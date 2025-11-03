Thailand video news | November full moon party cancelled as Thailand enters mourning, Ex-prince Andrew alleged to have organised ‘40 sex workers’ visit to Bangkok hotel

In today’s Thailand news update, Alex and Jay bring you the latest from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. We look at a strong return of Chinese tourists ahead of high season, new allegations about former Prince Andrew’s scandalous trip to Thailand, and a major police raid on a drug-fuelled party in Bangkok.

Thailand Signals to China: No Casino Legalisation as Tourism Push Continues

Thailand’s Prime Minister ruled out legalising casinos, sending a clear message to China as both countries work to boost tourism. He stressed that Thailand plans to grow its economy through talent, products, and technology rather than gambling. Although a draft gambling law exists, the government paused it due to public opposition. Chinese officials welcomed Thailand’s stance and noted they discourage travel focused only on casinos. As a result, the decision supports Thailand’s tourism strategy while avoiding social problems seen in nearby gambling hubs.

Rare-Earth Deal Sparks Thailand-US Protest, Raises China Influence Fears

Thailand recently signed a rare-earth minerals deal with the United States, but the move sparked protests from civil society groups. Demonstrators say the government made the agreement without public input, and they fear environmental damage from mining and processing. Meanwhile, academics warn that the deal could increase China’s trade influence, since China dominates global rare-earth refining. Overall, the debate highlights Thailand’s effort to balance major power relationships while trying to grow in the critical minerals market.

Ex-Prince Andrew Alleged to Have Organised ‘40 sex workers’ Visit to Bangkok Hotel

Fresh claims about former UK royal envoy Prince Andrew say he brought around 40 sex workers to his Bangkok hotel during a taxpayer-funded trip. According to his biographer, the visit took place during royal birthday celebrations with help from senior diplomats. These allegations add to the mounting scrutiny over his time as trade envoy and his links to controversial figures. Although Prince Andrew denies wrongdoing, Buckingham Palace removed his royal duties and titles. The Bangkok claims raise questions about how he allegedly used official travel for personal pleasure.

Russian Tourist Drunken Rampage Disrupts Store in Pattaya

A drunk Russian tourist caused a disturbance at a Pattaya shop, forcing police to step in. Local business owners say incidents like this hurt the city’s image and want stricter law enforcement. Authorities also reminded visitors that nightlife areas must stay safe for locals and tourists. The event shows the risks when visitors ignore rules in a busy tourist town.

Bangkok Police Raid Luxury Suite, Disrupt Drug-Fuelled Sex Party

Bangkok police raided a luxury hotel suite in the Watthana area early in the morning and broke up a drug-fuelled party called the “Golden Mine Party.” Officers arrested several people for using meth, ecstasy, ketamine, and poppers. The youngest suspect was 27, and some organisers were linked to a previous raid. Police said the party targeted wealthy guests in the LGBTQ+ community. The operation shows the city’s wider push to crack down on illegal nightlife activity.

Pattaya Nightlife Under Pressure as Tourist Demographics Shift

Pattaya’s famous nightlife scene now feels pressure as tourist types shift. While long-haul Western travellers are declining, regional visitors and budget tourists are rising, lowering average spending. Nightlife workers say the informal nature of the industry leaves them vulnerable when tourism slows. To adapt, local officials are developing a broader mix of attractions rather than relying only on nightlife. Pattaya’s change shows how tourist cities must evolve when their core audience changes.

November Full Moon Party Cancelled as Thailand Enters Mourning

The November Full Moon Party on Haad Rin has been cancelled, along with the Jungle Experience, after the passing of Queen Mother Sirikit. As Thailand enters a period of mourning, many events will follow a more respectful tone. However, Loy Krathong celebrations will still take place, but in a more formal and respectful way. The cancellation reflects how national sentiment affects major travel events.

Cambodia Withdraws From Miss Universe 2025 in Thailand Amid Bilateral Tension

Cambodia’s Miss Universe licence-holder pulled out of the 2025 pageant in Thailand, citing ongoing diplomatic tension between the two countries. Although the organisation withdrew, the Cambodian contestant reportedly travelled to Thailand anyway. The decision shows how politics can impact global cultural events, even as Thailand prepares to host the high-profile contest. Cambodia’s organisers say they will not take responsibility if participation creates risks for the contestant or the country.

