook the River of Kings and its team of Capella Culturists who curate itineraries for guests.

The legendary Mandarin Oriental Bangkok. A staple of the city’s luxury scene for over 150 years also secured a top spot at No. 7.

Asia once again proved its dominance in the World’s 50 Best Hotels 2025 rankings

Overview of the Bangkok cityscape | Photo by allphoto from Pexels

Beyond Hong Kong’s No. 1 triumph and Bangkok’s trio of top-tier placements, Raffles Singapore (No. 5) and The Upper House Hong Kong (No. 10) also earned spots in the top 10.

Further down the list, properties in Tokyo, Bali, and Beijing appeared prominently, reinforcing the continent’s reputation for exceptional hospitality.

Outside Asia, Passalacqua on Italy’s Lake Como (No. 4) took home the title of Best Hotel in Europe, along with the Best Boutique Hotel Award. Atlantis The Royal in Dubai (No. 6) was named Best Hotel in the Middle East.

The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2025: The full list

  1. Rosewood Hong Kong (Hong Kong)
  2. Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River (Bangkok)
  3. Capella Bangkok (Bangkok)
  4. Passalacqua (Lake Como)
  5. Raffles Singapore (Singapore)
  6. Atlantis The Royal (Dubai)
  7. Mandarin Oriental Bangkok (Bangkok)
  8. Chablé Yucatán (Chocholá)
  9. Four Seasons Firenze (Florence)
  10. Upper House Hong Kong (Hong Kong)
  11. Copacabana Palace (Rio de Janeiro)
  12. Capella Sydney (Sydney)
  13. Royal Mansour (Marrakech)
  14. Mandarin Oriental Qianmen (Beijing)
  15. Bulgari Tokyo (Tokyo)
  16. Claridge’s (London)
  17. Four Seasons Astir Palace (Athens)
  18. Desa Potato Head (Bali)
  19. Le Bristol (Paris)
  20. Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab (Dubai)
  21. Cheval Blanc Paris (Paris)
  22. Bulgari Roma (Rome)
  23. Hôtel de Crillon (Paris)
  24. Rosewood São Paulo (São Paulo)
  25. Aman Tokyo (Tokyo)
  26. Hotel Il Pellicano (Porto Ercole)
  27. Hôtel du Couvent (Nice)
  28. Soneva Fushi (Maldives)
  29. The Connaught (London)
  30. La Mamounia (Marrakech)
  31. Raffles London at The OWO (London)
  32. The Emory (London)
  33. Maroma (Riviera Maya)
  34. The Calile (Brisbane)
  35. The Lana (Dubai)
  36. Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo (Monaco)
  37. Janu Tokyo (Tokyo)
  38. The Taj Mahal Palace (Mumbai)
  39. One&Only Mandarina (Riviera Nayarit)
  40. Singita – Kruger National Park (Kruger National Park)
  41. Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong (Hong Kong)
  42. Hotel Bel-Air (Los Angeles)
  43. The Mark (New York)
  44. Las Ventanas al Paraíso (Los Cabos)
  45. The Tokyo Edition Toranomon (Tokyo)
  46. Hotel The Mitsui (Kyoto)
  47. Estelle Manor (Witney)
  48. Grand Park Hotel Rovinj (Rovinj)
  49. Hotel Sacher Vienna (Vienna)
  50. Mandapa (Bali)

Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River

Pool view of the Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River | Photo taken from the Booking.com website

The Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River is an Urban Resort that is in second place in the World’s 50 Best Hotels 2025 list. masterfully conceived on the historic Charoen Krung Road. It redefines luxury through sweeping, open-plan architecture fused with the tranquillity of lush gardens. Tiered pools cascade alongside the river, creating a sanctuary that feels worlds away from the city’s chaos, all while poised at the heart of the metropolis.

Beyond its stunning vistas, the property is a premier gastronomic destination in its own right. It curates a collection of world-class dining and drinking experiences, enticing discerning guests and epicureans alike to savour its offerings without ever needing to leave the hotel grounds.

At the heart of its global acclaim is Yu Ting Yuan, the first Cantonese restaurant in Thailand to earn a prestigious 1-Michelin-star, set against a backdrop of opulent interiors. Complementing this is the BKK Social Club, a glamorous homage to the golden age of Buenos Aires. As a perennial fixture on both the Asia’s 50 Best Bars and The World’s 50 Best Bars lists, it has secured its status as a global pilgrimage site for cocktail aficionados.

Capella Bangkok

Riverfront room of Capella Bangkok | Photo taken from Capella Hotel and Resorts website

Capella Bangkok is located in the historic Charoen Krung district. Offers an intimate luxury experience. Unlike larger hotels, it focuses on providing a quiet, riverside resort atmosphere. It feels like an escape from the city’s hustle, even though it is right in the heart of Bangkok.

The hotel’s clearest feature is that all 101 rooms, suites, and villas are designed to face the Chao Phraya River, with unobstructed views. The design makes the river a central part of the stay. Many room types are available, notably the Verandah rooms which include private plunge pools on their terrace it giving the feel of a private riverside villa.

The property is also known as a top dining destination. Its flagship restaurant is Côte by Mauro Colagreco (a world-renowned chef), which has earned a 1-Michelin star for its French Riviera-inspired cuisine. The hotel also features Phra Nakhon for authentic Thai flavours and Stella, a stylish cocktail bar that pairs drinks with desserts.

What sets Capella apart is its service. Instead of a traditional concierge, the hotel has Capella Culturists, local cultural experts who help guests plan and access authentic experiences in the Charoen Krung area. Guests can also use The Living Room, a private lounge offering complimentary snacks and drinks, and the award-winning Auriga Wellness spa.

Mandarin Oriental Bangkok

Bangkok dominates World's 50 Best Hotels 2025 with three hotels in top 10 | News by Thaiger
Front view of the Mandarin Oriental Bangkok | Photo taken from the Hotel Essence Photography website

For nearly 150 years, Mandarin Oriental Bangkok has been intertwined with the history of Thailand. As the nation’s first luxury hotel, welcoming guests since 1876, it stands as an icon of classic luxury on the banks of the Chao Phraya River. This is a world where timeless elegance endures amidst the cosmopolitan energy of a city of 10 million.

The original 19th-century Authors’ Wing was once the residence of legendary writers such as Joseph Conrad and Somerset Maugham. This legacy remains most palpable in The Authors’ Lounge, a stunning space of classic, light-filled architecture. Here, Afternoon Tea is not merely a meal; it is a cherished ritual, a connection to a glorious past.

This commitment to excellence extends to its gastronomy. The hotel is home to Le Normandie by Alain Roux, a bastion of French haute cuisine that holds 2 Michelin stars and is acclaimed as one of Asia’s finest restaurants. This is complemented by The Bamboo Bar, a legendary jazz lounge famed for its intimate atmosphere and its perennial ranking among The World’s 50 Best Bars.

Yet, what truly defines The Oriental is its Legendary Service, which has set a global standard. This philosophy is perfectly embodied by The Oriental Spa. Guests are treated to an exclusive experience, journeying by private teak boat across the river to a dedicated spa oasis. This short crossing is symbolic, marking a deliberate transition from the city’s chaos to a world of absolute tranquillity.

