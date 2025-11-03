Debt drives Thai man to smash bank door seeking imprisonment

A Thai man claimed he wanted to escape his debts by going to jail, so he smashed the glass door of a bank in Phimai district, in the Isaan province of Nakhon Ratchasima, yesterday, November 2.

Officers from Phimai Police Station rushed to the bank at around 8pm and found the 60 year old suspect pacing back and forth in front of the building. The man, whose identity was withheld, told police, “I want to be jailed. I am in heavy debt.”

The front glass door of the bank was shattered. Fortunately, no further damage was reported, and no property was stolen. All bank employees were unharmed.

An iron rod used to break the glass door was found near the entrance. The suspect’s pink Honda motorcycle, parked outside the bank, was seized as evidence.

Police took the man to Phimai Police Station for further questioning to verify his background and motives before proceeding with legal action.

A similar case occurred two months ago in September, where a Thai man stole a gold ring from a shop in the Isaan province of Udon Thani, saying he wanted to go to prison to get away from life’s problems.

Another man in Udon Thani begged police to jail him following a collapsed marriage. He turned himself in at a police station, claiming he had taken drugs and asked officers to lock him up. Police refused and instead sent him to rehabilitation.

Last year, a man in the central province of Chachoengsao committed theft in hopes of being arrested. He said his family rejected him and believed his imprisonment would be a relief for them.

In 2023, a heartbroken man stole from a 7-Eleven convenience store at a petrol station in Bangkok, hoping to be imprisoned. He told police he had argued with his girlfriend and wanted to get her attention by committing the crime.