Debt drives Thai man to smash bank door seeking imprisonment

Suspect begs for jail time amid mounting personal debt

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 3, 2025, 11:06 AM
66 1 minute read
Debt drives Thai man to smash bank door seeking imprisonment | Thaiger
Photo via Matichon

A Thai man claimed he wanted to escape his debts by going to jail, so he smashed the glass door of a bank in Phimai district, in the Isaan province of Nakhon Ratchasima, yesterday, November 2.

Officers from Phimai Police Station rushed to the bank at around 8pm and found the 60 year old suspect pacing back and forth in front of the building. The man, whose identity was withheld, told police, “I want to be jailed. I am in heavy debt.”

The front glass door of the bank was shattered. Fortunately, no further damage was reported, and no property was stolen. All bank employees were unharmed.

An iron rod used to break the glass door was found near the entrance. The suspect’s pink Honda motorcycle, parked outside the bank, was seized as evidence.

Police took the man to Phimai Police Station for further questioning to verify his background and motives before proceeding with legal action.

Thai man wants jail so breaks bank glass door
Photo via Matichon

A similar case occurred two months ago in September, where a Thai man stole a gold ring from a shop in the Isaan province of Udon Thani, saying he wanted to go to prison to get away from life’s problems.

Another man in Udon Thani begged police to jail him following a collapsed marriage. He turned himself in at a police station, claiming he had taken drugs and asked officers to lock him up. Police refused and instead sent him to rehabilitation.

Related Articles
Debt ridden man shatters back door to seek imprisonment
Photo via Matichon

Last year, a man in the central province of Chachoengsao committed theft in hopes of being arrested. He said his family rejected him and believed his imprisonment would be a relief for them.

In 2023, a heartbroken man stole from a 7-Eleven convenience store at a petrol station in Bangkok, hoping to be imprisoned. He told police he had argued with his girlfriend and wanted to get her attention by committing the crime.

Latest Thailand News
Debt drives Thai man to smash bank door seeking imprisonment | Thaiger Thailand News

Debt drives Thai man to smash bank door seeking imprisonment

7 minutes ago
New M81 motorway bans bikes, motorcycles, tractors | Thaiger Thailand News

New M81 motorway bans bikes, motorcycles, tractors

28 minutes ago
Australian man caught stealing phone and football jerseys from Phuket mall | Thaiger Phuket News

Australian man caught stealing phone and football jerseys from Phuket mall

39 minutes ago
Miss Universe Organization Warns of Unauthorized Dinner Event, Vows Legal Action | Thaiger Hot News

Miss Universe Organization Warns of Unauthorized Dinner Event, Vows Legal Action

59 minutes ago
Teen gunned down in Pattaya feud, reportedly sparked by an insult | Thaiger Pattaya News

Teen gunned down in Pattaya feud, reportedly sparked by an insult

1 hour ago
Cambodian man allegedly murders Thai girlfriend and hangs himself in Bangkok condo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Cambodian man allegedly murders Thai girlfriend and hangs himself in Bangkok condo

1 hour ago
People’s Party launches anti-corruption campaign ahead of early election | Thaiger Thailand News

People’s Party launches anti-corruption campaign ahead of early election

2 hours ago
November 3: Thailand braces for heavy rainfall across 34 provinces | Thaiger Thailand News

November 3: Thailand braces for heavy rainfall across 34 provinces

2 hours ago
Thailand reassures China, no casinos amid tourism boost | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand reassures China, no casinos amid tourism boost

18 hours ago
Full Moon Party cancelled in Thailand due to national mourning | Thaiger Pattaya Travel

Full Moon Party cancelled in Thailand due to national mourning

19 hours ago
Deputy mayor admits to fatal shooting in Prachin Buri home | Thaiger Thailand News

Deputy mayor admits to fatal shooting in Prachin Buri home

19 hours ago
Cambodia withdraws from Miss Universe 2025 in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia withdraws from Miss Universe 2025 in Thailand

21 hours ago
Bangkok police storm luxury suite, uncover drugs and illegal sex party | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok police storm luxury suite, uncover drugs and illegal sex party

21 hours ago
Ex-chef arrested after Bangkok street robbery and police pursuit | Thaiger Thailand News

Ex-chef arrested after Bangkok street robbery and police pursuit

22 hours ago
Princess Sirivannavari leads Thai fabric and craft competition | Thaiger Thailand News

Princess Sirivannavari leads Thai fabric and craft competition

24 hours ago
Pakistani DJ attacked by motorcycle gang in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pakistani DJ attacked by motorcycle gang in Pattaya

1 day ago
Mother seeks justice after teen assault by 11 girls in Surat Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Mother seeks justice after teen assault by 11 girls in Surat Thani

1 day ago
Filipino transgender woman injures Ukrainian boyfriend in Pattaya stabbing incident | Thaiger Pattaya News

Filipino transgender woman injures Ukrainian boyfriend in Pattaya stabbing incident

1 day ago
Thai band&#8217;s cryptic numbers spark lotto buzz before big win | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai band’s cryptic numbers spark lotto buzz before big win

2 days ago
Thai welfare cardholders get year-end cash boost from November | Thaiger Economy News

Thai welfare cardholders get year-end cash boost from November

2 days ago
Co-payment scheme boost sends Thai shop sales soaring 80% | Thaiger Business News

Co-payment scheme boost sends Thai shop sales soaring 80%

2 days ago
Phuket transforms into open-air gallery for art biennale | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket transforms into open-air gallery for art biennale

2 days ago
GSB lottery hands out millions in November 1 prize draw | Thaiger Thailand News

GSB lottery hands out millions in November 1 prize draw

2 days ago
Ancient cart in Surin draws crowds chasing lucky numbers | Thaiger Thailand News

Ancient cart in Surin draws crowds chasing lucky numbers

2 days ago
NACC probes ex-PM Srettha over 10,000 baht digital wallet funds | Thaiger Politics News

NACC probes ex-PM Srettha over 10,000 baht digital wallet funds

2 days ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 3, 2025, 11:06 AM
66 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.