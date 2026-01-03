Thailand’s new year holiday 2026 sees over eight million travelers, fewer accidents and smooth nationwide transport

Transport ministry reports strong holiday travel performance across Bangkok Khon Kaen and Nakhon Ratchasima with improved safety and reduced congestion

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: January 3, 2026, 12:02 PM
107 2 minutes read
Thailand’s new year holiday 2026 sees over eight million travelers, fewer accidents and smooth nationwide transport | Thaiger

Thailand’s New Year holiday 2026 concluded with more than eight million people traveling across the country, while road accidents and transport disruptions declined compared with the previous year, according to the Ministry of Transport.

From December 30 2025 to January 1 2026, a total of more than 8.2 million passengers used public transport nationwide. Although this figure represents a 3.9 percent decrease from the same holiday period last year, authorities said overall operations were smooth and safety standards were maintained across all transport modes.

Domestic travel accounted for the majority of movement, with approximately 7.45 million passengers traveling within Thailand. Rail services recorded the highest demand, particularly on northern and southern routes, as many travelers opted for trains to reach their hometowns and tourist destinations. Road transport remained heavily used in the northeastern and eastern regions, while Bangkok continued to serve as the main hub for outbound air travel.

International travel declined slightly by 4.6 percent, with around 809,000 passengers traveling overseas. Despite the dip, officials said the figures reflect continued global confidence in Thailand’s transport infrastructure and its role as a regional gateway.

The Ministry of Transport said safety remained the top priority throughout the holiday period. More than 47,000 buses were inspected at 222 checkpoints nationwide. Vehicles found to be unfit for service were immediately removed from operation. Rail staff were subjected to alcohol and substance checks, with no violations reported. Water transport inspections covered more than 2,700 vessels, all of which complied with safety regulations.

Road safety showed signs of improvement, though challenges remain. Authorities recorded 684 road accidents during the holiday period, resulting in 91 fatalities and 774 injuries. These figures represent a decline compared with last year. Speeding was identified as the leading cause of accidents, with motorcycles involved in the majority of cases. Most crashes occurred on straight roads rather than intersections. Bangkok Khon Kaen and Nakhon Ratchasima reported the highest number of fatalities.

Rail transport continued to perform reliably, with additional special services added on major routes to accommodate holiday demand. Six rail-related accidents were reported nationwide, resulting in one injury. No serious incidents were recorded in air or water transport systems.

Related Articles

Traffic volumes on major highways and Bangkok expressways were lower than expected, contributing to reduced congestion and shorter travel times. Officials credited coordinated traffic control measures and early public travel planning for the improvement.

The transport ministry said the New Year holiday demonstrated Thailand’s readiness to manage large-scale travel periods while maintaining public safety. Authorities plan to apply the same operational framework to upcoming long holidays and major national events.

Latest Thailand News
Will Thailand’s 2026 election reshape tourism, foreign investment, and transport policy? | Thaiger Thailand News

Will Thailand’s 2026 election reshape tourism, foreign investment, and transport policy?

6 minutes ago
Thailand’s new year holiday 2026 sees over eight million travelers, fewer accidents and smooth nationwide transport | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s new year holiday 2026 sees over eight million travelers, fewer accidents and smooth nationwide transport

27 minutes ago
Fire destroys monk’s living quarters at Nimit Mai temple, investigation underway | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fire destroys monk’s living quarters at Nimit Mai temple, investigation underway

1 hour ago
Fire erupts in condo, woman hospitalized for smoke inhalation | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire erupts in condo, woman hospitalized for smoke inhalation

2 hours ago
Van carrying passenger crashes after tire blowout, one killed and eight injured | Thaiger Thailand News

Van carrying passenger crashes after tire blowout, one killed and eight injured

3 hours ago
Heartless thief snatches surgery money from woman in brazen daylight robbery | Thaiger Crime News

