Thailand’s new year holiday 2026 sees over eight million travelers, fewer accidents and smooth nationwide transport

Thailand’s New Year holiday 2026 concluded with more than eight million people traveling across the country, while road accidents and transport disruptions declined compared with the previous year, according to the Ministry of Transport.

From December 30 2025 to January 1 2026, a total of more than 8.2 million passengers used public transport nationwide. Although this figure represents a 3.9 percent decrease from the same holiday period last year, authorities said overall operations were smooth and safety standards were maintained across all transport modes.

Domestic travel accounted for the majority of movement, with approximately 7.45 million passengers traveling within Thailand. Rail services recorded the highest demand, particularly on northern and southern routes, as many travelers opted for trains to reach their hometowns and tourist destinations. Road transport remained heavily used in the northeastern and eastern regions, while Bangkok continued to serve as the main hub for outbound air travel.

International travel declined slightly by 4.6 percent, with around 809,000 passengers traveling overseas. Despite the dip, officials said the figures reflect continued global confidence in Thailand’s transport infrastructure and its role as a regional gateway.

The Ministry of Transport said safety remained the top priority throughout the holiday period. More than 47,000 buses were inspected at 222 checkpoints nationwide. Vehicles found to be unfit for service were immediately removed from operation. Rail staff were subjected to alcohol and substance checks, with no violations reported. Water transport inspections covered more than 2,700 vessels, all of which complied with safety regulations.

Road safety showed signs of improvement, though challenges remain. Authorities recorded 684 road accidents during the holiday period, resulting in 91 fatalities and 774 injuries. These figures represent a decline compared with last year. Speeding was identified as the leading cause of accidents, with motorcycles involved in the majority of cases. Most crashes occurred on straight roads rather than intersections. Bangkok Khon Kaen and Nakhon Ratchasima reported the highest number of fatalities.

Rail transport continued to perform reliably, with additional special services added on major routes to accommodate holiday demand. Six rail-related accidents were reported nationwide, resulting in one injury. No serious incidents were recorded in air or water transport systems.

Traffic volumes on major highways and Bangkok expressways were lower than expected, contributing to reduced congestion and shorter travel times. Officials credited coordinated traffic control measures and early public travel planning for the improvement.

The transport ministry said the New Year holiday demonstrated Thailand’s readiness to manage large-scale travel periods while maintaining public safety. Authorities plan to apply the same operational framework to upcoming long holidays and major national events.