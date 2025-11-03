Thai woman accuses beauty queen of having affair with her husband

A Thai woman accused a beauty queen in the central province of Ratchaburi of having an affair with her husband, claiming she was deceived into signing divorce papers.

The alleged affair came to light after the legal wife, identified only as Tik, shared her story via a Facebook post on October 31. In her post, Tik included screenshots of conversations between her husband and the beauty queen, identified as Dao, to support her claim.

Tik explained that she had been married to her husband for three years and they have two children together. She alleged that her husband began a secret relationship with Dao while she was still pregnant with their younger child.

According to Tik, the mistress insulted both her and her children and also swindled money from her husband, leaving the family in debt. Tik claimed that the beauty queen herself is married, although it remains unclear whether her husband was aware of the alleged affair.

Tik revealed that she was tricked into signing a divorce document by her husband. She said she had been aware of the affair for over a year but decided to speak out after seeing Dao win a beauty pageant, as she no longer wanted the public to be deceived by her image.

The story went viral on social media, prompting the Hone Krasae news programme on Channel 3 to interview Tik on November 3.

During the interview, Tik disclosed that her husband met the beauty queen when she was working as a party entertainer, before she entered the pageant. Tik recounted seeing the two of them alone in a car and suspecting sexual activity, though her husband denied it.

Despite her suspicions, Tik said she chose to overlook the incident, assuming it had ended. However, she later discovered that the two continued their relationship, with Dao allegedly expressing a desire to become the man’s legal wife.

Tik also alleged that the beauty queen dared her to expose the affair publicly after being caught, saying the scandal would only make her more famous.

The beauty queen later joined the interview via a phone call. She admitted to communicating with Tik’s husband but denied that their relationship was sexual. She said she continued to speak to the husband as the husband confided in her regarding his marital issues.

Tik is now seeking legal advice, fearing she may be unable to take action against her husband or the beauty queen, as she has already signed the divorce documents.

So far, no beauty pageant organisations have commented on the allegations, and the identity of the beauty queen has not yet been made public.