Heartless thief snatches surgery money from woman in brazen daylight robbery

22 hours ago
Sea of Trash: Garbage covers Patong beach after New Year countdown | Thaiger Phuket News

Sea of Trash: Garbage covers Patong beach after New Year countdown

1 day ago
Expert predicts drier rainy season starting July because of El Niño | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Expert predicts drier rainy season starting July because of El Niño

1 day ago
Patong restaurant fires staff after telling customer to &#8220;Wash the pot yourself&#8221; | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong restaurant fires staff after telling customer to “Wash the pot yourself”

1 day ago
New Year Tragedy: 86 Killed in Thailand Road Accidents in First 2 Days | Thaiger Hot News

New Year Tragedy: 86 Killed in Thailand Road Accidents in First 2 Days

2 days ago
Japanese expat shares Why you must carry a stack of 20-Baht notes in Thailand | Thaiger Hot News

Japanese expat shares Why you must carry a stack of 20-Baht notes in Thailand

2 days ago
Bangkok fireworks blast injures 7 at New Year party | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok fireworks blast injures 7 at New Year party

2 days ago
Cold spell returns: Temps to drop across Thailand from Jan 2-6 | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Cold spell returns: Temps to drop across Thailand from Jan 2-6

2 days ago
King and Queen Grant Royal Greeting Card for 2026 | Thaiger Bangkok News

King and Queen Grant Royal Greeting Card for 2026

2 days ago
M6 jammed for kilometers as crowds rush back to Bangkok Before New Year | Thaiger Thailand News

M6 jammed for kilometers as crowds rush back to Bangkok Before New Year

3 days ago
BBC snubs Thailand, picks Phnom Penh for 2026 travel List | Thaiger Travel

BBC snubs Thailand, picks Phnom Penh for 2026 travel List

3 days ago
Double cold front to hit Thailand after New Year, Bangkok lows at 18.4°C | Thaiger Bangkok News

Double cold front to hit Thailand after New Year, Bangkok lows at 18.4°C

3 days ago
Jealous gunman Kills ex-girlfriend and self, critically wounds new partner | Thaiger Crime News

Jealous gunman Kills ex-girlfriend and self, critically wounds new partner

3 days ago
Arrests 8 foreign sex workers for soliciting tourists on Pattaya beach road | Thaiger Pattaya News

Arrests 8 foreign sex workers for soliciting tourists on Pattaya beach road

3 days ago
New Year Nightmare: Undercooked ‘Moo Krata’ Claims 13 dies in Korat | Thaiger Hot News

New Year Nightmare: Undercooked ‘Moo Krata’ Claims 13 dies in Korat

3 days ago
Thai maid detained live on TV after allegedly poisoning toddler with disinfectant | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai maid detained live on TV after allegedly poisoning toddler with disinfectant

4 days ago
Tourists head to koh chang for new year as ferry traffic jams stretch 1km | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourists head to koh chang for new year as ferry traffic jams stretch 1km

4 days ago
Naval officer rapes woman and allegedly leaves her naked on back of car | Thaiger Thailand News

Naval officer rapes woman and allegedly leaves her naked on back of car

4 days ago
New year 2026: BTS-MRT last train schedule &#038; free parking locations revealed | Thaiger Thailand News

New year 2026: BTS-MRT last train schedule & free parking locations revealed

4 days ago
Thai politician&#8217;s daughter sues actor in first case under new sex crime law | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai politician’s daughter sues actor in first case under new sex crime law

4 days ago
Thailand NewsTransport NewsTravel
Tags
Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: January 3, 2026, 12:02 PM
107 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes is a New Orleans-born, Bangkok-based comedian, writer, and oil painter. With over eight years of performing comedy across Asia, including venues like The Laughing Skull in Atlanta and Spicy Comedy in Shanghai, Daniel's act blends cultural commentary and personal stories. As an oil painter with over eleven years of experience, his work has been exhibited in the U.S. and China. He also writes darkly satirical essays and comedic columns on expat life and modern absurdities.